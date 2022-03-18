These are the best iPhone SE 2022 cases

Apple finally unveiled the third generation of iPhone SE 2022, and to no one’s surprise, we didn’t see a major change in terms of design, and the hardware upgrade is rather minimal, to say the least. While that may be off-putting for some, it’s important to remember that it’s aimed at those wanting to switch to iOS, and it’s the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup to make people switch.

The iPhone SE 2022 will also be the first smartphone or first iPhone for many people; therefore, a similar design and a low price tag make sense. And it’s why we love to have the option of a more affordable device that uses high-quality materials. Additionally, let’s not forget that it will receive at least four years of software and security updates, making it a better option for some, giving them peace of mind.

In this article, we’ve collected some of the best high-quality cases that we could find. We included rugged, silicone, clear, and slim cases to fit your needs, and cut down on the time needed to research these cases.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro is SUPCASE's flagship case that provides the ultimate protection against drops. It's been 20-foot drop-tested, and it even comes with an included screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks. The case also has a built-in kickstand that supports portrait or landscape orientation. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Clear Protection The Supcase UBS comes with a hard PC pack and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper that provides additional protection. The back has a transparent and scratch-resistant design, and it has raised edges to protect the display and the camera from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge XT Slim Protection The Beetle Edge XT is made of high-quality materials and it offers a stylish and durable design that protects the device from scratches and falls. Like most other cases from SUPCASE, it has raised edges, and a built-in screen protector that prevents the screen from scratching. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Made by Apple The official first-party case from Apple comes with a silky, soft-touch finish that feels comfortable in the hand, and it also provides more grip to hold the device. It costs more than other typical cases, but it can protect the device from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Made by Apple If you prefer bold and stylish colors to show off your personality and your style the (PRODUCT) RED Silicone case is a great way to show yourself. Like the one in Midnight color, it protects the device from falls and scratches, and it's one of the more premium cases on this list. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe Made by Apple The Chalk Pink Apple Silicone case with MagSafe comes with a pink color that may just be what suits your style. It's a slim silicone case that can prevent scratches and cracks, and it has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera. Apple Leather Case Made by Apple The Apple Leather case comes in three colors, Black, (PRODUCT) RED, and Midnight Blue. The Apple site reveals that it's compatible with the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen), as well as the iPhone 8 and 7. It has raised edges, and a premium feel. TORRAS Slim Protection The case comes with Military Grade Drop Protection and it improves the grip thanks to the matte coating on the back. The case has a slim profile and supports wireless charging, and it has clicky buttons. It has raised edges, and it protects the phone from scratches and fall damage. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Spigen is one of our favorite brands, and the Ultra Hybrid comes in several options that let you customize the color of the frame of the device. It has excellent scratch and fall protection, and the transparent case lets you show off the unique color of your phone. Spigen Thin Fit Thin and Light The Spigen Thin Fit case is available in four colors, black, champagne gold, satin silver, and rose gold. The case has a premium matte finish and it's also lightweight and scratch-resistant. It has precision cutouts for the buttons and ports. Caseology Parallax Unique Looks The case features a slim profile and it has a 3D design on the back that improves the grip, and adds raised edges for the screen and camera for more protection. It's available in six colors to suit your style, and it's also compatible with most screen protectors. totallee Thin Case Thin & Transparent The totallee case comes in three colors, clear, frosted black, and frosted clear. The case lets you show off the design of your iPhone SE, and it also improves the grip of the phone thanks to the rubbery finish, making the device feel less slippery.

Our Recommendation

Our best iPhone SE 2022 cases list includes some of the best cases that we could find on Amazon at affordable prices that don’t break the bank. If you find it hard to decide which one you should pick, keep reading to find out which one we’d recommend, based on what you do more.

If you travel a lot and want something rugged, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best cases you pick today. It comes with a built-in screen protector, which is a nice bonus, and it protects the phone from scratches and just about anything. If that’s a little too big for your liking, the Unicorn Beetle Style is a great alternative, offering clear protection.

The Apple first-party cases are also excellent, especially if you want MagSafe compatibility, as this seems to be the only case offering the unique feature at the moment. MagSafe aside, if you prefer something small, slim, and lightweight, the TORRAS and Spigen Thin Fit cases are one of the best on the market.