The iPhone 15 series is available in many colorful options. The iPhone 15 comes in five different styles, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices are available in four stylish designs. The new flagships are equipped with Apple’s A17 Pro processors and USB-C ports. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max even features a 5x telephoto sensor for a more immersive experience.
The iPhone 15 Pro series are made of grade 5 titanium chassis, and they’re more durable than ever. However, they can still scratch like any other material, and if you’ve seen some hands-on photos of the new devices, you might have noticed they’re still a fingerprint magnet. We’ve got a large selection of high-quality cases, including some of our favorite brands.
We’ve included the best cases from SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason, CASETiFY, UAG, dbrand, and many more, so you can easily browse through all of the rugged, transparent, MagSafe-compatible cases that you can buy right now.
You might also be interested in the differences between the iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max, and reading more about the latest iPhones in our buying guide.
Best Cases for iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple Clear (iPhone 15 Pro)Made by Apple
This Apple-made Clear case supports all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It has a precise fit, raised bezels, and a thin and light design that complements the design of the iPhone 15 Pro series of flagships.
Apple FineWoven (iPhone 15 Pro)Made by Apple
The Apple FineWoven case is available in five colors, and it's made from durable microtwill material. It's soft, and is made from recycled materials to reduce carbon emissions. It feels premium, improved the ergonomics, and complements the design of the latest iPhone 15 Pro devices.
SUPCASE UBP (iPhone 15 Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds 20-feet drop protection to iPhone 15 Pro series with a multi-layer design. It comes with a built-in kickstand, belt-clip, and screen protector, and the rugged case keeps the device free from general wear and tear, as well as impact damage.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit (iPhone 15 Pro)Ultra Hybrid with MagFit
Much like the standard Spigen Ultra Hybrid, the MagFit case comes in the same colors and styles, and as an additional bonus, it offers perfect MagSafe compatibility with accessories and wireless chargers. It has the same excellent ergonomics, air cushions, and raised bezels for even more protection.
ZAGG Crystal (iPhone 15 Pro)Crystal Clear
The ZAGG Crystal Palace Snap case features 13 ft drop protection, and it has an anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. It has an optional kickstand edition, and it supports MagSafe accessories and chargers. It's an ideal everyday carry thanks to its slim and compact form factor.
UAG Rugged (iPhone 15 Pro)Rugged Protection
The Urban Armor Gear case is slim, considering its rugged design, and it is made of carbon fiber. It's a premium military-grade case, offering ultimate protection with MagSafe compatibility. It's available in eight colors, and it has five layers of protection.
Catalyst Influence (iPhone 15 Pro)Minimalist Protection
The Catalyst Influence case comes in three styles, and 10 ft drop protection. It offers military-grade protection against scratches and falls, and the raised bezels protect the display and camera sensors from scuffs and dents.
CASETiFY Bounce (iPhone 15 Pro)Premium Pick
The CASETiFY Bounce case is available in more styles and designs than you can count. It's flexible, and supports MagSafe, and there are various different types of designs and cases to choose from. If you're looking to personalize and customize the looks of your iPhone, CASETiFY's got your iPhone covered.
SUPCASE UB Mag XT (iPhone 15 Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag XT case is durable, heavy-duty, and rugged. It's perfect for everyday use and those who are constantly on the move. It comes with a built-in kickstand, a MagSafe-compatible rear cover, and even a lens protector to keep the camera scratch-free.
i-Blason Ares Mag (iPhone 15 Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
i-Blason Ares is a stylish, transparent, and rugged case. It comes with a built-in screen protector, and it's available in four colorful designs to fit the 15 Pro series perfectly. It offers MagSafe compatibility, 15 ft drop protector, and raised edges against general wear and tear and large impacts.
Spigen Slim Armor CS (iPhone 15 Pro)Card Storage
The Slim Armor CS case features a similar thin and form-fited design as other cases from the brand, but it has an exterior card slot that can hold up to two cars. Due to the back storage compartment, it's not suitable for wireless charging. It's available in four colors, and it's great for those who often pay with a card or carry an ID.
i-Blason Cosmo Mag (iPhone 15 Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with i-Blason
The i-Blason Cosmo Series case comes with a built-in screen protector and a kickstand. It offers 10-foot drop protection, and a stylish design that's available in six different designs and colors. The case protects against scratches and drops and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera.
ROKFORM Rugged (iPhone 15 Pro)Mount it anywhere you like
The ROKFORM Rugged case features a twist lock mechanism that's compatible with mounts, motorcycle mounts, and car mounts. It's slim and sturdy, and it offers 360-degree protection in two unique styles, and the company even offers a 2-year warranty.
