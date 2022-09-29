The addition of MagSafe on iPhone created space for a whole new set of products in the market. The feature brings an additional layer of convenience allowing you to attach wallets, chargers, power banks and stands. Unfortunately putting a case onto your phone weakens the magnetic pull it has on such accessories; this is where MagSafe cases come into the picture.
These cases will ensure the MagSafe array of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max isn't hampered, and in this guide we've listed the best options currently available on the market.
Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro)
A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options.
Spigen Mag Armor (iPhone 14 Pro)
Spigen Mag Armor brings the convenience of MagSafe to the tried and tested performance of Spigen's accessories. With its slim silicone-based design — that also doesn't skimp on bumper protection — the cover will ensure your iPhone is protected yet easy to grip.
ESR Classic Hybrid (iPhone 14 Pro)
The construction of ESR's Classic Hybrid Case combines a clear polycarbonate back panel with a TPU bumper, ensuring your iPhone can absorb any impact without trouble while flaunting the color of its matte back glass and stainless steel frame. The case shares a degree of similarity with Apple's Clear Case but is the better pick because of its pricing and grippy nature.
UAG DOT (iPhone 14 Pro)
UAG's DOT Silicone Case is the cover to add to your phone if you want something that feels as good as the first-party solution but offers more protection. Tacking this onto your iPhone 14 Pro series device won't make it overly bulky. MagSafe's performance with this accessory will ensure you can charge without issues. Your mileage with other accessories might vary.
Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone 14 Pro)
Spigen Tough Armor (compatible with MagSafe) features three different materials in its construction, which are the primary reason behind the protection on offer. It has a foam inlay that helps absorb shocks, while a plastic frame on the outside provides rigidity to the silicone sleeve and even includes a kickstand for added functionality.
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro)
If you're looking for a more premium spin on the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case, the Leather Case is a perfect choice. While pricey, the cover will provide unmatched compatibility with accessories and comes in several colors, each of which will age differently based on your use, giving your case a touch of personality.
UAG Civilian (iPhone 14 Pro)
UAG Civilian offers a minimalistic spin on rugged protection, protecting your iPhone from drops up to 20ft. It's primarily made from polycarbonate and comes in four shades, each of which looks premium and adds to the minimalism. The buttons on this case are also quite large and click well, ensuring your iPhone's buttons don't feel mushy. The cutouts on the cover are also spot-on.
Caseology Nano Pop (iPhone 14 Pro)
The prime selling point for Caseology Nano Pop is its list of color options and simple design. Each SKU combines a dark tone with another that contrasts well, giving the case an attractive look. In the way of protection, it is bound to perform similarly to Spigen's Mag Armor. Caseology even states that if using Nano Pop, several screen protectors will function without hassle.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Mag is the cover that lets you combine the best of rugged cases with an interesting concept for accessories. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the standard UB Pro, featuring a built-in screen protector, a swiveling belt clip attachment, and a kickstand that also houses the magnetic array.
Which MagSafe Case should you buy for iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?
When buying a MagSafe compatible case, knowing that the accessory will work with the attachments you have in mind is essential. Hence, if you're bothered by that question, here are our thoughts on some of the accessories listed above.
The official cases for Apple — Silicone or Leather — will be your best bet to ensure maximum compatibility. They don't have a large lip around the camera, nor do they have giant bumpers that can alter the phone's feel. In my experience, they've only made the device easier to handle. The color options here are a fun add-on if you like personalizing your phone. The microfiber material on the inner side will also keep your iPhone 14 Pro device looking clean and free from markings, which most silicone cases notorious leave on phones.
Following the official accessories, we think SUPCASE's UB Pro Mag is worth consideration because it offers MagSafe without skimping on additional protective elements. It's the ideal combination of rugged protection and convenient aspects of Apple's magnetic array. But if you want the best of both worlds, that is, the soft touch of silicone and bumper protection, in that case, we'd recommend the UAG DOT. It does make hitting the buttons a little difficult, but its overall in-hand feel and protection are great redeeming factors.