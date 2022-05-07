Best Mother’s Day deals: Smart TVs, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

Hisense H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV

Mother’s Day is just hours away, so you still have some time to purchase the perfect gift for one of the most important ladies in your life. However, these presents will be even better if you have the chance to save some money, and don’t worry; we won’t talk about roses or chocolates. Instead, you will be able to score great savings on other presents that may be a bit more useful.

First up, we have the Hisense Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $113 savings on the 50-inch model, which means that you can give this new smart TV to your mom for just $315. Of course, you can also opt for the larger 55-inch model that is now selling for $600 after a 25 percent discount that will get you $200 savings.

The Hisense Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV features an LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates, support for the best streaming services, Dolby Vision HDR Picture and Dolby Atmos Audio technology, enhanced contrast, Google Assistant built-in, a Voice Remote, and more.

However, you can also opt for the Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 8K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV available for $1,298 after picking up a $200 discount that translates to $200 savings for those interested in one.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7

Next up, we have some cool savings from Best Buy on the Apple Watch Series 7, which is now available for $359 after receiving a $70 discount. This version of the Apple Watch Nike Series 7comes with a 45mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band. It usually sells for $429, which makes it a very interesting option for those with active moms, or you can give it to the mother of your kids if you want to motivate her to get into great shape. And if you’re looking to get this watch with a little something extra, you can also consider the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS version with a pair of Beats Fit Pro for $518 after scoring a $110 discount.

And since we are already talking about Apple’s Audio products, we could also include the Apple AirPods Max, which are now available for $449 after a $100 discount. And any of these two presents would also make a perfect match for anyone interested in purchasing a new Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bikes that are also conveniently on sale. For example, you can get the EX5 model for $850 after picking up a $150 discount or get the more affordable EX-15 model that sells for $425 after $74.99 savings.

RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum

You can also check out the RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation that will definitely help you keep the house clean. And the best part is that you can now get one for as low as $400 after adding the on-page coupon that will get you $200 savings.

The RoboVac X8, Robot Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation features Twin-Turbine technology that helps it generate 2000Pa x2 suction, and its equipped with Map 2.0 Technology that will make it great for every household, and especially for those who own pets.

However, that’s not the only smart vacuum on sale, as you can get the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base that sells for $350 after a 42 percent discount that will help you keep $250 in your pocket.

Further, the Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner can help you keep your home clean for $200 after the latest $180 savings that come in two parts. The first $110 savings will appear as soon as you head over to the product’s landing page, while the extra $70 savings will become available when you add the on-page coupon. And you can also check out the roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner that goes for $250 after getting a $110 discount with an on-page coupon.

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL

Moving on to stuff you may want to get for your kitchen, we find the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL available for just $100 after seeing a 38 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. This amazing air fryer features a 5.5Qt capacity, and you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate anything you want. And the best part is that it is dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about getting your hands dirty when cleaning it. And it also includes a chef-inspired recipe guide to help you make cool creations.

You can also consider the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill that’s now available for $160 after a 30 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. However, you can also add an extra $24 discount when you check the on-page coupon, leaving it up for grabs at $135. And it seems that Ninja also wants to help you make the dessert, as you can get a new Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $200 after a $29 discount that represents $13 savings. And don’t forget to add the on-page coupon to get extra $30 savings, meaning that you can get this amazing product for $170.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Another great option comes from Keurig, as the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is now selling for $51 on several color options. This coffee maker usually retails for $80, but the latest 25 percent discount shaves $20 off the final price tag, and if you add the on-page coupon, you can also include $9 extra savings.

The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is perfect for small apartments, or personal offices, as it is less than 5-inches wide, meaning you can put it almost anywhere. However, you can also add more necessary accessories to your new coffee maker to make your coffee-loving experience even more intense. First up, the Instant Milk Frother, 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer, is receiving a $5.99 discount, which means you can take one home for less than $35. Next up, we have the Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Burr Grinder, that is now available for just $50 after a 29 percent discount. And you can also consider the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder in case you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option that goes for $30 after a massive 50 percent discount.