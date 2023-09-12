Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12, 2023. The new series consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max flagship smartphones. The new iPhone 15 duo comes with the new Apple Bionic A16 chip, several new color options, and the Dynamic Island. Apple kept the five color options for the standard 15 series and introduced the Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black colors. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are also here and come with the brand-new Apple A17 Pro chip. The iPhone 15 Pro series comes in the new Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium color shades.

In this post, we take a closer look at the new iPhone 15 color options and explain which one you should get and why.

Which iPhone color should you get?

Apple’s current generation iPhone 15 series is available in several colors. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max flagships are available in four colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Whether you’re after a stylish color that stands out, or something more discrete, Apple has a model that suits your unique self and style. We know that picking a color that you’re going to be stuck with for at least a year is difficult, especially if there are multiple devices and shades you like. If you truly want something unique, we recommend you pick something that expresses your unique self. If you’re into fashion and follow the latest trends, you might be interested in the new Pink and Green colors. Otherwise, you might want to go with the Yellow, Blue, or Black colors.

That said, we strongly encourage you to pick a device that not only matches your outfit, but also who you are. If you’re a fan of pale colors color, the new iPhone 15 series might be the best option for you, when it comes to the outside design. If you’re looking for something simple that goes well with everything, the Black Titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro series might just be the one you’ve been looking for. Whichever color of iPhone you decide on picking, know that a case can go a long way, and you can also buy various different skins to customize the color and design of the device even after purchase.

Best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors

Blue

While many people, including myself, still prefer the iPhone 12’s bold and dark Blue looks, we must admit that the new pale Blue seems incredible. It’s light, calming, and shows confidence. It’s bright, and it’ll go well with most colorful, black, and white cases, as well as transparent ones that’ll let you show off the beautiful new hue to your friends and family.

Pink

The new Pink color, as the name suggests, comes with a pale pink-hue. It looks stunning from all angles, and while we miss the coral and (PRODUCT) RED colors, the new shade is refreshing and feels great to see. We long wished for a pink iPhone, and as it turns out, 2023 is the year we finally get one.

Yellow

Apple made a Yellow iPhone in the past, but it was more vivid. The new Yellow fits right in with the rest of the colorway, and the pale shade makes us want to have a lemonade. The new color is refreshing, and while it’s a little on the lighter side, it will look fantastic with bright and colorful clothing and cases. It’s also a perfect match for clear-case lovers.

Green

The new Green color is great for those who love nature and want to keep a pocket-sized harmony in their pockets that symbolizes energy, growth, and freshness. The green hue is calming and goes well with blue, black, and white cases and skins. This will do the work if you’re looking for something new and unique.

Black

The Black model is undoubtedly the most popular color in Apple’s lineup. It’s simple, yet elegant. It provides a polished look and matches all clothes, cases, and skins. It’s usually our go-to recommendation for anyone looking to install a case or a skin on their devices as it’ll match with everything. While the Black color might not be everyone’s cup of tea due to its “boring” look, it’s still highly recommended for anyone looking for a clean and elegant iPhone.

Best iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors

Natural Titanium

The Natural Titanium shade is the closest we have to last year’s Gold colorway. It looks more pale and less saturated, but it still looks premium and elegant. If you’re a fan of the classic titanium and metallic looks, the Natural Titanium color is an excellent choice that you won’t regret.

Blue Titanium

The Blue Titanium reminds us of last year’s Deep Purple color. While the shade and color might be different, the Blue tone is mesmerizing. The color looks smart, elegant, and undoubtedly premium. It’s perfect for those who are bored of the classic black and white colors, and want to show off their new purchase. We recommend the Blue Titanium for those who want to purchase a skin or a case in any color, and those looking for a transparent case to showcase the beauty of the new Blue Titanium color.

White Titanium

The White Titanium reminds us of the classic Silver and White colors. It’s an iconic shade, and while it’s not as much of an attention-grabber as the Blue or Natural Titanium options, it still stands out and looks beautiful. If you’re looking for a bright, refreshing tone that looks different from most of the recently unveiled iPhones, the White Titanium might be worth considering.

Black Titanium

The Black Titanium is the new Black color, which is the most common and popular shade in the iPhone series. You can never go wrong with the Black color as it matches with all clothing and other materials and colors. The new Titanium finish makes the device feel even more premium and elegant, and the glossy finish makes the iPhone 15 Pro series look stunning in all lighting conditions. If you want to go for a good old favorite that works with anything, you can’t go wrong with the Black TitaniumiPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

Which color of iPhone are you picking up next and why? Let us know in the comments below!