Here at Pocketnow, we often cover and show you the best Macbook Pro cases. We also often show you the best accessories and have also already shown you the best docking stations. In today’s post, we’re going to focus on hardshell cases for the Macbook Pro series.
We’ve focused on the 2016 and newer models, but the year is indicated everywhere in the title, so it’s a little easier to pick and select your favorites. The list includes a number of different cases — some are minimalist, some have a textured outer shell and some are also available in a number of colors. Most of them offer great overall protection, but some go way beyond to ensure the device is fully protected and covered in the event you accidentally drop it.
It features tough, full protection against scratches and drops. It also has precise cutouts and a shock-absorbing bumper.
Features a simple snap-on design that’s easy to take on and off. Ultra slim and only weighs 8oz. Also available in multiple colors.
Precision cutouts for easy access to ports, lights and buttons. Rubberised feet for increased stability.
It’s compatible with a number of models and can be found in multiple color variations.
It provides reliable and full protection with precise cutouts for ports, keys and buttons.
It’s available in a number of colors and features a slim fit design.
It's carefully engineered to be shock-absorbent and provide full protection and precise port cutouts.
Perfect if you want to keep the original design of your laptop. It’s crystal slim and adds little to no weight.
It has a textured dot pattern with Woolenex. It’s slim and has precision cutouts.
Premium build quality, precise cutout and elegant marble design.
Made with Premium Italian pebble leather. It has a soft touch and prevents fingerprints, scratches and drops
It’s a lightweight plastic hard case that prevents scratches and protects the device.
There are a number of hardshell cases on the list up there and a number of them have excellent, durable designs. Some of the picks might offer a better grip, thanks to the rubberised or textured materials used on the outer shell. Whichever you pick, all of them have precise cutouts and most of them are also lightweight.
The 13-inch Macbook Pro is Apple’s latest offering that packs the most powerful Apple Silicon ever, the M1 chip. It has a bright and colorful display, 2 ports on the side and a compact form factor.