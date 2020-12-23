So, you’ve decided to get (or already have) a new Mac. Is it an iMac, a powerful MacBook Pro, or the new MacBook Air with the Apple’s M1 processor? You already know the answer and are likely also aware of some of the limitations that come with your shiny new Mac hardware. Too few ports? Need a charging accessory to juice up your machine on the go? A keyboard with better travel and clicky feedback? Or, just a good old sleeve to keep your sleek MacBook protected?

Well, the list can be quite exhausting depending on each user’s need, but there are a few accessories that almost every Mac user will appreciate. Take for example a portable SSD, or a USB hub (and I can’t extol the virtues of this gadget enough), a good wireless speaker to keep the jazz on while you work, or a high-resolution external display for your creative needs. As we mentioned above, the list can be exhaustive, but here’s our selection of the best Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, and iMac accessories in 2020 you can get out there.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable External SSD Tiny storage companion SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is extremely compact and easy to carry, which makes it an ideal solution for folks who carry a lot of data such as media files with them a all times. Thanks to the in-house NVMe technology, it offers transfer speeds of to up to 1050MB/s and 2TB capacity. Plus, it comes with an IP55 certification. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Sony WH1000XM3 ANC headphones For audiophiles Sony’s WH1000XM3 are widely regarded as the best noise-canceling headphones out there, and they come with built-in Alexa as well. These headphones score high on comfort, noise-cancellation and the overall balanced sound output. Even though a successor is now out, these still offer an excellent value for your money. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Smartpow Wireless Charging Pad All-in-one This Qi-certified wireless charging mouse Pad can deliver 10W charging output to wirelessly charge your phone and other accessories. It also comes with built-in voltage, temperature control, surge protection and short circuit protection system. The surface has an anti-slip finish that has been optimized for fast movements while gaming. VIEW ON AMAZON!

SteelSeries Rival 300 mouse Fast and comfortable SteelSeries is a reputed name when it comes to peripherals. If you’re on the lookout for a mouse with good grip and tactile feedback, this is the one to get. It has six programmable buttons and switches that are rated for 30 million key clicks. You also get a two zone illumination experience and a ton of customization options. VIEW ON AMAZON!

RAVPower Portable Charger Juice on the go The RAVPower 20000mAh portable charger supports USB PD charging with 60W output to juice up your MacBook Pro and is also compatible with QC 3.0 (18W) standard for smartphones. You can simultaneously charge two devices too using the USB A and USB C ports, while the LEDs will tell you about the juice left in the tank. VIEW ON AMAZON!

LG 27UL500-W 4K Monitor Crystal clear visuals The LG 27UL500-W 4K monitor is HDR10 certified and comes with FreeSync support as well to ensure that you get a lag-free gaming experience. It covers 98% of the sRGB color gamut for a great color profile, something graphics designer will dig. Plus, the 27-inch panel offers a peak brightness of 300cd, which is decent for its asking price. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Best car charger Charging your MacBook while on the go is undoubtedly a desirable convenience, and is effortlessly facilitated by the Anker charger. Notably, the Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo 42W car charger also has a second 30W port to juice up smartphones. A soft LED ring is there at the top for easy port visibility and it is TUV-certified as well. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Sonos One (Gen 2) speaker For crystal clear sound The second-gen Sonos One smart speaker supports AirPlay 2, offers built-in Alexa, and can also be paired with another unit to create a stereo system. The design is industrial, but its dimensions make the device an easy fit for a variety of locations. Sonos promises a rich and immersive sound output, which many users can attest to. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Cooler Master Sk-621 keyboard Mechanical magic Cooler Master Sk-621 features Cherry MX Low Profile switches with 60% mechanical output and flat contoured keycaps. It is quite slim and RGB backlit too. The compact keyboard has a minimalistic tenkeyless design and offers deep customization options. It promises reduced travel distance and actuation point with a familiar precision. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 (wireless) Smooth and precise MacBooks are known to have great trackpads, but if you want to replicate that experience on an iMac, the Magic Trackpad 2 from Apple is simply a must-have accessory. This one has a built-in battery and also brings Force Touch experience to the desktop for the first time. There are four force sensors below the surface and a glass layer on top. VIEW ON Best Buy!

Satechi Clamp USB Hub Pro Minimalist & functional Having a USB hub lying around on your desk with cables everywhere is definitely not a pleasing sight. Satechi Aluminum Type-C Clamp Hub Pro addresses it well. It has an easily accessible USB C port, three USB 3.0 ports, a microSD slot and a separate SD card slot. It connects to the iMac's Thunderbolt 3 port using a shielded USB-C cable. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Steklo Adjustable Laptop Stand Unique and useful The Aluminum-made Steklo laptop stand is unlike any you’ve seen before. It has a clever adjustable foldable design that also makes it easy to carry around. It is good for laptops up to 17-inch size and has an attractive sandblasted aluminum finish. Aside from letting users easily adjust the angle, it also helps improve the airflow below. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Syntech USB C Adapter Solves the port problem The Syntech USB C to USB A adapter lets you connect your standard USB accessories and cables to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 equipped devices such as MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or even a smartphone. It offers a data transfer speed of up to 3.0 Gb per second. You can pick a bundle of two adapters for less than ten bucks as of now. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Yubico YubiKey 5Ci An extra layer of security There is no substitute for security when it comes to your computing machine. The Yubico YubiKey 5Ci is a FIDO-certified physical key that provides you that extra layer of security, and offers the versatility of both a USB C and a Lightning port. This multi-protocol hardware authenticator works fine across thousands of applications. VIEW ON AMAZON!

Mujjo Leather Case Classy protection Mujjo’s sleek leather sleeve is made out of wood felt and vegetable tanned leather, which is waterproof and also grants it a unique look. It can safeguard your 13-inch Macbook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Pro. It also has separate storage compartments for other accessories, and you can get it in a choice of black and tan shades. View on Amazon

So, that was our list of the best Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, and iMac accessories in 2020. My personal favorites are the Steklo Adjustable laptop stand, the Satechi Clamp USB Hub Pro for its functional design, and the Cooler Master Sk-621 keyboard with a 60% mechanical profile for a great typing experience.

There are a few additional items that you should definitely check out to make your Mac life easier. For example, the Syntech USB-C to USB-A adapter is an extremely useful pocketable device that costs just $10 for a pack of two and has been a reliable companion of my MacBook Air for a long time. You should also check out the FIDO-certified Yubico YubiKey 5Ci two-factor authentication key with dual USB Type-C and Lightning interface for an added dash of security.

Which one did you pick?