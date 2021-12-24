Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy this year if you prefer having a larger canvas on hand, even if it doesn't serve a specific purpose. It features an improved display, the best battery life ever on an iPhone, and the ability to capture stunning images packaged into a robust chassis.

Like other Pro Max versions before it, the 13 Pro Max retails for a starting price of $1099.99, and you can buy it at a variety of retailers, which we present in this article. We've also featured some of the ongoing deals that you can utilize. And if you do make a purchase, don't miss out on our shortlist of some of the best MagSafe accessories and cases for the phone.

Key iPhone 13 Pro Max Features

On the front of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will find a 6.7-inch OLED panel, capable of reaching 1000 nits of peak brightness. A high refresh rate capability that was missing in last year's Pro Max is also now available due to Apple adapting ProMotion to iPhone. Apart from these, the display features the new tinier notch and uses Ceramic Shield to sport an increase in scratch resistance.

Under the screen, you can find the A15 Bionic, an SoC featuring six CPU cores and five for its GPU. This is coupled with 6GB of RAM and storage options that go all the way up to 1TB -- they start at 128GB.

But keep in mind, to record ProRes footage in 4K quality, you will need your device to have 256GB of storage, minimum. The starting 128GB model is limited to 1080p.

And speaking of camera optics, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max share a similar set, which includes a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto on the back, and a 12MP sensor on the front. Support all the hardware on this iPhone is a 4373mAh cell.

To learn more about the iPhone 13 Pro Max check out our FAQ.

Where to buy iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals

Verizon

Save up to $440 when you trade in an old damaged phone and remain on your existing line with an Unlimited plan.

Save up to $1000 when you trade your old phone and sign up for an Unlimted Plan.

AT&T

Get up to $1000 off of iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade an old phone and change to or activate an Unlimited Plan.

T-Mobile