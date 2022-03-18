The iPhone SE 2022 is one of the best compact devices, and one of the most affordable smartphone in Apple's lineup. The device re-uses the previous generation's design, and while it might look dated by today's standards, it's still an excellent device. The iPhone SE 3rd generation comes with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display, and it's powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, enough to store your favorite apps, photos, and some songs.

We collected some of the best high-quality cases for the iPhone SE 2022 that we could find, including many rugged, silicone, clear, slim, and colorful cases. We also handpicked some of our favorites which you can see above the products. We also recommend you check out our best fast chargers guide for the iPhone SE 2022, in case you're after a faster charging solution.