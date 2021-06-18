Here at Pocketnow, we often cover and show you the best Macbook Pro cases. We also often show you the best accessories and have also already shown you the best docking stations. In today’s post, we’re going to focus on hardshell cases for the Macbook Pro series.

We’ve focused on the 2016 and newer models, but the year is indicated everywhere in the title, so it’s a little easier to pick and select your favorites. The list includes a number of different cases — some are minimalist, some have a textured outer shell and some are also available in a number of colors. Most of them offer great overall protection, but some go way beyond to ensure the device is fully protected and covered in the event you accidentally drop it.

    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case for Macbook Pro 16” 2019

    Full Protection

    It features tough, full protection against scratches and drops. It also has precise cutouts and a shock-absorbing bumper.

    Promoted

    ProCase Macbook Pro 13” 2016-19

    Minimalist

    Features a simple snap-on design that’s easy to take on and off. Ultra slim and only weighs 8oz. Also available in multiple colors.
    Incase Hardshell Case for Macbook Pro 13” 2020

    Textured Dot Design

    Precision cutouts for easy access to ports, lights and buttons. Rubberised feet for increased stability.
    MOSISO Macbook Pro 13” case for 2016-20

    Colorful

    It’s compatible with a number of models and can be found in multiple color variations.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case for Macbook Air 13” 2018

    Full Protection

    It provides reliable and full protection with precise cutouts for ports, keys and buttons.

    Promoted

    IBENZER Macbook Pro 13” Case for 2016-20

    Slim fit

    It’s available in a number of colors and features a slim fit design.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series case for Macbook Pro 13” 2016-19

    Full Protection

    It's carefully engineered to be shock-absorbent and provide full protection and precise port cutouts.

    Promoted

    B Belk Macbook Pro 13” 2016-20 Transparent Case

    Transparent

    Perfect if you want to keep the original design of your laptop. It’s crystal slim and adds little to no weight.
    Incase Textured Hardshell Case for Macbook Pro 16” 2019-20

    Textured Dot Pattern

    It has a textured dot pattern with Woolenex. It’s slim and has precision cutouts.
    Timocy Hard Case for Macbook Pro 13”

    The Marble

    Premium build quality, precise cutout and elegant marble design.
    KECC Leather Hard Shell Case for Macbook Pro 16” 2019-21

    Leather

    Made with Premium Italian pebble leather. It has a soft touch and prevents fingerprints, scratches and drops
    May Chen Rubberised Matte Hard Shell Case for Macbook Pro 13”

    Rubberized Matte

    It’s a lightweight plastic hard case that prevents scratches and protects the device.

There are a number of hardshell cases on the list up there and a number of them have excellent, durable designs. Some of the picks might offer a better grip, thanks to the rubberised or textured materials used on the outer shell. Whichever you pick, all of them have precise cutouts and most of them are also lightweight.

    13-inch MacBook Pro
      The 13-inch Macbook Pro is Apple’s latest offering that packs the most powerful Apple Silicon ever, the M1 chip. It has a bright and colorful display, 2 ports on the side and a compact form factor.



    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

    You May Also Like
    Razer Blade 14
    Razer introduces its first Blade laptop with Ryzen processors
    The Razer Blade 14 features a 14-inch QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate.
    Best AirPods Pro Cases and Accessories
    AirPods, or the more expensive AirPods Pro, are visible almost everywhere. Ever…
    • Aryan
    • 6 June 2021
    • 19:00EDT
    WWDC21 rumor round-up: everything we expect from Apple
    The 2021 edition of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be a bit busier this year. Here’s everything we expect to happen at WWDC21!