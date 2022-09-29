Want access to MagSafe while ensuring your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max is protected? Read this guide to learn about the best options available.

The addition of MagSafe on iPhone created space for a whole new set of products in the market. The feature brings an additional layer of convenience allowing you to attach wallets, chargers, power banks and stands. Unfortunately putting a case onto your phone weakens the magnetic pull it has on such accessories; this is where MagSafe cases come into the picture.

These cases will ensure the MagSafe array of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max isn't hampered, and in this guide we've listed the best options currently available on the market.

Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Which MagSafe Case should you buy for iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?

When buying a MagSafe compatible case, knowing that the accessory will work with the attachments you have in mind is essential. Hence, if you're bothered by that question, here are our thoughts on some of the accessories listed above.

The official cases for Apple — Silicone or Leather — will be your best bet to ensure maximum compatibility. They don't have a large lip around the camera, nor do they have giant bumpers that can alter the phone's feel. In my experience, they've only made the device easier to handle. The color options here are a fun add-on if you like personalizing your phone. The microfiber material on the inner side will also keep your iPhone 14 Pro device looking clean and free from markings, which most silicone cases notorious leave on phones.

Following the official accessories, we think SUPCASE's UB Pro Mag is worth consideration because it offers MagSafe without skimping on additional protective elements. It's the ideal combination of rugged protection and convenient aspects of Apple's magnetic array. But if you want the best of both worlds, that is, the soft touch of silicone and bumper protection, in that case, we'd recommend the UAG DOT. It does make hitting the buttons a little difficult, but its overall in-hand feel and protection are great redeeming factors.