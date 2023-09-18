The iPhone 15 series is available in many colorful options. The iPhone 15 comes in five different styles, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices are available in four stylish designs. The new flagships are equipped with Apple’s A17 Pro processors and USB-C ports. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max even features a 5x telephoto sensor for a more immersive experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro series are made of grade 5 titanium chassis, and they’re more durable than ever. However, they can still scratch like any other material, and if you’ve seen some hands-on photos of the new devices, you might have noticed they’re still a fingerprint magnet. We’ve got a large selection of high-quality cases, including some of our favorite brands.

We’ve included the best cases from SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason, CASETiFY, UAG, dbrand, and many more, so you can easily browse through all of the rugged, transparent, MagSafe-compatible cases that you can buy right now.

Best Cases for iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max