Looking for the best possible way to charge your iPhone on the go? Find the best MagSafe portable battery packs and power banks right here!

MagSafe is probably the most underrated feature of the iPhone. It offers a faster and easier way to top-up your iPhone without having to deal with any sort of wire. It snaps magnetically to the back of your iPhone and provides an elegant (unobtrusive) way of charging on the go. And, if Apple's indications are to be believed, it might soon be the only way to charge your iPhone.

You'll be surprised to know that there are a lot of MagSafe battery packs available for your iPhone out there. From Apple's official MagSafe battery pack to a number of options from ESR, Anker, Baseus, Spigen, and more, a wide variety of MagSafe power banks are available out there. To make the decision easier for you, we have curated a list of the best MagSafe battery packs for your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Best value 1. ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack 5,000 mAh 9.20 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for an affordable MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then look no further than ESR's HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack. It features a 5,000 mAh cell that is three times bigger than Apple's official MagSafe battery pack. It features a strong magnetic hold that can hold up to 1000 grams of force. Besides having a strong magnetic connection, this MagSafe power bank also has some unique features. It supports two-way charging, which means this power bank can be used to charge your iPhone both wirelessly and with a Lightning cable as well. It supports 7.5W wireless charging and 12W wired charging. If you need more battery capacity, this MagSafe battery pack is also available in 10,000 mAh capacity. Read More

Premium pick 2. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack 8.60 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you need a few extra hours with your iPhone, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick top-up. MagSafe allows the device to attach seamlessly to your iPhone and the power bank itself has a no-button approach. It charges your iPhone at 7.5W when disconnected from power but 15W if connected to a 20W charger. Thanks to the system-wide integration, the official MagSafe portable battery pack has a few tricks up its sleeves. When you connect the battery pack, you will see Apple's official charging animation on the lock screen — other MagSafe battery packs don't have this feature. Another exclusive feature is support for Apple's battery status widget, which indicates if your MagSafe power bank also needs a top-up. Although it might not offer the same level of capacity as other options, its user experience is hard to beat. If you're looking for an official Apple accessory, look no further! Read More

3. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) 8.80 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking to pick up a MagSafe battery pack that offers the best value and isn't very bulky, then we recommend you to take a look at the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with a battery capacity that is three times Apple's official MagSafe power bank, yet it doesn't add a lot of weight and extra thickness to your iPhone. With strong magnetic strength, the 633 Magnetic Battery snaps easily into place at the back of your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12. What's more? It has a foldable kickstand that can be unfolded for hands-free viewing. Additionally, it comes with LED indicators to show the remaining capacity and comes in five cool colors. Read More

4. Baseus Magnetic Power Bank 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is an amazing accessory from the brand. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery cell that can charge your iPhone up to 2 times. The strong magnets help it snap onto your iPhone and hold it in place. One of the great advantages of this magnetic power bank is that it not only features 15W wireless charging, but it is also capable of supplying 20W wired charging, which can come in handy when you need to quickly top-up your iPhone. In addition to class-leading charging features, it features a kickstand for a hands-free viewing experience. This power bank is also airline-approved, so you can carry it on any flight without any worry. What's more? The power bank also features a battery-level LED indicator that gives an instant indication of the battery's charge level, which makes it convenient to use. Read More

5. Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) 9.20 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack features a big 10000mAh battery. It comes with a lot of features and gives Apple's own offering a run for its money. Thanks to its high battery capacity, it can fully charge any iPhone model, including the latest iPhone 14 series, at least once. There is 7.5W of wireless charging support, along with 20W of charging through the USB-C and USB-A ports. This magnetic battery snaps onto your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12 and stays put with solid magnetic strength. The kickstand feature, LED indicator, and three color options make it fun to use. Read More

6. OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank 8.20 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a small MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then look no further than the OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank. The 3,000mAh battery capacity provides more than enough power to charge your iPhone once a day. It features a USB-C port for charging and provides 7.5W wireless charging to your iPhone. Moreover, the USB-C port can be used to charge other Apple products, such as Apple Watch and AirPods, as well. It also features a strong magnet hold and doesn't obstruct the user experience in any way. Read More

7. ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack 9.40 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're a fan of ESR products, but the 5,000 mAh magnetic power bank doesn't fulfill your needs, then you should go for the ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack. This MagSafe-compatible battery pack features both wired and wireless charging. You can either use the MagSafe functionality to charge your iPhone wirelessly or you can use the power bank's USB-C port to charge it via USB-C to Lightning cable. What's more? This power bank features a kickstand for a hands-free viewing experience. Like the other ESR products, it also features a strong magnetic hold of 1,000g of force. Moreover, the battery pack is made out of aluminum alloy for a premium feel. Read More

8. Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If your work involves a lot of time on the ground, then you going to want a MagSafe power bank that powers you through a whole day. The Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank is exactly what you need. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery that supports both 7.5W wireless and 18W wired USB-C fast charging. MagSafe power banks not only have a strong magnetic connection, but they also offer some unique features, including pass-through charging, which lets you charge both your iPhone and the power bank simultaneously. The build quality is excellent and there are LED indicators to show you the charging left. There is also an additional USB-B A port to charge your iPhone accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch. Read More

9. Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack 7.60 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen is a brand known for its cases and chargers, and its Mag Power Bank has made it to our list of the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhones. This power bank features a big 5,000mAh that is capable of charging your iPhone 14 Pro at least once to a full 100 percent. Moreover, it features pass-through charging, so you can charge both your iPhone and the Power Bank itself simultaneously. Featuring strong magnets, this case fits nicely on iPhone 12 through 14 models. Thanks to its thin profile, you'll be able to hold and use your phone with the battery pack attached easily, as opposed to other bulky battery packs. The only con is the fact that it comes only in one color option, i.e., black. Read More

10. mophie snap+ Juice Pack Wallet 7.60 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The mophie snap+ juice wallet pack features a 5,000 mAh battery and works with all the iPhones from iPhone 12 through iPhone 14. Additionally, it supports pass-through charging, so you can simultaneously charge your iPhone and the power bank. It also features a dedicated card holding slot for storing credit and debit cards — a feature that is uncommon in MagSafe battery power banks. Unfortunately, it is too big for iPhone minis. It will still charge the iPhone 12 or 13 mini, but will stick out a bit. Read More

How to Choose the Right MagSafe Battery Pack for your iPhone in 2022

With the introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone, Apple opened up a whole new world of possibilities in terms of accessories. Several MagSafe accessories are now available, including wireless chargers and MagSafe Wallets. The MagSafe battery pack is another accessory category that is gaining popularity. There are a variety of options available. Choosing the right MagSafe battery pack depends on your needs and preferences, so make sure you know what you are searching for.

The most important thing that you need to prioritize before you make a choice is to know how big the battery capacity of the MagSafe power bank should be. If you spend most of your time on the ground and are constantly on the go (away from the charging socket), then you should look for a power bank that comes with at least 5,000 mAh capacity. Anker and ESR have excellent offerings in this category. However, as a result, this will mean that the battery pack that you're going to choose is quite thick.

On the other hand, if you know you're going to plug in your iPhone every night (that has a healthy battery), you probably don't need to charge it during the day fully. If you fall under this category, you can opt for a power bank that is 3,000-5,000 mAh. Apple's own official MagSafe battery pack and the OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank are the best choice if you fit into this category. Most power banks in this category are sleek and slim and won't impact the user experience.

Other factors that can affect your buying decision are the features these power banks offer. Many MagSafe battery packs also come with added features such as the ability to charge more than one device at once and pass-through charging (which lets you charge both your power bank and iPhone simultaneously using one cable), a foldable kickstand, and more. The battery pack market today is crowded with many different options, each of which is suited for a different type of person. Take a look at the list above and choose the one that best suits your needs.