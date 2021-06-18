Here at Pocketnow, we often cover and show you the best Macbook Pro cases. We also often show you the best accessories and have also already shown you the best docking stations. In today’s post, we’re going to focus on hardshell cases for the Macbook Pro series.

We’ve focused on the 2016 and newer models, but the year is indicated everywhere in the title, so it’s a little easier to pick and select your favorites. The list includes a number of different cases — some are minimalist, some have a textured outer shell and some are also available in a number of colors. Most of them offer great overall protection, but some go way beyond to ensure the device is fully protected and covered in the event you accidentally drop it.

ProCase Macbook Pro 13” 2016-19 Minimalist Features a simple snap-on design that’s easy to take on and off. Ultra slim and only weighs 8oz. Also available in multiple colors. Buy from Amazon

There are a number of hardshell cases on the list up there and a number of them have excellent, durable designs. Some of the picks might offer a better grip, thanks to the rubberised or textured materials used on the outer shell. Whichever you pick, all of them have precise cutouts and most of them are also lightweight.

13-inch MacBook Pro The 13-inch Macbook Pro is Apple’s latest offering that packs the most powerful Apple Silicon ever, the M1 chip. It has a bright and colorful display, 2 ports on the side and a compact form factor. Buy from Amazon