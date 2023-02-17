There are two types of people in this world: those who use cases, and those who do not. However, if you’ve made a significant investment in a phone, like the iPhone 14, chances are you’d also want to invest in a case, and, if you do so, it’s probably for one or more of the following reasons: you want to protect your investment, you want to retain resale value, or you want to spice up the phone’s looks should you find it boring enough.

Sure, there are many case makers offering products to protect your iPhone 14, but today we are going to talk about Mkeke, a company that not only has something for everyone, but also makes some really sick iPhone 14 cases. We have looked at some Mkeke products recently, but this time we are proposing a round-up of the best iPhone 14 cases (also iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, depending on models) made by Mkeke, so we can make sure you find something that suits your needs, regardless of the reason why you’re in the market for an iPhone 14 case.

Mkeke iPhone 14 clear case

You can choose from up to 10 color flavors, from gradient to transparent, from black to purple and pink. Mkeke clear cases have the advantage of showing off the unadulterated design of your iPhone 14, the way Apple intended to, with the added benefit of protection.

They are designed with raised bezels, so regardless if you put your phone camera-down, or display-down, it will not touch the surface, hence you are avoiding scratches and other damage that could otherwise be induced by physical contact and friction.

If you happen to accidentally drop your iPhone 14, the Mkeke clear cases are designed with an “airbag”/bumper-like construction around the corners, absorbing the shock of the impact. They are made of clear polycarbonate, and, while they do not feature any magnets for accessories or docks, they do allow current to pass through from MagSafe chargers.

Mkeke magnetic iPhone 14 clear case

Maybe you want to take the previous case to the next level. You can do that with the magnetic iPhone 14 clear case. It is still a clear case, it is still precision cut, it still shows off your iPhone 14 design, but it has two major added benefits.

First, it has what the manufacturer describes as “Military Grade Drop Protection”, which in other words means that the case protrudes some 3mm on the back to protect the camera in case of accidental drops, while still maintaining a thin profile.

Second, it features very strong magnets that not only ensure proper contact when charging but also enables the perfect fit for accessories and car holders. You can rest assured, once you snap it in place, it stays there.

And, with its “no-yellowing” characteristic and easy to install/detach, you can count on this case to be one that you will be using for a long time.

Mkeke MagSafe silicone iPhone 14 case

Silicone cases are in a category of their own. They look and feel good, offer great protection, superior grip, and they are quite easy to clean. The Mkeke MagSafe silicone iPhone 14 case is first and foremost skin friendly. It has been designed with customer comfort in mind and to adopt real environmental protection with its liquid silicone material.

You are looking at a streamlined, curved surface design, with a soft, non-scratchy feeling when touched. Its powerful magnets make it compatible with all MagSafe chargers and accessories. The perfect fit, enhanced protection, and eight color options to choose from make this one of the best iPhone 14 cases from Mkeke.

Doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, check the product links above. Chances are Mkeke has something for your specific smartphone model.

We also took an in-depth look at the Mkeke clear case, and the Mkeke magnetic case for the iPhone, so make sure to give those a look if you need more detailed information.