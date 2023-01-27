The Moft invisible laptop stand is paper thin, and only 1/9-inch thick, weighing just 3 oz.It’s small, compact, and ultra portable. The laptop stand comes in more than ten different colors, making it more customizable and personable to your unique self.

The laptop stand features a one piece design, and it takes up minimal amount of space. It’s made from PU and fiber glass materials, ensuring it can hold a laptop’s weighs comfortable and securely. It can hold up to 18lbs, and it supports up to 15.6-inch devices. It’s also adjustable, and enables 25-degree and 15-degree angles, raising the laptop by up to 3 inches.

