Best iPhone 13 Pro Max MagSafe Cases: MOFT, Spigen, NOMAD, and more

With the availability of the iPhone 13 Pro Max now steadily increasing and the holiday season right around the corner, there are multiple reasons for you to be considering buying a new case, either as a gift for someone or to protect your new phone. Hence, if you've wanted to make the most of MagSafe on your iPhone without giving up on any bit of protection, read this article to learn about some of the best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Moment Case

The Moment Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max is a MagSafe-compatible case for the shutterbug inside you. In terms of protection, the case uses a material the brand calls Bio-Plastic TPU, which works with the design to provide 6ft drop protection. The wraparound nature also adds a slight lip to the front.

Now, we mentioned it's perfect for the shutterbug inside you because when paired with other bits available on Moment's website, this case can help transform your iPhone photography experience.

It's available in four color options, Black, Olive, Blue, and Yellow, and features an array of magnets compatible with MagSafe accessories and Moment's very own mounts.

Apple Silicone Case

The Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max is the simplest accessory to get to ensure the best compatibility with MagSafe while protecting your phone from some fall damage. It's available in eight distinct colors and even shows a fancy little animation when you slide your phone into it. The inner microfiber lining will ensure the back glass remains spotless, but we do recommend taking your phone out occasionally for a wipe down.

NOMAD Sport Case

The NOMAD Sport Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max features a high gloss back with a TPE bumper to give you an accessory that can stand out and protect your device from most falls. The manufacturer rates it for 6ft of drop protection.

The glossy back on this case is available in five color options, Grey, Black, Olive, a dark Beige, and a Greyish-Blue tone. And the bumper houses these metal buttons that add to the premium feel of the accessory.

Its magnetic array consists of Neodymium magnets, and the back also houses an NFC card that can share online profiles with just a tap.

Caseology Stratum

The Caseology Stratum for iPhone 13 Pro Max is a rugged case option with a built-in screen protector and magnetic array for MagSafe that's cheaper than several of its competitors. It has raised edges on the front and back of the device with a cement-like texture running on the latter. The case also has a ribbed texture along the sides to increase grip -- something that's essential with how wide the Pro Max models are.

Spigen Tough Armor Mag

The Spigen Tough Armor Mag for iPhone 13 Pro Max features the rough and tough protection we know the cover to provide with the added convenience of MagSafe. It features the properly sized cutouts and tactile buttons the brand is known for, and its Air Cushion Technology will ensure falls are not very detrimental.

Now, to ensure MagSafe compatibility, it does give up on the kickstand featured in the normal version and has a thinner design, but it's still an accessory worth keeping in your mind.

MOFT Snap Phone Case

The MOFT Snap Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max is the accessory to use if you like the design idea behind accent colors. It has a hardback with a layer of white paint and shock-absorbing transparent TPU borders. The latter allows you to showcase the color on your phone, while the former uses the camera and logo cutouts to further the accented design. The manufacturer claims the accessory can withstand 5ft drops.

MOFT also sells a Stand & Wallet attachment that has a magnetic array designed to work with this cover. But only the Windy Blue and Nude colorway will sit flush; the other colors will have a slight overlap with the camera ring.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag for iPhone 13 Pro Max will protect your device while keeping its colorway on display. It uses a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, with the soft material around the edges and the hard plastic on its back panel, which also has inlaid magnets.

And like with any other case from Spigen, the Ultra Hybrid features buttons with good tactility and well-sized cutouts.

The accessory is also available in two variants, one with a white shade on the outer side of the magnetic array and black on the other.

NOMAD Modern Leather Case

The NOMAD Modern Leather Case is the one to get if you want to add bumper protection to your iPhone with its back covered in leather that will age with time and patina to make an accessory unique to you.

It uses Horween Leather on the back and has a TPE bumper that adds up to 10ft drop protection. MagSafe functionality is made possible by the presence of an array of Neodymium magnets. And like the Sport Case, the Modern Leather also features the NFC Card to share online profiles. Interested buyers can also check out the Folio Version of this case on NOMAD's website.

Apple Leather Case

Like the Apple Silicone Case, the official Leather Case from Apple is the accessory to pick if you want to ensure your device maintains its form factor and doesn't add too much bulk.

The accessory is available in five different colors and barely increases the weight of your phone when in use. It has nice accented metal buttons that feel great to touch and have good tactile feedback.

I've been using the Saddle Brown Leather Case on my iPhone 12 for a little over a month now, and I'm satisfied with the job it's done by protecting my phone from a couple of falls. Although, I do wish I could see a little more progress on aging.