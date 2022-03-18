The iPhone SE 2022 is one of the best compact devices, and one of the most affordable smartphone in Apple's lineup. The device re-uses the previous generation's design, and while it might look dated by today's standards, it's still an excellent device. The iPhone SE 3rd generation comes with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display, and it's powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, enough to store your favorite apps, photos, and some songs.
We collected some of the best high-quality cases for the iPhone SE 2022 that we could find, including many rugged, silicone, clear, slim, and colorful cases. We also handpicked some of our favorites which you can see above the products. We also recommend you check out our best fast chargers guide for the iPhone SE 2022, in case you're after a faster charging solution.
The Unicorn Beetle Pro is SUPCASE's flagship case that provides the ultimate protection against drops. It's been 20-foot drop-tested, and it even comes with an included screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks. The case also has a built-in kickstand that supports portrait or landscape orientation.
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeMade by Apple$20.99 $35 Save $14.01
The Chalk Pink Apple Silicone case with MagSafe comes with a pink color that may just be what suits your style. It's a slim silicone case that can prevent scratches and cracks, and it has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera.
Apple Leather CaseMade by Apple$36 $45 Save $9
The Apple Leather case comes in three colors, Black, (PRODUCT) RED, and Midnight Blue. The Apple site reveals that it's compatible with the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen), as well as the iPhone 8 and 7. It has raised edges, and a premium feel.
dbrand Grip (iPhone SE 2022)Premium Pick
The dbrand Grip is an excellent premium case, providing great overall protection with a comfortable, grippy fit. It can be customized with more than a dozen different skins, and the case provides elegant and superb protection against scratches and falls.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle StylePromoted Pick
The Supcase UBS comes with a hard PC pack and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper that provides additional protection. The back has a transparent and scratch-resistant design, and it has raised edges to protect the display and the camera from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage.
TORRAS$13.59 $16.99 Save $3.4
The case comes with Military Grade Drop Protection and it improves the grip thanks to the matte coating on the back. The case has a slim profile and supports wireless charging, and it has clicky buttons. It has raised edges, and it protects the phone from scratches and fall damage.
Spigen Ultra HybridEditor's Choice$13.99 $24.99 Save $11
Spigen is one of our favorite brands, and the Ultra Hybrid comes in several options that let you customize the color of the frame of the device. It has excellent scratch and fall protection, and the transparent case lets you show off the unique color of your phone.
Spigen Thin FitBest Value$12.99 $19.99 Save $7
The Spigen Thin Fit case is available in four colors, black, champagne gold, satin silver, and rose gold. The case has a premium matte finish and it's also lightweight and scratch-resistant. It has precision cutouts for the buttons and ports.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge XTPromoted Pick
The Beetle Edge XT is made of high-quality materials and it offers a stylish and durable design that protects the device from scratches and falls. Like most other cases from SUPCASE, it has raised edges, and a built-in screen protector that prevents the screen from scratching.
Caseology Parallax$15.99 $24.99 Save $9
The case features a slim profile and it has a 3D design on the back that improves the grip, and adds raised edges for the screen and camera for more protection. It's available in six colors to suit your style, and it's also compatible with most screen protectors.
Totallee Thin iPhone SE (2022) Case
The totallee case comes in three colors, clear, frosted black, and frosted clear. The case lets you show off the design of your iPhone SE, and it also improves the grip of the phone thanks to the rubbery finish, making the device feel less slippery.
i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone SE 2022)Promoted Pick
The i-Blason Cosmo series provides an elegant and unique design, and it's available in four different styles. It comes with a built-in screen protector, a precise fit and cutouts, and a gorgeous design that protects your device.
OtterBox Pop Symmetry (iPhone SE 2022)
As the name suggests, the OtterBox Pop Symmetry case comes with a built-in pop socket that's attached to the pack of the device. The case provides excellent overall protection, and it makes handling the phone extremely easy. The case also comes in more than 10 different colors.
JETech Case (iPhone SE 2022)$8.99 $9.99 Save $1
The JETech case is crystal clear to let you show off the minimalist, clean design of the iPhone SE 2022. It's also available in different designs that colors the bumper (side) in different colors, and the case comes in an anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration.
Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone SE 2022)$17.99 $39.99 Save $22
The Spigen Tough Armor is a rugged, premium case. It comes with a built-in kickstand, letting you prop up the device at an angle to consume media. It's also military-grade certified, and it can take a beating to protect your device from falls and dents.
CASETiFY Impact Case (iPhone SE 2022)$36 $40 Save $4
The CASETiFY Impact case is slim, and lightweight, and comes in endless customization designs and different styles. It provides excellent protection against scratches, drops, and dents, and it's compatible with wireless chargers.
Caseology Skyfall (iPhone SE 2022)$15.99 $24.99 Save $9
The Caseology Skyfall is an inexpensive case, providing unique and elegant looks without breaking the bank. It's slim, and compatible with wireless chargers. Available in three colors, the dual-layered bumper protects the phone from shock damage and scuffs.
OtterBox COMMUTER (iPhone SE 2022)$26.63 $39.95 Save $13.32
The Commuter Series are one of the most popular cases from OtterBox, and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. It has raised edges, and the two-piece case provides great protection against shock damage and scratches.
ESR Clear (iPhone SE 2022)Best Value$9.99 $15.99 Save $6
The ESR Clear case is slim, lightweight, and comes with an anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. It's military-grade certified, and the raised bezels provide excellent protection against scratches and scuffs. It's available in four colors, and it supports wireless chargers.
RhinoShield Bumper (iPhone SE 2022)
The RhinoShield Bumper isn't a case, but a bumper. It provides excellent shock protection in a slim and compact form factor without adding unnecessary weight and bulk to the phone. It's slim, user-friendly, and comes in many color options to suit the color of the iPhone.
Our Recommendation
Suppose you're still undecided, or perhaps you find it hard to pick; here are our recommendations. If you're after a rugged case that comes with a built-in screen protector and provides excellent protection against fall damage and scratches, the SUPCASE UBP, Unicorn Beetle Edge, and i-Blason Cosmo series might be your best bet. If the screen protector isn't a priority and a must-have, the Spigen Tough Armor, and dbrand Grip cases will get the job done.
However, if you're after colorful, premium, and slim cases, the Apple Silicone case, TORRAS, and Spigen's offerings are all great options. CASETiFY also offers endless customization options, and the Caseology Parallax has a unique 3D design that improves the grip.
