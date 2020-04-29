There are tons of accessories for your new iPhone SE. Some will be very useful, while others you may want to get only if you really need them or if you feel like they will be helpful in the near future. For example, there are cases and screen protectors that will keep you safe, but there are other accessories that could also help your experience while riding the bike while listening to music and more.

Cases & screen protectors

We have developed two separate posts for these accessories since they are a must for most people. Take a look at our best cases and best screen protectors for the iPhone SE posts by following these links. You will find several options that include something for every taste and every budget.

Power

Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter



Now, if you buy a new iPhone SE, it will come with a 5W charger in the box, so you may want to get something a bit power powerful. Apple’s 18W USB-C power adapter is selling for $23, and it will give you a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad

If you want to charge your device wirelessly, you can also get a new iOttie ION wireless mini fast charging ad. This 7.5W charging pad won’t charge your iPhone SE as fast as a wired charger, but it depends on what you’re looking for. It usually sells for $39.95, but right now, you can save $15 and get it for $24.95.

Anker Car Charger

If you want to charge your smartphone on the go, the Anker Car Charger comes with a 2-port compact USB-C car charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PowerIQ. It sells for $19.99, and it will also let you charge two devices at the same time.

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

Another option that you may want to consider is to get a power bank. It will also get you where to charge your device on the go, and this power bank comes with a 10,000mAh capacity that will easily get your iPhone SE charged several times before you have to recharge it. However, you will have to remember to charge it every once in awhile, or you may end up with two devices without charge in your hands.

Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable

This is another accessory that you may want to have around. This Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable will help you change your device with any of the chargers mentioned above, and it will also give you some moving space. You can choose the one-meter version for $19 or the two-meter version for $33.

Audio

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Ever since Apple decided to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, the Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter may be a must for users who still enjoy the sound of wired headphones or for users who already had an AUX cord to connect their device to their car. This accessory usually sells for $13.99, but right now you can get one for $7.99

iPhone AUX Cord for Car Stereo

You can also get an iPhone AUX Cord for Car Stereo if you already have wireless headphones or earphones for your music, but you don’t have Bluetooth integrated into your current vehicle. This cable sells for $8.99, and you can get it in black or white.

Apple AirPods Pro

We cat talk about audio without mentioning the latest Apple AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds can be yours for $235 after a $14 discount. They include active noise cancelation for immersive sound, a Transparency mode for hearing what’s around you. They are probably one of the best wireless earbuds available in the market, so you can bet they will make your tunes, calls, and more, sound great.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Another good option is to get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case, which won’t be as expensive as the AirPods Pro, but they will give you a similar design for $139. They usually sell for $159, but right now, they have a $20 discount. You can also go for the AirPods with a wireless charging case, but that’s up to you to decide since they are selling for $164.99 after a $34 discount.

Commute

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Bike Phone Mount Holder

If you are constantly moving on your bike, this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 bike phone mount holder will keep your device in its place, while you can still have easy access to it. It has al easy one-touch lock& release feature that will lock or release your device with a push of a finger. It also has adjustable viewing angles with 360-degree rotation for you to place it as you prefer, and it’s just under $12.

VICSEED Cell Phone Holder

There are several options to place your smartphone in your car, but this VICSEED Cell Phone Holder will do great in holding your device while you drive. It comes with a 12-month replacement warranty, and you can easily mount it on the air vent of your car. It can be yours for just $19.99, and it would still be a great option since you can use it to hold several other smartphone models.

Tile Pro

If you keep losing your keys, this is another great accessory for you. The Tile Pro. This powerful Bluetooth tracker will help you find anything within a 400 feet Bluetooth range. It will also help you find your smartphone by making it ring even when on silent after you double press the Tile button on your tile. It is battery powered, but you can easily replace it by yourself, and it is guaranteed to go for one year after activation.

Apple Watch

Another great accessory you can get for your iPhone SE is a new Apple Watch. Some of the Series 5 model options are on sale. For example, you can currently get $100 off on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular connectivity. In other words, you can get it for $399, that’s the same price of the base model of the SE.