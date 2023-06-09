With iOS 17 , iPhones are getting a new feature called StandBy. StandBy turns your iPhone into a smart display that shows important information like the time, calendar events, and music control. The feature supports several clock styles, and you can even add widgets to the StandBy mode. However, it only works when your iPhone is charging and in landscape mode. Here are some of the best Apple iPhone charging stands that will let you use StandBy to the fullest:

The MagFit S from Spigen is a great way to turn your MagSafe charger into a stand. It is made of aluminum and has an adjustable mounting piece for convenient viewing. It also features a non-stick base lined with Nanotac Technology.

If you don't want to wirelessly charge your iPhone overnight, and are just looking for a stand that will hold your iPhone in the horizontal position or charge it via the Lightning cable, the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Stand is the perfect choice.

The ESR MagSafe charger with kickstand is a versatile wireless charger that can be used in both landscape and portrait mode. It is perfect for users who want to use the StandBy mode on iOS 17.

With its fast, one-step charging, 360° adjustable viewing angle, and compact design, the Anker 737 MagGo Charger makes it easy to keep your devices charged and ready to use. The Adjustable Viewing Angle makes it easy to put your iPhone into StandBy mode.

ESR also offers a 3-in-1 charging station for Apple devices. But what's unique about this charging station is that it comes with a built-in phone-cooling fan, keeping your iPhone's temperature low while charging. It comes with power adapter included in the box.

If you're looking for a slightly cheaper alternative to the 3-in-1 wireless charger, you can opt for the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless charger. It can charge up to 2 devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods, at a time.

If you're looking for a simple wireless charging stand for your desk or bedside table, the OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent option. It features 15W charging and comes with a 20W USB-C charger and a 2M USB-C cable in the box.

The Anker Wireless Charging Station is a 3-in-1 Qi-Certified Stand that offers affordable all-in-one charging. It supports charging iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously and comes with built-in charging protection.

If you're looking for an affordable and reliable solution, Anker's Wireless Charging Stand is a great option. It supports wireless charging for iPhones in horizontal orientation, allowing you to use the StandBy feature. It also supports wireless charging for other Qi-enabled devices.

This Belkin wireless charger stand is compatible with Apple MagSafe technology and can charge multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 14, 13, and 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It uses powerful magnets for easy alignment and comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

Which iPhone charging stand Should You Buy?

If you've gone through our list of the best iPhone charging stands and are still unsure about which one to buy, here are some of our recommended choices.

If you have multiple Apple devices like an Apple Watch and iPhone, consider getting a 3-in-1 charging station. Belkin and Anker offer some of the best wireless charging stations for Apple devices. Another option is the ESR MagSafe Charger Stand, which comes with a built-in cooling fan to help prevent your iPhone from overheating while charging.

On the other hand, if you already own a MagSafe charger and just need a stand, consider the Spigen MagFit S. It has an adjustable mount for the charger and a high-quality aluminum design. However, if you're in the market for a new MagSafe charger, we suggest the ESR MagSafe charger that comes with a built-in kickstand for landscape orientation.

Apart from StandBy, iOS 17 brings a bunch of exciting new features, including an enhanced Phone experience, a new Journal app, improvements to Safari, FaceTime, Messages, Maps, AirDrop, and much more. The developer beta of iOS 17 is already available, with the stable version set to release in the fall. Prepare for the StandBy feature by getting yourself a charging stand today!