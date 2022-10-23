iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus has five color options, while the iPhone 14 Pro series receive four. Here are all of your color options!

Apple unveiled the latest iPhone 14 series on September 7, consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices. The standard iPhone 14 series are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip and come in several new color options. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro series are powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic chip, and received a new Deep Purple shade.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the new iPhone 14 color options, and explain which one you should get and why. We have some excellent articles on the best cases for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices, and the best-rugged cases for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max flagships.

Which iPhone color should you get?

Apple’s current generation iPhone 14 series is available in several colors. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five colors: Blue, Purple, Midnight (Black), Starlight (Silver/White), and Red. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagships are available in four colors: Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.

Picking between all of these options could be difficult, especially if you like two of these more than the others. We understand that picking the perfect color can be difficult, but we often recommend users to pick one that best expresses their unique self. If you’re into fashion, it’s also worth considering whether a bright purple device would fit you and your wardrobe, but luckily, that’s not something that a case or a skin can’t fix.

What matters at the end of the day is that you pick something that you like and show off your unique self. Things don’t always have to match perfectly, making things more fun.

Best iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors

Blue

The iPhone 12 introduced the bold new Blue color, and Apple has been working on toning it down ever since. As a result, the new Blue is more subtle and fits perfectly into the rest of the series and the other pale-ish colors. The new Blue shows us that it’s a smart, attractive color and matches perfectly with the black bezels on the front.

Purple

The Purple is a newly introduced shade for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and it’s quite light and pale. It’s the perfect color to show off your classy, elegant, smart side, and it can suit you anytime, anywhere. This shade of pale purple is one of the most requested colors for the iPhone 14 series, and Apple returned it in 2022.

Midnight

Midnight is the fancy equivalent of Black, and it’s one of the most popular colors. Most users often pick this color as it matches with all clothes, cases, and skins, and it’s our go-to option if you’re looking to change the looks of your phone every once in a while with a new case or a skin. It’s an elegant and smart color, but we understand it’s not for everyone due to its simplicity, as it might be considered “boring”.​​​​​​​

Starlight

Starlight is the other most popular color alongside Midnight. It’s a white-ish, Silver shade, and it goes with everything. The new Starlight color is slightly off-white, making it look more subtle and unique in some ways. If you’re looking to spice things up a notch, then we recommend this color, as it will stand out everywhere. ​​​​​​​

(PRODUCT) RED

Apple played with the shade of its unique Red color in recent years, and we now have a more vibrant, pale Red color that stands out even more, although, some people will call back the iPhone 8’s Red color as the best shade – including myself. If you want to show off, then the (PRODUCT) RED is the color you’re looking for, as it’s guaranteed to stand out in a crowd with its bright and bold shade.

It’s also worth mentioning that Product Red iPhone contributes to the global fund that helps combat the COVID-19 virus.

Best iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors

Deep Purple

Deep Purple is the cool new shade for the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022 and looks beautiful. It has a dark shade of Purple, and its dark color makes it look smart, elegant, and unusually attractive. It’s one of the most unique colors we’ve ever seen on an iPhone, and it goes with all clothes and accessories. ​​​​​​​

Gold

The Gold is now considered a classic color as it has been included in the iPhones for many years. This year’s Pro series received an extra shiny shade of Yellow and Gold, making the device stand out even more. It’s one of the most popular colors for the series, and the frame is extra glossy to catch even more eyeballs. ​​​​​​​

Silver

The Silver color is also a classic, and it’s been offered for iPhones for many, many years. It’s one of the most popular colors, and while it’s less showy than the Gold color, it’s often preferred as it doesn’t stand out as much, but it still stands out in crowds.​​​​​​​

Space Black

The Space Black is perhaps the series's most common and popular color. You can’t ever go wrong by picking this up; all cases will match perfectly with the dark glossy sides. It’s the easiest color to go for and undoubtedly one of the most elegant and smart shades we’ve ever seen.

Which color of iPhone are you picking up next and why? Let us know in the comments down below!

