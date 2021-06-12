Using a laptop is great. Its design offers you the freedom of working from almost anywhere. It can be on your bed, at a table, or in a coffee shop down the street. But this same design is also a factor that can cause undue strain on your neck or shoulders when you find yourself looking at a screen for the better part of a day. The simplest way to help with this situation is by using a laptop stand.

These accessories have a variety of forms and offer diverse functionalities to meet any person’s specific requirements. In this article, we’ve listed twelve MacBook stands that you can consider buying to ensure your time in front of the screen doesn’t come at the cost of your well-being and offer work experiences more comfortable than what you may have currently.

Twelve South Curve Great for Cooling Made out of a single piece of bent aluminum, the Curve will help raise your laptop by six inches to alleviate neck and shoulder strain. You can pair it with a keyboard and mouse for a desktop-like setup or connect it with a monitor for dual-screen functionality. View at Amazon

Twelve South Parc Slope Multi-purpose Design The Parc Slope stand, with its wedge-shaped design, adds a tilt level that slightly raises your laptop to help with any undue strain. But it has an additional role, as it can serve as a tilted stand for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which can make your sketching or writing experience better. View at Amazon

Boyata Laptop Stand Simple Adjustable Design The Boyata Stand, made from aluminum, uses two hinge points to allow you a great degree of freedom on how to incline your MacBook. It can support laptops with screen sizes up to 17-inches and is available in five colors - Black, Champagne Gold, Pink, Silver, and Space Grey. View at Amazon

Twelve South BookArc One for Aesthetics Twelve South's BookArc is an elegant-looking stand that can merge into any desk setup seamlessly. It will also maintain color parity with your MacBook and is available in both Space Grey and Silver. The brand also mentions an integrated catch that will prevent your cables from falling to the ground when disconnected. View at Amazon

HumanCentric Vertical Stand Self Adjusting Grip This vertical stand, by HumanCentric, comes with a system designed to grip laptops up to one inch in terms of thickness. It has cutouts that can aid with airflow and a look that will allow it to fit into most households. It is available in Black, Space Grey, and Silver. View at Amazon

Omoton Vertical Stand Adjustable Grip Another vertical stand option, this time from Omoton, is an option worth considering if your table doesn't have a lot of space to spare. Its other advantage is you can adjust the width of the gap offered to place your laptop with the help of screws housed within its base and the included screwdriver. View at Amazon

Twelve South HiRise Height-Adjustable Stand The Twelve South HiRise Stand is an aluminum stand featured on Apple's website. It keeps the base of your MacBook exposed and helps raise it by six inches to not only make it more comfortable to look at but also keep your laptop cool when working under a high load. View at Amazon

Nulaxy Height Adjustable Stand 21 inches of adjustability Nulaxy's Height Adjustable stand is an option to consider if you're someone who loves to change positions while working. This accessory should make your laptop comfortable to use while you sit or stand. View at Amazon

Lamicall Notebook Holder A 360-degree Swivel Lamicall's Notebook Holder is a jack of all trades with a tilting base, a height-adjustable segment, and a 360-degree swivel. It can accommodate laptops of up to 17 inches in terms of screen size and even has a mesh-like design in its base to allow for increased airflow. View at Amazon

iVoler Laptop Holder Compact when Folded iVoler is a riser that can keep your MacBook close at hand while offering six locking points that allow for various adjustments. Its other key selling point is its ability to be folded into a small bar-like shape, convenient to put into a bag and carry around. View at Amazon

Nulaxy Foldable Laptop Riser Easy to Setup Nulaxy's Foldable Riser is another option that's convenient to pick up and use when on the move. It has a simple setup process and can withstand up to 44 lbs of weight. The stand can raise your laptop by five inches and supports devices with screen sizes nearing 17 inches. View at Amazon

HumanCentric Stand with USB Hub For Intel Mac Users HumanCentric's vertical stand is ideal for those who need a home docking solution that can also overcome the MacBook's lack of ports. The product offers two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Gigabit Ethernet port, slots of an SD and microSD card, two HDMI ports, and a USB C port that supports the PD standard and can accept 100W current. View at Amazon

Our MacBook Stand Recommendations

If you’re a person who’s always on the move, an option like the iVoler Laptop Holder is worth considering. When set up correctly, it can offer a great typing experience without a severe wobble, even if you have a case on your Macbook. I’ve used a stand similar in design, and its ability to change between various sizes makes it a great option to use in tight spaces.

But if you’re a user who finds themselves sitting at a desk for large portions of the day, in that situation the Lamicall Notebook Holder is a great option to consider, because you can adjust its height between a range of five to eight inches, tilt its base across a 45-degree angle, and swivel the laptop when it’s placed on the stand to show your screen to someone else.

Apart from these two recommendations, if you own an Intel-based MacBook, I suggest looking at the HumanCentric Vertical Stand with the in-built USB C Hub. It’ll save you the effort of looking for accessories for your MacBook Pro as it offers a wide variety of ports to increase the overall usability.