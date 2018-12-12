This is the best iPhone to get without spending a grand

With all these new devices, and reviews, and people telling you what to get and what to skip, you might be asking yourselves this question: what’s the best iPhone to get now, without spending $1,000. Truth is, smartphones in general, and iPhones especially, have become more and more expensive. We’re talking a grand because the base iPhone of 2018 is scratching that limit. So what do you do?

Sure, we get it, it always feels good to have the latest and greatest. Maybe it’s just an exclusive color option, or maybe you talk yourself into believing that the minor spec bumps are worth it. And, in some cases, if you have the cash, they are. But in most cases, you’re going to be totally fine skipping a number, or a generation, if you will.

The 2018 iPhones are looking really good. And, on paper, they are “much better” than previous models. But are they? And, if they are, are they worth the extra cash you need to spend on them? A faster processor, a better camera, maybe more memory or longer battery life. These are all taglines manufacturers use to trick you into grabbing the latest.

But, at the end of the day, how much faster is a 2018 iPhone compared to the iPhone X or 8/8 Plus of last year? How much better are those pictures, or how much longer does its battery life last? Enough to justify the extra cash?

What we’ve done is simple. We took the 2018 iPhones for a spin, and compared them to the good old iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X of 2017. If you need an iPhone today, go ahead and watch the video below. You can definitely have an iPhone, just not the one you think you wanted. And not for the reasons you did. Sit back, relax, and let us know of your thoughts. At the end of the day, it’s not necessarily all about the money you save, but it’s about what it is that you really want. And guess where you can grab one in mint condition cheap? Head over to our friends at Swappa, and see what they have. Chances are you’ll save some cash!

