The new 11-inch iPad Pro is here, and it brings plenty of upgrades over the previous generation device. While it doesn’t come equipped with a MiniLED display like the 12.9-inch variant, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro is jam-packed with features. It’s powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more. It comes with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU with next generation Neural Engine and up to 16 gigs of RAM. If you are planning to buy one or upgrade to the latest one, you might want to get a keyboard case to be more productive. We’ve compiled a list of the best keyboard cases for the iPad Pro 11-inch.

Apple Magic Keyboard For the Apple fans The Magic Keyboard is the perfect companion for the new M1 iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, and a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS. View at Amazon

Logitech Folio Touch For the Functional Use all the multi-touch gesture controls you already love like swipe, pinch, and scroll to navigate the iPad Pro even faster. View at Amazon

Logitech Slim Folio Pro For the Fancy Forget about cramped on-screen typing — now you can type quickly and accurately in comfort with a familiar laptop-like premium keyboard. View at Amazon

Chesona For the Rugged Removable Wireless Bluetooth keyboard with magnetic that transforms your iPad into a highly performing and easy to use laptop. View at Amazon

Levet For Daily Users This keyboard case provides multiple slots able to set up multiple horizontal stand angles for watching movie or typing. View at Amazon

Levet Rotatable For the MultiFunctional This backlit tablet holder has laptop-like well-spaced keys, shortcut keys and a built-in touchpad for enhanced control and comfort of use. View at Amazon

There are several third-party cases for the M1 iPad Pro, and there’ll be many more in the market in the weeks to come. If you’re looking for the perfect case with no-question functionality and fit, we recommend you go with the official Apple Magic Keyboard case for the iPad Pro 11-inch. There’s a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

If you’re not willing to spend a lot on a case, we recommend you go with the Logitech Folio Touch case for the iPad Pro 11-inch. It comes with backlit keys that automatically adjust to your environment’s lighting. If you need more or less light, the brightness levels are adjustable. There’s a large, well-spaced keyboard containing a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys that let you type comfortably with speed and accuracy. Plus, you get an adjustable kickstand with a 40° range of angles. It’s one of the best third-party keyboard cases for the iPad Pro 11-inch.

