- 9.00/10 1. Editors choice: MOFT Invisible laptop stand
- 9.00/10 2. Premium pick: Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand
- 9.00/10 3. Editors choice: Lamicall Laptop Stand
- 8.90/10 4. obVus Solutions Minder 2.0
- 8.50/10 5. Best value: Amazon Basics laptop stand
- 8.00/10 6. Amazon Basics adjustable laptop stand
- 9.00/10 7. Besign LS03 Aluminum Laptop Stand
- 9.00/10 8. Best value: BESIGN aluminium adjustable laptop stand
- 8.50/10 9. Ergotron Workfit-Z mini standing desk
- 8.00/10 10. Rain Design mStand
Whether you’re working from home or in the office, it’s important you do it comfortably to prevent fatigue to your wrists, hands, neck, and eyes. A good laptop stand is essential nowadays; it can elevate your comfort and improve your health and workflow. Whether you’re using one of the best Mac computers, a Windows machine, a Chromebook, or a Linux computer, there’s a desk and a stand for everyone. In this guide, we collected the best laptop stands that you can buy today.
1. MOFT Invisible laptop stand
The Moft invisible laptop stand is paper thin, and only 1/9-inch thick, weighing just 3 oz.It’s small, compact, and ultra portable. The laptop stand comes in more than ten different colors, making it more customizable and personable to your unique self.
The laptop stand features a one piece design, and it takes up minimal amount of space. It’s made from PU and fiber glass materials, ensuring it can hold a laptop’s weighs comfortable and securely. It can hold up to 18lbs, and it supports up to 15.6-inch devices. It’s also adjustable, and enables 25-degree and 15-degree angles, raising the laptop by up to 3 inches.
- Lightweight
- Multiple colors
- 25 and 15-degree angles
- Brand: MOFT
- Material: PU and fiber glass materials
- Compatibility: up to 15.6-inch laptops
- Weight: 3 oz
- It's stylish and compact
- Weight limit of 18lbs
- Comfortable
- It might not support larger laptops
2. Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand
The Moft Z invisible laptop stand can be easily stored on a bookshelf and backpacks without taking up much room. It can raise laptops by up to 10 inches, allowing you to work with your lap rested on the laptop and the screen at an eye level. It’s compact, portable, and comfortable to use.
It’s available in three colors and offers four different modes: 25, 35, 45, and 60 degrees. It features a unique Z structure and tri-angle bottom for additional support and stability, and it can carry up to 18 lbs. It’s made from PU and stiff fiberglass for a more comfortable, soft touch, and premium feel.
- Soft touch and premium feel
- Raises laptops up to 10 inches
- Brand: MOFT
- Material: PU and fiber glass
- Compatibility: up to 15.6-inch laptops
- Three colours
- Excellent build quality
- Comfortable and easy to use
- It's more expensive than standard stands
3. Lamicall Laptop Stand
The Lamicall laptop stand is portable, and made of aluminium. Its height and angles can be easily adjusted to fit your needs and requirements and easily fit in any backpack. It’s available in a total of five colors, and it features an ergonomic design that complements the looks of the MacBook laptops. It’s a great option if you want to raise the screen to a comfortable eye level, reducing neck pain and other fatigues.
There are ventilation cutouts on the bottom to improve the airflow for supported devices and to prevent overheating. The stand supports all laptops from 10 inches, up to 17.3 inches, and it makes for an excellent gift to friends and family who spend a lot of time at their desks.
- Premium feel and design
- Ventilation holes
- Brand: Lamicall
- Material: Aluminium alloy
- Compatibility: 10-inch to 17.3-inch laptops
- Ventilation: Yes
- Supports 10-inch to 17.3-inch laptops
- Five colors
- Ergonomic design
- Adjustable
The Obvus Solutions Minder 2.0 laptop stand is highly adjustable and made out of aluminium. The stand supports various screen sizes, including all laptops between 10 inches to 17 inches. It also contains a laptop stand at the base, enabling you to keep your devices in the same convenient location.
The stand is easily adjustable, allowing you to raise the laptop screen to a comfortable eye level, improving your posture and reducing the strain on your back and neck. It’s available in two colors and is one of the best-rated stands on Amazon, compatible with most laptops.
- Highly adjustable
- Elegant design
- Brand: obVus Solutions
- Material: Aluminium
- Compatibility: 10-inch to 17-inch laptops
- Great all-in-one
- Compact
- Highly adjustable
- Price
5. Amazon Basics laptop stand
The Amazon Basics laptop stand is available in two colors, and it supports laptops up to 13 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95-inch lift. It’s made of durable, lightweight aluminium, and it even comes with a non-slip rubber pad on the bottom to prevent it from sliding off the desk.
