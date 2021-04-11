Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 with tons of improvements and a new design. However, it also ditched a user-beloved feature – the microSD card slot. You can no longer expand the storage on your Galaxy S21. But what if you have important files on your previous device that are backed up on a microSD card? What if you have loads of important data on a microSD card? Don’t worry, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the best microSD alternatives for the Galaxy S21.

Anker SD card reader

Anker SD Card Reader A microSD card reader Have a lot of files stored on a microSD card that you need to access on your shining new Galaxy S21? Use this! View at Amazon

This compact 2-in-1 SD card reader can be used effortlessly and connected to your phone even while it’s in its case. You can use it to access the files stored on your microSD card. You get a standard and a MicroSD slot to let you easily sync, swap, and share files. It is also optimized to work with a wide range of USB-C devices, like MacBook, Galaxy S21, and more.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB An SSD So you bought the base Galaxy S21 but 128 gigs of storage isn't enough for you? Spend your money on this! View at Amazon

This Samsung SSD is likely one of the best MicroSD alternatives for the Galaxy S21. It can transfer files nearly 9.5x faster than an external hard disk drive (HDD). Furthermore, it offers a shock-resistant design that can withstand 6-foot drops so you can take it anywhere with you. Plus, it offers 1,050 MB/s write speeds that guarantee quick transfers between your Galaxy S21 and SSD.

Samsung Duo Plus 256GB

Samsung Duo Plus 256GB A flash drive If you find an SSD too expensive, and if it is too big for your use case, look at this flash drive from Samsung. View at Amazon

This is a cable-free, 2-in-1 Type C USB on the go flash drive for expanded storage and easy file transfers between your Galaxy S21, tablets, and PCs. It is designed with a key ring to reduce the risk of losing it. It offers reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files. Plus, Samsung offers a 5-year warranty on this product.

RAVPower FileHub

RAVPower FileHub A File Hub Do you need to connect SD cards, a portable hard disk, or an SSD wirelessly to your Galaxy S21? If yes, buy this! View at Amazon

A file hub can enable you to connect all kinds of storage devices including an SD card, an HDD, as well as an SSD to your Galaxy S21 wirelessly. You can not only stream music, photos, videos, and browse documents, but also transfer files mutually between an SD Card, SSD/HDD, and your Galaxy S21. It is a must-have if you are a frequent traveler. It is perhaps one of the best MicroSD alternatives for the Galaxy S21.

uni USB-C Memory Card Reader

uni USB C Memory Card Reader Adapter Under $15 Do you want to access content on an SD card or a microSD card but are on a tight budget? Look at this product. View at Amazon

If you are on a budget, this $15 SD card reader can simultaneously read and write on two cards to save the constant plugging and pulling of plugs. It will enable you to double your productivity with simultaneous microSD/SD card access with your Galaxy S21.