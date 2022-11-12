MagSafe is a nifty addition to iPhones and opens up a world of new accessories. Here are some of the best that are worth buying.

MagSafe on iPhones is a nifty addition that makes it convenient to attach and use many accessories. The market has seen an influx of compatible products since its introduction in 2020, with wireless chargers, stands, and wallets all supporting this feature on iPhone.

With the iPhone 14 now on the market, accessories that might make the phone more useful or easy to use will be of focus. Here we have compiled some of the best MagSafe accessories to consider buying for your new iPhone.

Best MagSafe Case for iPhone 14: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

It's almost natural to have a protective case today because it's a simple yet functional way to personalize your smartphone. The introduction of MagSafe only makes these accessories more useful. To that end, Apple's official Silicone Case is one of your best bets to utilize MagSafe effectively while ensuring your phone is protected.

The accessory adds a slight lip around the front of the phone and its camera array, introducing some buffer between the device and surfaces. You'll find its cutouts and buttons in accurate positions, and the latter maintains the tactile feel we all have grown to appreciate on iPhones. The Silicone MagSafe Case even protects the bottom edge, unlike past iterations.

On the inside, you'll see a section depicting the location of the MagSafe magnets and a microfiber layer with a shade contrasting the color of the case. You can even pick up Apple's Leather Case if you want a more premium-feeling option.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14) A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options. View at Amazon (iPhone 14) View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Plus)

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro) A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options. View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro) View at Amazon (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Related: Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Best MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 14: Apple Leather Wallet

The Apple Leather Wallet, available in multiple shades, is a convenient little accessory that finds its place on the back of your iPhone, storing up to three cards — based on their design — and leaving them easy to access. MagSafe's role in this equation makes the accessory easy to snap on and off as required; this action also plays a hand in sending out a notification if and when you leave your wallet behind.

Alongside the iPhone 13 lineup launch, Apple modified the Leather Wallet to support Find My. The addition lets your iPhone notify you when the wallet is missing for over one minute. Clicking on the notification prompt would take you to the Find My app and show where your wallet was last attached to your phone. You can also enable Lost Mode on the accessory, which will provide your contact information to people who attach it to their phones.

Note: Wallet colors introduced after September 2021 support Find My; earlier units don't feature this functionality.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (with Find My Support) Apple Leather Wallet can store two or three cards (based on their design) on the back of your iPhone, making it convenient to carry and pay when required. The accessory also supports Apple's Find My feature, notifying you when the wallet detaches for more than a minute. View at Amazon

Alternate

MOFT Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet An alternative to the Apple Leather Wallet is MOFT's Wallet and Stand accessory. The product combines the abilities of a wallet and a phone stand, creating an accessory that will let you conveniently prop up your phone in landscape or portrait orientation and carry up to three cards. View at Amazon

Best MagSafe Charging Dock for iPhone 14: Belkin Boost Charge Pro

With the Apple Ecosystem comes various devices, each adding a layer of convenience. And more often than not, you'll see yourself slowly adding running some combination to your daily carry. All of this equates to having to charge multiple devices. MagSafe makes this processor more convenient by eliminating cables.

Belkin's Boost Charge Pro is a MagSafe-certified charging dock that will provide your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with enough power, ensuring they're always ready to carry you through the day and don't spend too long on the charger. The accessory has a luxurious finish with glossy and matte components. It comes with a power adapter to ensure you can get the accessory up and running.

The MagSafe phone charger will provide 15W of power to your iPhone. The Apple Watch charger also uses the newer fast-charging puck—compatible with Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. Lastly, its Qi-charging base will provide 2.5W power to your wireless charging-capable AirPods case.

Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge Pro brings the convenience of MagSafe and multi-device charging into a neat package that not only looks attractive but is also functional. Its choice of timeless materials will also help it blend into your home's decor with ease. View at Amazon

Alternate

PITAKA MagEZ Slider PITAKA's MagEZ Slider combines a battery pack, a wireless charger, and an additional USB-C port into a neat package that can sit on a table and power your devices little by little as you go through your workday. Its compact design is a factor to keep in mind, as few accessories use space as effectively. The swiveling base also makes it easy to use other parts of the accessory. View at Amazon View at PITAKA

Best MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone 14: Spigen OneTap Pro

The Spigen OneTap Pro brings the world of MagSafe to your vehicle, allowing you to charge and navigate on the road seamlessly. It will charge your iPhone at 7.5W, which isn't speedy but will help you gain a reasonable amount of charge, especially if you have a long commute.

The accessory comes with an extended swing arm and a built-in cable which makes managing it easy; the arm also helps in letting the air flow out of the vents easily. If you're looking for alternate placement arrangements, it's also available with a cup holder mount or stick-on mount for a car dashboard.

Spigen provides a 24-month manufacturer warranty on the accessory. It also recommends using a MagSafe-compatible case with your iPhone 14 series device to ensure proper adherence and a 20W USB-C car charger to supply enough power.

Spigen OneTap Pro Spigen OneTap Pro is the accessory to get for your iPhone if you require an increased range of motion from a car mount. The swingarm on it can move your phone out of the path of the air vent to increase airflow and allow it to be closer or further away from you. The Pro version of this accessory comes with a built-in cable that enables wireless charging with up to 7.5W of power. It's also available in another variant designed to stick onto a car's dashboard. View at Amazon

Best MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone 14: Anker 633

While wireless charging docks are already available for at-home scenarios when moving, power banks are still great. The Anker 633 combines the convenience of MagSafe with a 10,000mAh power bank, which also offers more than just wireless charging.

The Anker 633 has a built-in kickstand and two USB ports, one Type-A and another Type-C. While the kickstand will help you prop up your phone and get a view of it when sitting at your workspace, the USB ports will help quickly charge your device and any secondary ones. There are also three color options available if you want to mix and match.

Wireless charging speeds are limited to 7.5W, while wired output is locked to 18W and 20W to the Type-A and Type-C ports, respectively.