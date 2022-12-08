- 9.00/10 1. Editors choice: Mkeke Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 9.00/10 2. Best value: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 9.00/10 3. Best value: i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 9.00/10 4. Premium pick: Apple Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 9.00/10 5. Spigen Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 8.00/10 6. ESR Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 8.00/10 7. CASETiFY Essential (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 8.00/10 8. TORRAS Diamond Clear (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
- 8.00/10 9. Totallee Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones in 2022, and it’s the first iPhone to do-away with the notch. The iPhone 14 Pro series replace the notch with the new Dynamic Island pill cutout, providing quick shortcuts to applications such as voice recorder, notifications, music, video apps, and more.
The new iPhone 14 Pro series feature the same glass and aluminium frame body, meaning they’re still as fragile as they have always been. To combat this, we recommend picking up a clear case – especially if you want to retain the original style and design of the device. A $20 case could save you hundreds of dollars in repair, not to mention the hassle of dealing with it in the first place.
1. Mkeke Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
Sponsored
The Mkeke clear case is a simple, yet elegant transparent case. It’s crystal-clear, and it features a minimalistic approach. It’s crafted using polycarbonate and flexible materials, and it can easily slide out of pockets and improve the overall grip over the massive iPhone 14 Pro Max. We have recently taken a closer look at the cases for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the exact same high-quality materials, feel, and design.
Mkeke has specialized in creating high-quality cases for iPhones since 2015. The case maker has several years of experience, ensuring that its cases fit precisely and exactly how you’d expect them. The cases also feature an anti-yellow material, preventing the crystal-clear cases from becoming dull and discolored over time. The cases come in five different styles, and some have unique gradient options for more personalization.
- Brand: Mkeke
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Comes in various gradient colors
- Durable and shock resistant
- Slim & lightweight
- Crystal-Clear case
2. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
Promoted
The SUPCASE UB Mag Case features a hard PC back and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper for additional protection. It has a clear back cover, raised edges to protect the screen and the rear camera, and it even has precise cutouts. The case is also compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.
- Brand: SUPCASE
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (MagSafe and Qi)
- Weight: Hard PC and TPU bumper
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Elevated bezels protect front and back
- Precise fit and cutouts
- Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers
3. i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
Promoted
i-Blason Ares is the rugged case to pick up if you want to flaunt the color on your iPhone while upping the ante on protection. Like the SUPCASE UB Pro, it has a built-in screen protector attachment and adds 20-feet drop protection. It is available in three colors that will play well with every shade of the iPhone 14 Pro. The OEM even mentions the accessory will remain compatible with most wireless chargers.
- Brand: i-Blason
- Material: TPU bumper
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Included Screen Protector: Yes (Built-in)
- Screen protector included: Yes
- 20-feet drop protection
- Built-in screen protector
- Compatible with wireless chargers
4. Apple Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro Max)
The Apple original case is thin, light, and easy to grip. It's designed to showcase the beautiful design of the iPhone 14 series, and it even has built-in magnets to provide excellent support for MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also provides excellent protection against drops and scuffs.
- Brand: Apple
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (MagSafe and Qi)
- Thin & Light
- Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers
- Excellent protection
- More expensive than other similar cases
The Ultra Hybrid is one of the most popular cases on the market. It has an integrated magnet that supports MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has a slim and light design to ensure it can fit in any pocket. It comes in four different designs and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from damage.
- Brand: Spigen
- Material: TPU bumper and PC back
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi)
- Compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers
- Excellent all-around protection
- Slim & Light
The ESR Clear case protects against scratches, bumps, and drops. It features shock-absorbing corners, and the elevated bezels protect the device's screen and camera from scuffs and cracks. The case supports wireless charging and is compatible with screen protectors.
- Brand: ESR
- Material: TPU bumper and PC back
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi)
- Slim & Light
- Anti-Yellow coating
- Supports Qi wireless chargers
The Casetify Essential case is slim, and comes with a non-slip grip. It features military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging. It provides excellent overall protection, and the elevated edges protect the screen and camera lens from scratches and scuffs.
- Brand: CASETiFY
- Material: PC back
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi)
- Slim and grippy
- Military Grade Drop protection
- Supports Qi wireless charging
- Slightly higher priced than other cases
The Diamond Clear case has a transparent design, and it's excellent if you want to show off the beautiful design of your iPhone. It's available in four different styles and provides excellent protection against fall damage and scratches. It also has a special coating to prevent yellowing.
- Brand: TORRAS
- Material: PC back, TPU bumper
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi)
- Anti-Yellow coating
- 10-foot drop protection
- Slim & Lightweight
The totallee clear case is made from hard plastic using a flexible TPU material that is durable and offers excellent shock resistance. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and offers excellent overall protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls. It’s also available in seven different colors.
- Brand: totallee
- Material: Hard PC and TPU bumper
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes (Qi)
- Ultra Slim
- Improves the grip
- Premium materials and anti-yellow coating
- Slightly higher priced than other cases