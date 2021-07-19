If you’ve just bought your shiny new Mac, or are still looking for the best Mac computer, you may be thinking about accessories to buy and customize the experience right after setup. Apple’s computers come with a more than capable keyboard and Magic Mouse, but they don’t provide the more tactile feel that many people love. The keyboard may be too shallow, which many people might dislike and find hard to type on. Luckily, macOS and Apple computers support a wide variety of keyboards, including mechanical ones.

In today’s guide, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac computers, and while we’re at it, let us also recommend that you visit our guides for the best webcams you can pick up, and the best Macbook stands we’ve found so far.

Apple sadly doesn’t make its own mechanical keyboard, although if it did, it would likely be one of the best, and also probably one of the most expensive ones on the market. This is why we’ve collected some of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac we could find in this article.

    Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

    Premium and Elegant

    It can connect up to 3 devices via Bluetooth and has all of the function keys your Mac requires. It also has an RGB backlight.
    Keychron C2 104 keys Mechanical Keyboard

    Full Size with LED Backlight

    It has 104 keys and a white LED backlight. It also has a USB Type-C wired connection for ease of use and it’s optimized for Mac.
    Das Mechanical Keyboard

    Premium with MX Brown Switches

    It has a premium tactile experience with MX Brown switches. It also has two USB ports built in to offer an easily accessible hub.
    Havit Mechanical Keyboard

    Red Switches

    It has 89 keys and red switches. It’s designed for gamers in mind and provides a comfortable typing experience.
    Velocifire M87 Mechanical Keyboard

    Compact

    It comes with brown switches and provides tactile feedback. It also comes with adjustable white backlights for better visibility at night.
    Keychron K8 Mechanical Keyboard

    Great for Gaming

    It’s available with Gateron Brown, Red and Blue switches. It can connect up to 3 devices and can last up to 200 hours thanks to the 4,000 mAh battery.
    Velocifire M104 Mechanical Keyboard

    Best for Work

    It comes with brown switches and 104 keys. The design can fit into an office environment as well as your home. It’s fairly compact too, given its full size keyboard.
    Havit RGB Mechanical Keyboard

    Affordable RGB

    It’s a gaming oriented keyboard with 104 keys. It’s programmable and has 14 backlit modes for all of your gaming needs. It supports Mac, but it comes with a Windows layout.
    TKL Mechanical Keyboard

    Compact and Affordable RGB

    It comes with a metal panel and a stylish look, best for gamers. It has 24 backlight effects and 5 adjustable brightness levels. It comes with blue switches and curved keycaps for a more ergonomic feel.
    Azio USB Mechanical Keyboard

    Minimalist

    The Azio mechanical keyboard comes with a Mac layout and function keys. It has a sleek aluminium faceplate and white LED backlit keys.
    Keychron C1 Mechanical Keyboard

    Hot Swappable Switches

    It’s designed with reliability in mind and comes with a USB C port and detachable cable. It’s perfect for some light gaming and office use.
    RK68 Mechanical Keyboard

    Best for Gamers

    It’s a minimalist gamer keyboard with 68 keys and brown switches. It has 18 RGB backlight effects and supports Mac computers. It’s available in two colors, black and white.

We’ve included a number of different options. Some come with individually customizable RGB lights, while others might only offer a number of fields, and some don’t have any fancy rainbow animations in case you want something more professional and clean looking. Many of the keyboards also allow you to change the switches, which is great for experimenting or switching up your setup every once in a while.

    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

