The iPhone 13 Series has been available in the market for a couple of weeks now. It features a brand new set of cameras, great for low-light photography, and a processor that betters every option Apple’s had on before. So if you have picked one up or are planning on getting one soon, here is our compilation of some of the best cases available for the largest phone in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone and TPU Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Protect in Style The Unicorn Beetle Style is the SUPCASE to get if you're looking for an option that can show off your iPhone while providing protection. Its raised edges will ensure your screen and camera lenses avoid touching any surface when you place your phone down. It's available in three variants, where the frame changes between Black, Blue or Clear. View at Amazon Promoted

Apple Silicone Case The Basic The Apple Silicone Case is the option to get if you want to use every feature your iPhone has on offer. Not only does it protect your device in all dimensions, but its MagSafe array ensures magnetic functionality is not lost. The microfibre lining will also keep the back glass spot-free. It's available in eight different colors, featuring standard options like Black, Red, Pink, and Blue, amongst others. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MAG Transparent and MagSafe-compatible The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MAG is a multi-material case that brings MagSafe compatibility and protection without charging a premium. It has a polycarbonate back with a TPU bumper surrounding the frame of your phone. The latter makes available Spigen's Air Cushion protection. For interested buyers, it is available in two colors, Graphite and White, meaning you can try to hide the magnets, which are openly visible on the back. View at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rugged Cases

Unicorn Beetle Pro SUPCASE's Best The Unicorn Beetle Pro is the case to get if you want all-around protection for your device while adding a rugged flair to it. It comes with a built-in screen protector and a detachable holster, which has a swiveling belt clip. The back also has a collapsible kickstand with a wide base, great for landscape viewing and the occasional portrait setup. It's available in three color options, Black, Blue, and Red. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor With Foam for Shock Absorption Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone 13 Pro Max uses three different layers to protect your phone from any harmful impact. It has a TPU midsection with foam inlays on the inside and a polycarbonate shell for the outside. It's available in four different colors, Black, Grey, Blu-ish Grey, and Red. There is also a kickstand, albeit it might not be the most useful. View at Amazon

Clayco Forza With a Matte Back The Clayco Forza is a rugged option to get if you want rugged protection while still showing off the color on your iPhone 13 Pro Max. It features a TPU Bumper, a screen protector, and a matte translucent polycarbonate back. Its precise cuts and raised section ensure every port is easy to access and every part of your phone is safe when rested on surfaces. The Forza is available in two colors, Blue or Black. View at Amazon Promoted

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Cases

Apple Leather Case The Classic The Apple Leather Case is the one to get if you want a premium accessory that does an acceptable job of protecting your phone. It uses tanned leather, and the case feels soft to touch. The metal buttons are a nice touch and feature a contrasting shade to the case color. It also features a built-in MagSafe array. It's available in five color options. View at Amazon

OtterBox Strada Leather Folio The OtterBox Strada will offer one of the best levels of protection with the distinct style of folios. Its front section features OtterBox badging and slots on the inner side for cash and cards. Like other options from the brand, its protective bumper also has the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 rating. The Strada is available in two colors, one with brown leather and another black. View at Amazon

NOMAD Modern Leather Built-in NFC Digital Business Card The NOMAD Modern Leather Case is available in three colors, Brown, Black, and a distinct Cream shade, that they call Natural. It features a TPE bumper and uses Horween Leather for its back, which they claim will develop a rugged patina. The case is also advertised to have 10ft drop protection and compatibility with MagSafe due to its inlaid Neodymium magnets. And an embedded NFC card allows users to share assigned data with just a tap. View at NOMAD

Some other alternatives

OtterBox Defender XT OtterBox x MagSafe The OtterBox Defender XT is a protective case designed for seamless working with Apple's MagSafe standard. It uses a design that implements polycarbonate and rubber to make a shell capable of withstanding damage from most falls. It is available in three options; one solid black and two dual-tone options with Blue and Purple as primary colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Armor Slim Case, Great Protection Spigen Liquid Armor is the case to get if you don't want to overspend but get more than enough protection for your iPhone. It's available in two colors, Black and Blue, and features a textured back that gives it a great look. The cutouts on this case are well defined, meaning using third-party accessories shouldn't be much of a hassle. View at Amazon

NOMAD Sport Case TPU and Gloss The NOMAD Sport Case is a cheaper alternative from the manufacturer, which promises its high-quality finishing and feature set. Its bumper will protect your phone from falls, while the metal buttons add an air of premium. NOMAD rates it for 6ft drop protection and includes the Neodymium array of magnets and Digital Business Card. View at NOMAD

Which case should you pick for your iPhone 13 Pro Max?

If you’re someone who often finds themselves out on an occasional trek or work in rough environments, we recommend getting SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro or Spigen’s Tough Armor. Both cases will ensure your smartphone remains pristine, albeit the former has a more usable kickstand and comes with a belt holster. The OtterBox Defender XT is another alternate for this category. It also offers an optional holster, for which you will have to contact the OEM.

Now, in case you want to deck your iPhone 13 Pro Max with above-average protection while staying true to its original design, the Apple Leather Case has my recommendation. I’ve been using one on my iPhone 12, and it barely adds any weight to the device, leaving it feeling great in my hands, although you will have to care for the leather to ensure it lasts for a long time. The NOMAD Modern Leather is the other option that adds more protection and is worth considering.

Lastly, if you don’t want to spend too much, inexpensive options like Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor and Ultra Hybrid MAG are perfect foils for Apple’s Silicone Case, unless you want to go the OEM route.