It’s excellent for remote workers, and those looking for a budget laptop stand. It has a folding mechanism for flat storage and easy transport. It can easily be used at home, in the office, or while away. There’s are ventilation cutouts on the bottom to prevent overheating, and improve the airflow.
- Rubber foot prevents sliding
- Lightweight
- Brand: Amazon Basics
- Material: Aluminium
- Compatibility: up to 13-inch laptops
- Ventilation: Yes
- Foldable
- Great budget option
- Compact and stylish
- Not adjustable
The Amazon Basics adjustable laptop stand acts as an all-in-one stand for your computers, laptops, monitors, and other electronic devices. It has adjustable legs, allowing you to raise the height from 4 inches to ⅞ inches. It measures just 11.6 inches and comes with non-skid feet to help keep it in one place, to prevent sliding off the table.
It’s excellent for heavy laptops, monitors, and other devices and can store up to 22 pounds. It comes in a single color, and it’s a great budget option if you want to elevate and store devices in a compact environment.
- Adjustable height
- Great compatibility
- Brand: Amazon Basics
- Material: Plastic
- Compatibility: Most electronic devices
- Ventilation: No
- Low price
- High weight limit
- Portable
- Not adjustable
- Not exactly sleek
The Besign LS03 aluminium laptop stand is available in three colors, and it supports laptops with 10-inch to 15.6-inch screen sizes. It features an ergonomic design and supports devices up to 8.8 lbs. Like most laptop stands, there are rubber feet to keep it in place, preventing sliding on desks and tables.
It has a detachable design, enabling easy assembly and portability. The stand elevates laptops by six inches to bring them to a perfect viewing angle, improving comfort levels and reducing neck and back pain.
- It's stylish and portable
- Available in three colors
- Great compatibility
- Brand: Besign
- Material: Aluminium
- Compatibility: 10-inch to 17.3-inch laptops
- Ventilation: Yes
- Price
- Detachable design
- Ventilation holes
- Not adjustable
8. BESIGN aluminium adjustable laptop stand
The Besign aluminium adjustable laptop stand is available in three colors. It supports laptops from 10 inches to 15.6-inch, supporting most Apple MacBook laptops, Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPads, HP, Dell, and other Chromebooks and notebooks. The LSX3S laptop stand is easily adjustable, enabling users to change the height and angle of their devices for better ergonomics, reducing fatigue to the neck and back. The height is adjustable from 4.92 inches to 7.65 inches.
The stand has a cutout that lets devices cool down and prevent overheating. It’s portable and has an excellent premium design that compliments the look and feel of modern laptops. It’s also an excellent budget option for those looking to save a few bucks.
- Stylish design
- Great compatbility
- Brand: BESIGN
- Material: Aluminium
- Compatibility: 10-inch to 15.6-inch laptops
- Ventilation: Yes
- Ventilation
- Highly adjustable
- Price
- Not as compact and portable as other options
The Ergotron Workfit-Z minis standing desk is compact, yet functional. It supports monitors, laptops, and other large electronic devices. It has a 24 x 9-inch keyboard tray, supporting up to 25 lbs. The desk can hold essentials, including phones and tablets, in a dedicated slot for a more organized solution.
It's a perfect solution for tight spaces, and the modern look fits in any room and environment. It can greatly elevate devices, improving workflow, and reducing fatigue to the neck and back. It's built to last, and the company provides a two-year warranty and technical support. It doesn't come cheap, but it might be the perfect solution for some.
- Stylish and great in tight spaces
- Great use of space
- Brand: Ergotron
- Material: Wood and aluminium
- Compatibility: Most laptops, keyboards, phones, and tablets
- Modern looks and premium feel
- Space for phones, tablets, and peripherals
- Compact
- Two-year warranty
- Expensive
10. Rain Design mStand
The Rain Design mStand is avaialble in four colors, and it can elevate laptops by 5.9 inches. It's made of a single piece aluminium, and it features a solid and stable build quality that doesn't flex, and acts as a heat sink to cool down devices.
The stand has a 2-inch cable cutout on the back to improve cable management, and it's compatible with laptops with depths less than 10.4 inches. It has a premium and silver anodized finish complementing the design of Apple MacBook laptops.
- Premium design and finish
- Brand: Rain Design
- Material: Aluminium
- Compatibility: Most Apple MacBooks
- Ventilation: Acts as a heat sink
- Connectivity: Cable cutout
- Stylish and portable
- Acts as a heatsink
- Cable organizier
- Not adjustable