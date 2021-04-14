Microsoft’s first foldable phone – the Surface Duo recently received a $400 price cut on its original asking price. The dual-screen smartphone is now available for $999. You can also go with the $33.33/month plan for owning Microsoft’s dual-screen phone-tablet hybrid. Moreover, the 256 gigs version is also available for $1,099. If you are planning to buy one or already have a Surface Duo, we recommend you get a case for the sleek package. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best Microsoft Surface Duo cases you can buy right now.

    OtterBox OCITY series

    A Folder Cover

    Premium, durable material, this scratch and scrape resistant case protects your device from all angles. It also has a built-in card and Surface Pen holder.
    Foluu Case

    With a Hand Strap

    It is made of a hard PC PU leather back and classic PU leather that provides an elegant and fashionable look and feel.
    Bige Case

    For the Stylish

    The folding cover transforms the case into a stand with two angles. Perfect for whenever you're typing an email or watching a movie.
    DDJ Case

    For the Sleek

    This is an ultra-thin and light case with crocodile pattern that makes it comfortable and attractive. While keeping the body slim, it effectively protects your phone.
    DOOTOO

    For the Fashionable

    It is lightweight, slim and ensures that your smartphone still fits comfortably in your pocket or bag. It comes with a combination of TPU and PU leather.
    PUROOM

    Red Velvet

    A combination of TPU and PU leather fits snugly over the curves of your phone without adding to the bulk.

We recommend the Foluu Microsoft Surface Duo case for its unique hand strap design. This case has a slim and lightweight body that allows you to easily carry it conveniently while on the go. It is made of a hard PC PU leather back. The classic PU synthetic leather back case stylishly provides an elegant and fashion look and feel. It opens like a book with a built-in kickstand that lets you make hands-free video calls, read, or watch movies or eBooks anywhere comfortably. Moreover, the company says it will send you you another new case for free or refund the amount if there are any non-artificial product issues. It is the go-to Surface Duo case for $13.

We also recommend the DOOTOO case for Microsoft Surface Duo for its stylish looks. While it might be a bit more expensive than the Foluu offering at $21, it offers a high-quality crocodile pattern PU leather cover. The case uses ultra TPU material and retro style. It has full body protection against shocks, drops and scratches. Notably, once the case is installed, the Surface Duo can’t be folded in both directions. It can only open to make it flat. All buttons use a user-friendly design to avoid frequent disassembly. It is a shockproof case with precise cutouts to provide you with easy access to all ports, speakers, camera, buttons and other features.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
