Lenovo is most likely not the first company that comes to mind when you want to upgrade your smartphone, but it offers a few unique devices that are worth taking a look at. In recent years, Lenovo has mostly become known as the Motorola owner, and they are indeed still the king when it comes to getting the best smartphones in a lower price segment. Lenovo has also recently started taking a closer look at making the best and most powerful Android phone, which is mainly a gaming-oriented one.

In the following guide, we’ve collected the best Lenovo phones that are worth considering and picking up, especially if you want something reliable and cheap. They cost much less than other well-known brands, such as Samsung smartphones for example. They’re reliable, cheap, and often tick all the boxes and provide an overall great user experience.

Best for Gamers: Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

It’s one of the latest gaming devices on the market, one of the most powerful smartphones, and one of the best Lenovo phones that exists today. It features the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and comes with 12-18GB of memory and 128/256/512GB of storage, but that’ll depend on which memory configuration you go for. The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is the ultimate smartphone for gamers looking to up their game with six pressure-sensitive zones, four ultrasonic buttons, and two capacitive sliding buttons. It even has two built-in cooling fans and an RGB light panel on the back.

There’s a 6.92-inch AMOLED FHD+ 144Hz high refresh rate display that supports HDR10+ and has 1,300 nits peak brightness. There are two cameras on the back, a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultrawide. If you’d rather stream yourself playing games, the 44MP motorized pop-up selfie camera will take care of that. There are also two USB-C ports — one on the bottom and one on the right side — so if you’re playing in landscape mode, you can charge it without any interruptions.

Speaking of charging, there’s a 5,500 mAh battery inside, and it supports 65W fast charging, or you could use the two USB-C ports and charge it at 90W. At that rate, you’d get a 50% charge in just 12 minutes, or 100% in just 30 minutes.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro If you're looking for the ultimate gaming smartphone with the latest and greatest features, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gets the well-deserved gold medal. It's one of the best Lenovo phones the company ever created. Buy from Lenovo UK

Lenovo Z6 Pro

It may not be a recent device, but it has some great specifications that still hold up today. There’s a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display at FHD+ resolution. A Snapdragon 855 chipset powers it, and it has 6-12GB of memory, depending on which of the 128/256/512GB storage configurations you opt for. It also has a microSD card slot, in case the internal one wouldn’t be enough for your needs.

There’s a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP dedicated depth sensor. The selfie camera is 32MP. The Z6 Pro also has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging. If you’re looking for a fairly cheap but powerful smartphone, it’s worth considering, especially if you prefer Lenovo over other manufacturers.

Best Affordable: Lenovo K12 Pro

To complete basic tasks and keep up with friends and family, you don’t need a powerful device, which is why the K12 Pro is an excellent choice if you want something great on the cheap. The 6.8-inch IPS LCD HD display is large enough to enjoy movies, but it’s not necessarily crisp and powerful enough to play graphics-intensive games. It has a Snapdragon 662 chipset and 4GB of memory, so everyday tasks will be just fine, just don’t expect too much. There is 64GB or 128GB of storage built-in, and luckily it can be expanded with a MicroSD card slot.

There are also three cameras on the back, a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 16MP. The 6,000 mAh battery will allow you to stay in touch with friends for a very long time before you’ll have to recharge again, and even when you need a little more power, the 20W fast charger should make it a little more pleasant.

Lenovo K12 Pro The Lenovo K12 Pro offers an excellent package for those wanting to stay in touch with friends and family, and don’t want to break the bank with a four-digit high-end smartphone. Buy from AliExpress

Best Budget: Lenovo A8 2020

The Lenovo A8 from 2020 comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. It has a 6.53-inch IPS HD+ display that’s perfect for reading, browsing the web, and chatting with friends and family. There are also three cameras on the back, there’s a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is just a normal 5MP sensor, which is good enough for having video chats. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery and it supports 10W charging.

Our Recommendation

The first pick is going to be an easy one. If you’re looking for the best and most powerful gaming smartphone on the market, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro must be considered. It’s one of the best Lenovo phones to ever exist from the company. It comes with all the unique features that gamers would want, such as shoulder buttons, convenient placement of USB-C ports and so much more. If you’re a true gamer looking for the ultimate flagship, this will serve you well.

The second pick is a little more challenging. Lenovo doesn’t really have as many devices as its subsidiary, Motorola, but it does have a few cheap ones. The Lenovo A8 2020 for example is excellent for those wanting a cheap, basic device. For those wanting a little bit more, the K12 Pro will likely be a better choice, and finally, for those who don’t mind getting an older smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro is still very acceptable nowadays.