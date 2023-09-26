The iPhone 15 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones available in the market right now. Priced at just $799, this smartphone offers an immersive 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera that's much better than the last generation, Apple's fast A16 Bionic chipset, USB-C, and more. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus elevates this experience with a better battery life and a larger 6.7-inch display all while keeping a low price of $899.

If you recently decided to get yourself an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, you're probably thinking about how to safeguard it for the long run and maintain its value. That's why in this article, we've put together a list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to keep your screen flawless for a good while.