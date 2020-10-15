Apple’s new iPhone 12 series saw a lot of new features, but also the return of an old favorite. Dubbed the same as the old MacBook Pro charger, MagSafe for iPhone aims to improve the wireless charging experience through the use of magnets on the rear, which help to align with compatible wireless chargers. These can also be used as mounting points for other accessories including cases.

One of the biggest complaints with wireless charging is how precise you have to be with the location on the wireless charging pad. We’ve all woken up with a phone that isn’t charged because it accidentally shifted out of position during the night. Using magnets to align with compatible chargers means the loss of charging speed, overall efficiency, and bad user experience should all be problems of the past. Apple MagSafe for iPhone 12 chargers are Qi standard compliant to be compatible with the millions of wireless chargers on the market and can deliver up to 15W charge.

At launch, Apple is selling silicone cases in eight colors. There are clear plastic cases as well as a snap-on leather wallet. Plus, there’s a Leather Wallet that can snap on to the back of any of the new iPhone 12 models. It is built to protect and shield credit cards, says Apple. Further, the leather sleeve has a cutout where the time is shown on an iPhone screen.

Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12 series

Here are the best MagSafe accessories that you can buy for your iPhone 12.

MagSafe Charger For the Professionals It makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide fast wireless charging at 15W. View at Apple

Silicone Case For the Elegant Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. View at Apple

Clear Case For the Minimalist Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 12 | 12 Pro while providing extra protection. View at Apple

Leather Wallet For the Smart Designed with both style and function in mind, this iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe lets you keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. View at Apple

Pitaka Case For the Fancy he unique design provides a more effective wireless charging experience by using with MagEZ Series charging product. View at Amazon

Belkin Car Vent Mount For the Traveller A high-quality base and sturdy vent clip ensure that your MagSafe Car Vent Mount stays safely in place. This one is for all the travellers out there View at Belkin

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger For the Multifunctionals Charge your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with this. View at Belkin

Imguardz 3 in 1 Charging Station For the Versatile The clean lines and modernist design of this charging stand made it an exquisite artwork for your table. View at Amazon

Cozell Absorption Case For the Abuser With a thickness of only 0.03in and a weight of 0.37oz, it still protects your phone from everyday bumps. View at Amazon

Apple has already mentioned that it is expecting third-party vendors including Belkin – which has announced a car mount and multi-charger dock already – to come up with more MagSafe accessories. Bookmark this page as we’ll continue to keep this up-to-date.

Of the accessories listed, our favorite picks are the MagSafe charger (obviously!), the clear MagSafe case, and Belkin’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. Being able to charge the Apple Watch and AirPods at the same as the iPhone 12 is an absolute win in our book!

Now you’re sold on MagSafe, read on to learn more about Apple’s new take on wireless charging, which will likely lead to industry-wide shifts.

Do you need a case to use MagSafe?

One of the biggest questions around MagSafe is whether it will work with other cases, or even without a case. Thankfully, Apple has confirmed that you don’t need a case to use MagSafe.

However, it’s unclear whether you can use MagSafe with any case. Considering the use of magnets to keep the charger in place, it’s highly likely that you will need a MagSafe compatible case to get the full experience.

How does MagSafe actually work?

The iPhone 12 series features several layers at the back that includes a magnetometer, a copper-graphite shield, a Nanocrystalline shield, a magnet array, an alignment magnet, a charging coil, a polycarbonate housing, an NFC coil, and an E-shield. These allow several wireless accessories to connect with the phone. The company says that the magnets are optimized with a custom nano-crystalline shield and they can deal with magnetic flux and new NFC and magnetic field sensors.