Pitaka (iPhone 15 Pro)Thin & Light
The Pitaka case is made of aramid fibers, and it's available in three stylish designs. It's slim, lightweight, and supports MagSafe accessories and chargers. It's thin, and it improves the grip of the device, making it more ergonomic and comfortable in your hands.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 15 Pro Max)Ultra Hybrid
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case comes in eight stylish designs, and it features a hybrid technology that protects the iPhone from scratches and fall damage. It's crystal clear on the back, and it has precise cutouts, raised bezels, and a thin and light design that complements the design of the iPhone 15 Pro series.
ROKFORM Crystal (iPhone 15 Pro)Mount it anywhere
The ROKFORM Crystal case is transparent, enabling you to showcase the beautiful design and color of your iPhone. It fits the iPhone 15 Pro series perfectly, and it has precise cutouts and a twist lock mechanism that lets you mount it anywhere. It offers military-grade protection, and it looks great for everyday use.
dbrand Grip (iPhone 15 Pro)Customizeable
The dbrand Grip brings customizability with the help of skins. It's personalizeable, unique, and extremely durable. It's MagSafe compatible, and it has military-grade protection with precision detail on the cutouts, raised bezels, and ergonomics.
Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit (iPhone 15 Pro)Rugged Armor
The Rugged Armor MagFit case offers a slim, yet lightweight and form-fitted rugged case in a small form factor. It provides excellent protection over everyday damage, and it's perfect for those looking for additional protection when traveling, or commuting a lot.
Spigen Thin Fit (iPhone 15 Pro)Minimalist & Thin
The Spigen Thin Fit case is one of our favorite cases. It's thin and light, and it offers military-grade protection in a slim and portable form factor. It's available in six colors, and it's the most comfortable case for those looking for a budget-friendly, and high-quality everyday case.
dbrand Ghost (iPhone 15 Pro)Invisible & Grippy
The dbrand Ghost case features the same ergonomics and high quality as the Grip, but in a crystal clear style. It lets you showcase your iPhone's design and true color, and it feels premium. If you're after a premium transparent case, the Ghost will offer the grippy feeling that you love and come to expect from dbrand.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor (iPhone 15 Pro)Liquid Air
The Liquid Air Armor is similar to Spigen's Thin Fit case, but it has a texture back cover, and an anti-slip matte surface that's available in three colors. It features military-grade protection with Spigen's own Air Cushion technology, and it's great for those looking for a minimalist and stylish thin case.
SUPCASE UBM (iPhone 15 Pro)Promoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag case is MagSafe compatible, and features a hard PC back, and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper, providing excellent protection and premium feel. It has a transparent design, available in three stylish colors, and it has precise cutouts and raised bezels.
Mujjo Leather (iPhone 15 Pro)Premium Leather
The Mujjo Leather case is made from gold-rated leather that ages gracefully. It has metal buttons, a camera bump, a microfiber lining, and a PC shell. It's available in five stylish colors, and it's perfect if you love the feel of leather and want a premium feel.
ESR Clear (iPhone 15 Pro)Clear & Magnetic
The ESR case comes in various different styles. It's MagSafe compatible, features a military-grade transparent design, and has an adjustable stash stand that also protects the camera island from scuffs and scratches. It has an anti-yellowing material, and it's great for everyday use.
Which case should you buy?
Whether you’re after a premium, rugged, or slim case – or all of the above – we’ve got you covered. We highlighted and included several cases from some of the biggest and most popular case manufacturers. Take a look at the top left corner to see each case’s main feature, and decide based on your needs and requirements.
If you’re struggling to pick, here are a few recommendations.
If you travel and commute a lot and are as clumsy as me, you might want to look at some rugged cases. SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, and CASETiFY all offer durable and rugged cases that are transparent, customizable, and colorful in a slim and compact form factor. If you’re not a fan of bulky cases, these will do an excellent job protecting your device from fall damage and everyday wear and tear.
Suppose you just want a minimalist and slim case. You might be interested in the ZAGG, Spigen Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Pitaka, and the SUPCASE UBM case for your iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max. These are slim, offer virtually no extra bulk, and feature tactile buttons, precise cutouts, anti-yellowing materials, and an excellent fit. Whatever you end up on getting, know that cases are replaceable and fairly cheap, and they can save you a headache, and help you retain your device’s value for longer.
iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro is the new Pro series flagship from Apple. It's equipped with the new Apple A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. It comes in new colors, and it has an even more powerful camera setup and a refined design.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest and the greatest smartphone in Apple's lineup. The smartphone is powered by the latest Apple A17 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has a more refined Titanium chassis that makes it lighter and more comfortable, and it features a new periscope telephoto camera.