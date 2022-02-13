Best MicroSD alternatives for Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here! The new flagship series from Samsung comes with tons of refinements and improvements. However, just like the previous gen's smartphones, some features, such as microSD card storage expansion slot, still remain unavailable in the Samsung's Galaxy S22 series.

But what if you have important files on your previous device that are backed up on a microSD card? What if you have loads of important data on a microSD card? Don’t worry, you have come to the right place. Here's the list of all the best microSD card alternatives for the Galaxy S22.

Portable USB-C Card Reader

If you like to carry a lot of data on the microSD card, the 2-in-1 SD card reader from Anker is your best choice. You can access all the files of your microSD by inserting the card into the slot and attaching the accessory to your Galaxy S22 device via USB-C. Moreover, it will make your microSD act like a thumb drive as it can work with a wide range of USB-C devices, like MacBook, Galaxy Tab S8 series, and more.

Anker 2-in-1 SD Card Reader If you have got a lot of files on your microSD card and want to access them on your Galaxy S22 device, then Anker 2-in-1 Card Reader is the perfect device for you. Check out all the deals using the links given below. Anker USB-C Card Reader with Dual Connectors Anker's USB-C Card Reader with Dual Connectors give you the freedom of using a microSD card with any of your devices. You can store photos from your Galaxy S22 on your microSD using the USB C slot and shift them to your computer using the USB A port. Check out all the deals using the links given below.

USB C Thumb Drive

Another way to expand your Galaxy S22's storage is to use a USB C thumb drive that you can directly access on your smartphone. There are a lot of options available in the market, but we've listed options from trusted brands like Samsung and SanDisk that promise to keep your files safe. Here are some of the USB C thumb drive options for your Galaxy S22:

SAMSUNG Duo Plus Samsung Duo Plus is a 2-in-1 USB-C on the go thumb drive for Galaxy S22. It allows you to store and transfer files between your Galaxy S22, tablets, and PCs easily. Samsung says the Duo Plus features a shock-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof body. Samsung offers a 5-year warranty on this product. Check out all the deals using the links given below. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB-C (128GB) If you find Samsung's Duo Plus a bit costly, then you can opt for SanDisk's Ultra Dual Drive USB-C thumb drive. It is USB 3.1 enabled and features speeds of up to 150MB/s. It will connect to your Galaxy S22 via SanDisk's Memory Zone app. The company also offers 5 years limited warranty on the device. Check all the deals using the links given below. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C Flash Drive (256GB) If you find 128GB less for you, you can opt for the 256GB variant of the SanDisk USB-C thumb drive. This thumb drive is USB 3.1 enabled and features speeds of up to 150MB/s. It will connect to both Galaxy S22 via USB-C port and laptop via USB-A port. The company also offers 5 years limited warranty on the device. Check all the deals using the links given below.

Portable SSD

Portable SSD is an interesting option if you're looking for a way to expand the storage of your Galaxy S22. SSDs are generally faster than microSD cards as well as external hard disk drives (HDD). Moreover, you'll be able to use this across all of your devices, be it MacBook or Galaxy Tab S8. Most of the products mentioned below come with USB-C to USB-C cable so you don't have to worry about USB converter as well.

SanDisk Portable SSD SanDisk is probably the most trusted brand when it comes to storage devices. SanDisk Portable SSD offers read and write speeds of upwards of 1000MB/s, 2-meter drop protection, IP55 rating, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, and much more. Check out all the deals using the links given below. SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD Samsung's T5 portable SSD is one of the great options for an external SSD for your Galaxy S22. It has a shock-resistant design, speeds of up to 540MB/s (4.9x faster than external HDDs), AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. Check out all the deals using the links given below. WD Elements Portable SSD WD Elements has an excellent portable SSD offering in 1TB Elements SE SSD. It offers speeds of up to 400MB/s and a drop resistance of up to 2 meters. The only catch is that it comes with a USB-A cable so you might have to use an adapter with it. Check out all the deals using the links given below.

Wireless solutions

If you don't want to fuss with cables and dongles, you can also opt for wireless solutions for your Galaxy S22, such as wireless SSD. These devices are costly, but they allow you to access all the files from all the devices. For example, you download a movie on your Galaxy S22. You can simply copy-paste it to these drives and access it on your laptop, TV, streaming devices, and whatnot. Let's take a look at some of the wireless storage solutions for Galaxy S22:

SSK 1TB Portable NAS External Wireless SSD This is a small portable wireless SSD from SSK. This SSD makes its own hotspot and connects to the devices. It also has a built-in 3,800 mAh battery that can also be used as a power bank for your Galaxy S22. This device can even allow you to access files on it even remotely. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. WD 1TB My Passport Wireless Pro WD 1TB My Passport Wireless Pro is slightly costlier than the wireless SSD from SSK. But, this device features battery life (6,400 mAh) and a better Wi-Fi standard (802.11ac) that allows for 4K streaming. It'll connect to your Galaxy S22 device via the My Cloud mobile app. WD also offers 2 years warranty on the device. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Charge and back up your Galaxy S22 at the same time

Want to wirelessly charge your Galaxy S22 and locally back it up at the same time? SanDisk has a unique solution that does it all. Check it out below: