Wireless charging via MagSafe is one of the best changes the iPhone has seen in recent years. If you want to buy one, here's a collection of the best.

MagSafe made its first appearance on MacBooks as a simple way to charge without the accidental risk of a cable pulling your device to the floor. 2020 saw this branding make its way to Apple's phones, and since then, we've had several great MagSafe accessories for iPhones make their way to the market.

Here we take our eyes off the expansive list of options and focus on charging accessories to help you deck out your iPhone 14 series device with the right MagSafe wireless charger.

Premium Pick: Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

The Apple Ecosystem comes with various devices, each adding a layer of usability. Keeping them charged and ready is a major reason behind considering an accessory like the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1. MagSafe on this accessory helps make the processor more convenient by eliminating many cables you'd find around.

The accessory has a luxurious finish with a combination of glossy and matte components, plus it comes with a power adapter in the box that'll have you up and running from the get-go.

Unlike the other third-party accessories in this article, the MagSafe puck on this charger will provide 15W of power to your iPhone. The new variant—identified by model number WIZ017—even comes with a fast charging puck that'll power your Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 up to 33% faster. And lastly, its Qi-charging base will act as a power source for your AirPods.

Compact Wireless Charging Stand: PITAKA MagEZ Slider

PITAKA's MagEZ Slider is a combination of multiple accessories that aims to make it easier to keep track of charge levels on your devices. It combines a 4000mAh power bank with MagSafe compatibility, a wireless charger for AirPods, and a USB-C port that lets you attach a dongle or your cable. Unlike the Belkin BoostCharge, this accessory splits into pieces, which makes it easier to pack.

Regarding charging speeds, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider maxes out at 5W on all output forms. Its wireless power bank, wireless charging panel, and Type-C output port. While output speeds are slower than we'd like, its "pick up and go" aspect adds a significant advantage. The swivel that the stand rests on also makes it easy to spin the charger around and access its back, reducing any fiddling.

Best Value MagSafe Wireless Charger: ESR HaloLock Kickstand

The ESR HaloLock Kickstand wireless charger is a simple alternative to the official MagSafe Charger that Apple sells. The key selling points for the accessory are that it can easily swap cables and the kickstand on its back helps set up your phone in landscape or portrait orientation. It's built with aluminum and is currently available in colors that will match your phone to an extent. To make the most of this charger, you will need an 18W adapter compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge or USB-C PD.

Best MagSafe Wireless Power Bank: Anker 633

The Anker 633 is a 10,000 mAh power bank that combines MagSafe and the standard charging accessory we've used over the years. It has two ports, a USB-C and USB-A, plus a kickstand on the back. These additions make it an accessory that's great for on-the-go charging.

The high capacity of this means it should be able to charge any iPhone 14 model from 0 to 100% at least once. Wireless charging output maxes at 7.5W, but you can charge via the USB-C port if you want more speed since this port will default to a 20W input—the USB-A port supports 18W output.

Best MagSafe Wireless Charger for the Car: Spigen OneTap Pro

The Spigen OneTap Pro brings the world of MagSafe to your car, allowing you to navigate while driving and still keep your device powered without spending too much. It charges your iPhone with 7.5W of power; this isn't the fastest spec available, but it will help you gain a reasonable charge, especially on longer commutes.

The accessory has multiple variants, one which fits into an AC vent, another that sits in a cup holder, and the last which sticks onto a car dashboard.

Official Apple MagSafe Charging Accessories

While these third-party accessories are great, Apple's options are worth considering because they tie into the ecosystem of products. The MagSafe Charging Puck, the folding MagSafe Duo, or the MagSafe Battery Pack will charge your iPhone with 15W, allowing it to top up quickly—a significant improvement over the low charging speeds of some of the other accessories on this list.

The MagSafe Charger is often easy to outdo because it doesn't differentiate itself from the competition, but the MagSafe Duo and MagSafe Battery Pack come with unique advantages. The MagSafe Duo is a great travel accessory. We'd initially recommend it for Apple Watch owners, but the inclusion of MagSafe on AirPods cases makes it worth having for those without the smartwatch.

As for the MagSafe Battery Pack, while this accessory doesn't provide a full charge to any iPhone 14 model, it makes it especially easy to seamlessly track battery levels and keep your iPhone powered. Your iPhone can also wirelessly charge the battery pack if you've plugged in your phone instead.