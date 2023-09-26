The iPhone 15 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones available in the market right now. Priced at just $799, this smartphone offers an immersive 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera that's much better than the last generation, Apple's fast A16 Bionic chipset, USB-C, and more. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus elevates this experience with a better battery life and a larger 6.7-inch display all while keeping a low price of $899.
If you recently decided to get yourself an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, you're probably thinking about how to safeguard it for the long run and maintain its value. That's why in this article, we've put together a list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to keep your screen flawless for a good while.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15
Ailun Tempered Glass Screen Protector (iPhone 15/Plus)
amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for iPhone 15
Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector for iPhone 15
Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector For iPhone 15
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15Editor's Choice
Spigen makes some of the best iPhone accessories, and if you need a reliable two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for your iPhone 15 or 15 Plus, this is an excellent pick. They even include an installation kit to make applying them quick and effortless.
Ailun Tempered Glass Screen Protector (iPhone 15/Plus)Best Value
If you're searching for an affordable way to safeguard your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, consider this Ailun pack. It offers three tempered glass screen protectors for less cost. What's more? It offers the same protection as other tempered glass on the list and also packs camera lens protectors.
amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for iPhone 15A Great Alternative$8 $10 Save $2
The amFilm tempered glass pack comes with two glass screen protectors, two camera lens protectors, and a user-friendly installation kit, all at an affordable price. It's an excellent alternative to the Ailun tempered glass, offering a high-quality experience without breaking the bank.
Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector for iPhone 15Premium Pick
Belkin's UltraGlass is known for their exceptional protection, and the UltraGlass 2 takes it up a notch. Belkin claims it offers 2.7 times the strength of tempered glass while maintaining a slim 0.29mm thickness. It includes an easy installation kit, and although it's a bit pricier, I believe it's a worthwhile investment.
Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector For iPhone 15Top-Notch Protection
Dbrand's screen protector for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is also great. It offers top-notch protection and precision-fit for the iPhone 15 series. It also features an oleophobic coating to prevent oil buildup and slightly curved edges to complement Apple's design.
ESR Tempered Glass Screen And Lens Protector For iPhone 15Reliable Choice
Another reliable option is this tempered glass screen protector from ESR. It provides strong protection for your screen, protecting it from up to 33lb and also features 2.5D curved edge to ensure a smooth touch. You get three in a pack, and there's also a camera lens protector included.
TORRAS Diamond Shield (iPhone 15/Plus)Top Rated Choice on Amazon$24 $29 Save $5
TORRAS' screen protector offers military-grade protection, boasting a 9H hardness that's four times stronger than regular glass. It's smudge-free, so no pesky fingerprints on your screen. Plus, it's custom-made for the iPhone 15 and comes with an easy installation kit right in the box.
QHOHQ Privacy iPhone 15 Plus Screen Protector 3 PackBest Privacy Screen Protector
If you want a screen protector that not only offers display protection but also from prying eyes, this QHOHQ three-pack has you covered. It's a dependable tempered glass screen protector that also offers privacy. Plus, it includes a camera lens protector in the package.
Best screen protectors for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Our top picks
If you've gone through our list of the best iPhone 15 screen protectors and are still unsure about which one to buy, here are some of our recommended choices:
- Overall top pick: Spigen offers the dependable GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, offering all-around protection with an easy installation kit, making it a great choice. For an alternative, the ESR iPhone 15 screen protector provides a premium feel and sturdy defense.
- Best budget screen protector: Ailun is an affordable choice with three protectors included in the box. Alternatively, AmFilm OneTouch offers a pocket-friendly option with quality you can trust.
- Best premium tempered glass: For those seeking premium protection, Belkin is the way to go. Its new UltraGlass 2 screen protector offers top-tier protection with 2.7 times the strength of tempered glass. And if you're looking for more premium options, ZAGG provides a range of high-quality choices.
- Best privacy screen guard: QHOHQ Privacy 3-Pack Screen Protector stands out as the best privacy screen guard, ensuring your screen remains private all while providing solid protection. If you value your privacy, this is the screen protector to go for.
This wraps up our screen protector recommendations for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But remember, to ensure complete protection for your new iPhone, it's essential to pair your new screen protector with a strong and reliable case, along with other top accessories. Here are a few suggestions you might like: