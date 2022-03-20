There are the best iPhone SE 2022 fast chargers you can buy today

The new third-generation iPhone SE 2022 is the latest and most affordable iPhone to join the lineup. The device features the new Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is more powerful and power-efficient, and it consumes less battery than previous generations. The new iPhone SE 2022 supports fast wired charging at 20W, if you use a compatible wall adapter. Apple says that it can go from 0 to 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which could be a lifesaver during rush hour.

We’ve collected some of the best iPhone SE 2022 chargers that we could find on the market today. All of the power adapters are supported to work with the new iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 13 series.

SUPCASE USB-C Charger 20W

The new SUPCASE USB-C fast charger supports up to 20W output, and it’s compatible with the iPhone 13 series of devices. It’s also compatible with a wide variety of smartphones from Samsung, Google, and it can also charge your Nintendo and AirPods. It has a 2-port design for more flexibility, and it has a sturdy design with all of the built-in safeguards and a smart chip to protect the device against overcharging, overheating, and overloading.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

This is the official power adapter that is made by Apple. Apple promises 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes, and it charges at a maximum output of 20W. It’s a great charger if you want to faster charging speeds at home, although there are some more compact options out there for around the same price, such as the Anker Nano GaN chargers.

If you prefer using Apple only accessories, or you just decide to go with this, it’s worth noting that there are much faster options out there that provide faster speeds, which may be a better option to futureproof yourself and avoid purchasing multiple charges over the course of a few years. That being said, this is excellent for the price, and it’ll fast charge all of your device, including iPhone 13, iPhone 12 series, and many more.

Anker Nano II 30W

The Anker Nano II is one of the best fast chargers out there that provide fast charging in an ultra-tiny package. The wall adapter supports the iPhone SE and other Apple products and other devices from Samsung, Google, and iPads. Perhaps the only downside about this wall plug is that the prongs are not foldable, but that’s hardly an issue when it’s much smaller to other standard chargers.

The charger has multiple safety systems built-in to protect the smartphone from overloading, and it uses the latest Gan II technology to run cooler, without wasting as much power.

Anker Nano II 45W

The Anker Nano II 45W charger is identical to the 30W fast charger, but it's even more powerful and capable of even faster charging. If you have multiple devices in your household that require charging, and those devices support higher input, this is one of the best fast chargers on the market today.

Like other portable chargers and wall adapters from Anker, it comes with a warranty and safety features built-in to protect your device. If you want to future-proof your charger with the new GaN technology, the Anker Nano II 45 is a must-have.

Anker 60W GaN 2-Port Charger

The Anker 60W fast charger is one of the most expensive chargers on this list, but that’s for a good reason. It’s one of the fastest chargers, and it comes with a 2-port USB-C design that lets you charge two devices simultaneously. The charger supports MacBook and other laptops and iPad, iPhones, and other Android devices.

The charger allows you to charge your iPhone SE at the maximum rated charging speed, and it also lets you charge another device separately. It’s a fairly compact design, although it’s larger than other GaN chargers, it provides twice or three times more power, which needs more components to keep the charger safe and cool.

Spigen 27W USB-C Charger

Like the chargers offered by Anker, the Spigen 27W USB-C fast charger can provide faster charging for your iPhone SE 2022, and many other devices such as iPhones, Galaxies, and other Android tablets and smartphones. It uses Power Delivery (PD) to charge up compatible devices safely. The Spigen 27W fast USB-C charger is a great alternative if you're looking for something affordable and fast.

Spigen 45W GaN

Spigen also offers a 45W fast charger, which is slightly larger and more powerful than the 27W fast charger. Price-wise, the 45W charger only costs a little more, and it lets you better future-proof yourself for the years to come, it also supports a large number of Apple and non-Apple devices. It uses the Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to provide fast charging in a portable form factor, and you also get a USB-C to USB-C cable with this purchase, which lets you save even more.

UGREEN 25W Charger

UGREEN is another well-known brand for providing great quality accessories, including cables, portable chargers, and wall adapters, at reasonable prices. The UGREEN 25W charger can charge the iPhone SE at fast speeds, and like other chargers on this list, it uses the new GaN charging technology to provide fast charging speeds in a compact form factor. It’s tiny, and it can easily be stored in a backpack, and it’s great when traveling, or carrying it every day.

These are some of the best chargers that are available today, and supported on the iPhone SE 2022. We would recommend you think about the environment and pick a fast charger with a higher power output than you might need today, better future-proof yourself, and support other devices in your household, such as your iPad, Android devices, and maybe even a laptop.