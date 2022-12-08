Here are some of the best clear and transparent cases you can pick up for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from Amazon. We included Mkeke, SUPCASE and more

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones in 2022, and it’s the first iPhone to do-away with the notch. The iPhone 14 Pro series replace the notch with the new Dynamic Island pill cutout, providing quick shortcuts to applications such as voice recorder, notifications, music, video apps, and more.

The new iPhone 14 Pro series feature the same glass and aluminium frame body, meaning they’re still as fragile as they have always been. To combat this, we recommend picking up a clear case – especially if you want to retain the original style and design of the device. A $20 case could save you hundreds of dollars in repair, not to mention the hassle of dealing with it in the first place.

The Mkeke clear case is a simple, yet elegant transparent case. It's crystal-clear, and it features a minimalistic approach. It's crafted using polycarbonate and flexible materials, and it can easily slide out of pockets and improve the overall grip over the massive iPhone 14 Pro Max. We have recently taken a closer look at the cases for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the exact same high-quality materials, feel, and design. Mkeke has specialized in creating high-quality cases for iPhones since 2015. The case maker has several years of experience, ensuring that its cases fit precisely and exactly how you'd expect them. The cases also feature an anti-yellow material, preventing the crystal-clear cases from becoming dull and discolored over time. The cases come in five different styles, and some have unique gradient options for more personalization. Specifications Brand: Mkeke

Mkeke Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No Pros Comes in various gradient colors

Durable and shock resistant

Slim & lightweight

Cons Buy This Product Mkeke Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)

The SUPCASE UB Mag Case features a hard PC back and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper for additional protection. It has a clear back cover, raised edges to protect the screen and the rear camera, and it even has precise cutouts. The case is also compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. Specifications Brand: SUPCASE

SUPCASE Wireless Charging Support: Yes (MagSafe and Qi)

Yes (MagSafe and Qi) Weight: Hard PC and TPU bumper

Hard PC and TPU bumper Included Screen Protector: No Pros Elevated bezels protect front and back

Precise fit and cutouts

Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers

i-Blason Ares is the rugged case to pick up if you want to flaunt the color on your iPhone while upping the ante on protection. Like the SUPCASE UB Pro, it has a built-in screen protector attachment and adds 20-feet drop protection. It is available in three colors that will play well with every shade of the iPhone 14 Pro. The OEM even mentions the accessory will remain compatible with most wireless chargers. Specifications Brand: i-Blason

i-Blason Material: TPU bumper

TPU bumper Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes (Built-in)

Yes (Built-in) Screen protector included: Yes Pros 20-feet drop protection

Built-in screen protector

Compatible with wireless chargers

The Apple original case is thin, light, and easy to grip. It's designed to showcase the beautiful design of the iPhone 14 series, and it even has built-in magnets to provide excellent support for MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also provides excellent protection against drops and scuffs. Specifications Brand: Apple

Apple Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes (MagSafe and Qi) Pros Thin & Light

Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers

Excellent protection Cons More expensive than other similar cases

The Ultra Hybrid is one of the most popular cases on the market. It has an integrated magnet that supports MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has a slim and light design to ensure it can fit in any pocket. It comes in four different designs and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from damage. Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU bumper and PC back

TPU bumper and PC back Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi) Pros Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers

Excellent all-around protection

Slim & Light

The ESR Clear case protects against scratches, bumps, and drops. It features shock-absorbing corners, and the elevated bezels protect the device's screen and camera from scuffs and cracks. The case supports wireless charging and is compatible with screen protectors. Specifications Brand: ESR

ESR Material: TPU bumper and PC back

TPU bumper and PC back Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi) Pros Slim & Light

Anti-Yellow coating

Supports Qi wireless chargers

The Casetify Essential case is slim, and comes with a non-slip grip. It features military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging. It provides excellent overall protection, and the elevated edges protect the screen and camera lens from scratches and scuffs. Specifications Brand: CASETiFY

CASETiFY Material: PC back

PC back Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi) Pros Slim and grippy

Military Grade Drop protection

Supports Qi wireless charging Cons Slightly higher priced than other cases

The Diamond Clear case has a transparent design, and it's excellent if you want to show off the beautiful design of your iPhone. It's available in four different styles and provides excellent protection against fall damage and scratches. It also has a special coating to prevent yellowing. Specifications Brand: TORRAS

TORRAS Material: PC back, TPU bumper

PC back, TPU bumper Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi) Pros Anti-Yellow coating

10-foot drop protection

Slim & Lightweight