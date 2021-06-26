The MacBook Air is one of the most affordable and best Macs out there. However, in this work-from-home situation and long sitting times, the 13-inch screen size might not be enough for everybody. You might need a wider display to get things done more quickly and be more productive. So we suggest you get a monitor for your MacBook Air. It will not only expand the screen real estate but also help you get more work done. Here are some of the best MacBook Air monitors you can buy right now.

    LG 27UK850-W 4K UHD

    For the performance

    It doesn't require any additional fine-tuning during setup. Further, you get two USB-A and two HDMI ports alongside your primary USD Type-C port for the MacBook Air. The latter also supports a 60W power transfer.
    Samsung Business FT872 32 inch 4K UHD

    For the display

    The 32 inch 4K UHD VA Panel with 60Hz refresh rate delivers crisp, stunning ultra high definition images and low energy usage. You get sleek and slim ultra-thin bezel design.
    BenQ PD3220U 32 inch 4K

    For the Premium

    This is a 32 inch monitor with a 4K, 3840x2160 resolution, advanced IPS tech for a wide viewing angle and stunning images for your MacBook Air. It supports 95 percent DCI-P3 and Display P3, 100 percent of sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces, and 10-bit color.
    LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine

    For the 5K

    This monitor has a 5120 x 2160 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 5 ms (GtG) response time, Thunderbolt 3 / HDMI / DisplayPort 1.4 / USB Type C Inputs, built-In speakers, and an ultra-thin bezel for a slim and sleek design.
    BenQ GW2780T 27” 1080p

    For the Affordable

    This affordable monitor comes with an ultra-slim bezel for virtually seamless multi-panel configurations for extended view. There is Proprietary Brightness Intelligence adaptive technology that adjusts the brightness for comfortable viewing.

MacBook Air monitor: What do you need?

Any monitor can work with your MacBook Air as long as you have the right cable or dongle with the proper connector. The device comes with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. So your monitor will need a Thunderbolt port or you’ll need a dongle with a matching port to your monitor. The USB-C and Thunderbolt 3/4 cables alongside HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 cables support 4K or higher. We recommend you go with the BenQ GW2780T monitor for its price-to-performance ratio.

There are several ways to connect a monitor to the MacBook Air. The simplest way is to connect it via a cable. You also get a wireless option with an Apple TV or an AirPlay-compatible monitor where you can actually cast your screen via AirPlay. However, you need to make sure both devices are connected to the same network.

Other MacBook Air accessories

If you’re tired of using your MacBook Air’s average camera, we suggest you look for an external webcam. With work-from-home and virtual meetings flourishing, you need to have a good setup for your calls. So we’ve compiled a list of the best webcams for your Mac. Work-from-home also requires a lot of sitting. To keep your posture correct, we recommend you buy one of the best MacBook stands.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

