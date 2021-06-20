The MacBook Pro 16-inch is a one of a kind Mac. It offers a lot of horsepower in a compact design of a 16-inch laptop. If you’re in the market for this machine, we recommend you get a case for it since it’s not a cheap device. You’re recommended to keep your laptop with a MacBook Pro 16 case. So we’ve compiled a list of the best MacBook Pro 16 cases you can buy right now.

SUPCASE For the Rough and Tough Bottom case corners features raised rubber feet for better heat disbursement. It's a rugged case. View at Amazon Promoted

AKIT For the Minimalist A premium fabric exterior with a hard polycarbonate shell interior, and excellent flexibility. View at Amazon

ProCase For the Kickstand It features an armor shell with carefully engineered shock-absorbent wraparound bumper. View at Amazon

KECC All-Black A hard shell cover contains a layer of rubber oil paint for a smooth rubberized exterior texture. View at Amazon

B Belk Transparent treatment Premium plastic prevents your laptop from fingerprints, slipping and scratches. View at Amazon

MOSISO For the Fashionable It features a no-cutout design and is fully vented for safe heat disbursement. View at Amazon

We recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle series MacBook Pro 16 case. It features a unique shock-absorbing wraparound bumper with honeycomb detail that provides supreme protection during drops and falls. You get a transparent case cover that allows your MacBook Apple logo to be visible. Furthermore, the case has a precise cute design that enables easy access to all ports, sensors, speakers, cameras, and all functions. The bottom case also has raised rubber feet at the corners that allow better heat disbursement.

We also recommend the ProCase MacBook Pro 16 case. It’s a shockproof case for your big 16-inch laptop. It features an armor shell that’s carefully engineered for shock absorption. The wraparound bumper provides protection against accidental scuffs, drops, falls, scratches, and other damage. The Apple logo shines through the case, thanks to a no-cutout design. You get a simple snap on and off the installation with an optional anti-scratch protector that provides 360-degree protection for your MacBook Pro 16-inch.

There are times when you want your laptop at an angle to type in a better way? So you go for a stand to keep your laptop at an angle. Well, guess what? This case features a built-in kickstand that provides an ergonomic typing angle and a better visual experience. Thus, helping you relieve your neck strain. Moreover, the case is fully vented for safe heat disbursement. It allows easy access to all ports and features, allowing you to plug your charger, cable, or headset without removing the case.