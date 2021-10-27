The iPhone 13 Pro was one of the best smartphones of 2021 and it still holds up well two years later. With the iPhone 14 Pro offering few reasons to upgrade, sticking with the 13 Pro is a reasonable decision. The device boasts excellent cameras, a gorgeous display, fantastic battery life, and overall performance. However, like the iPhone 14 Pro, the 13 Pro has a glass and metal design that makes it fragile and prone to scratches and drops. Thus, it is essential to use a case to protect your iPhone fully.

On the other hand, the smartphone case market is now not limited to a few cases. There is now a wide range of options to cater to specific needs. Rugged cases can protect your phone during outdoor activities, while thin cases are suitable for everyday use. Additionally, Apple's MagSafe technology has opened up a world of accessories, enabling you to transform your iPhone case into a wallet, a mount for tripods, or just using it as simple case. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro that you should consider buying.

Best iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag brings an aspect of heavy-duty protection while ensuring MagSafe compatibility for iPhone 13 Pro. Its design implements a shock-absorbing TPU bumper and a hard polycarbonate back, creating an accessory that's not only protective but more resilient to damage and yellowing.

The decision to use a clear panel on the back will allow interested buyers to show off the color of their phone, and in case you have the Sierra Blue or Graphite iPhone 13 Pro, you can also choose to color-match the case!

SUPCASE UB Mag iPhone 13 Pro Case SUPCASE UB Mag for iPhone 13 Pro adds MagSafe compatibility to iPhone without compromising on protection. It features a clear polycarbonate back which can showcase the color of your iPhone! See at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case

If you’re looking for some official cases for your device while ensuring it has some protection against falls, the Apple Silicone Case is the one to pick. This case comes with a soft-touch material does feel great in hand, and the microfiber lining on the side will keep your phone scratch-free and clean. Another advantage of owning this case is precise cutouts and compatibility with every feature your iPhone has to offer, including MagSafe.

Apple Silicone Case Apple Silicone Case is the perfect option for access to a variety of case colors and adequate protection. It comes with a soft-touch material, microfiber lining on the inner side, and offers MagSafe compatability. See at Amazon (US)

Spigen Mag Armor

The Spigen Mag Armor is the option to get if you want to add more robust protection to your device while giving it a muted look that doesn’t stand out too much. Its defining factors are the raised lips across the front and textured sides. Spigen is known to have a high standard for quality, and this will be apparent in how tactile the button covers feel. The TPU Case also features the manufacturer’s Air Cushion Technology to dampen the vibrations and reduce damage from falls.

Spigen Mag Armor Spigen Mag Armor is the MagSafe compatible accessory to purchase if you want a simple case that offers good protection. See at Amazon

OtterBox SYMMETRY Case with MagSafe

If you're looking for a clear case that offers MagSafe functionality, the OtterBox SYMMETRY case for iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent choice. This case provides excellent protection all while allowing you to show off your iPhone's color. It is made of 50% recycled plastic and features antimicrobial technology to prevent the growth of bacteria. OtterBox also bundles a limited lifetime warranty with this case.

OtterBox SYMMETRY Case for iPhone 13 Pro OtterBox SYMMETRY Case with MagSafe is the perfect accessory to keep your phone safe from drops, bumps, and scratches while retaining MagSafe functionality. See at Amazon

NOMAD Sport Case

The NOMAD Sport Case follows in the line of Spigen's Mag Armor but adds a little more protection with its rugged bumper design and a lot of character with its glossy yet grippy backplate. The manufacturer claims the case will provide 6ft drop protection, perfect for withstanding the challenges an active lifestyle may throw at your phone.

It achieves MagSafe compatibility via the addition of neodymium magnets hidden behind its microfiber lining. Another bonus feature is its included NFC Card, which can share data (like contact info, online profiles) with just a tap.

NOMAD Sport Case NOMAD Sport Case features a grippy bumper and standout backplate, which can provide a premium look to your device while adding uncompromising protection. See at Amazon (US)

Apple Leather Case

The Apple Leather Case is an official accessory that matches the quality of the Silicone but does it one better with the use of Leather. These cases are lightweight and will feel great in your hands. Their availability in five distinct colors is also appealing.

But keep in mind, while these cases are MagSafe compliant, using these accessories could leave a mark on the case material; it’s a fact that Apple accepts and issues a warning to its buyers. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for options that have some personalization, the Leather Case is one you can’t go wrong with, as it does patina with time.

Apple Leather Case Apple Leather Case with its supple material is the accessory to get if you want an option that feels great when in hand and can have a hint of personalization. See at Amazon (US)

NOMAD Modern Leather Case

The NOMAD Modern Leather Case is another option to consider if you want the niceties of the material without losing out on the protection of a bumper. It uses Horween Leather from the United States, which the manufacturer says will develop a rugged patina; they even have an image showing what your case should look like overtime on their website.

This unit from NOMAD takes protection even further ahead of the Sport Case by getting a rating for 10ft of drop protection. Other than that, it features the same neodymium ring of magnets and NFC Card for sharing data.

NOMAD Modern Leather NOMAD Moden Leather Case is the option to get if you want good protection without compromising on the look and feel of the case. See at Amazon (US)

NOMAD Modern Leather Folio

The NOMAD Modern Leather Folio picks up right where the Modern Leather Case left off by adding a folio cover to the TPE bumper. The accessory is covered in the same Horween Leather and will also develop a rugged patina. It has a 10ft drop protection rating, neodymium magnets, and NFC Card.

The Folio part of it adds three card slots and another for storing cash. NOMAD notes that you might have to use a screen protector to prevent micro-scratches caused by stored cards. If you're looking for a screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro, here are the best options.

NOMAD Modern Leather Folio The Modern Leather Folio is the case to pick for all-around protection of your device with increased function due to its added card and cash slots. See at Amazon (US)

ESR Case for iPhone 13 Pro

The ESR case for iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best MagSafe cases featuring 36 built-in magnets for faster and easier charging. It also comes with Air-Guard technology absorbs all the shocks to provide total drop protection. The case also comes with raised screen edges for protection against scratches. The clear acrylic back lets you show off your phone's original look.

ESR HaloLock Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro Keep your iPhone 13 Pro safe from drops and scratches while showing off its original look with ESR's crystal clear case with HaloLock and Air-Guard technology. See at Amazon

OtterBox Defender XT

The OtterBox Defender XT is the case to pick if you’re looking to get an accessory that can withstand more than the traditional abuse a smartphone may face. The manufacturer claims the case is rated to survive five times as many drops as the MIL-STD-810G 516.5 standard certifies it to withstand. It’s available in plain black and two dual-tone options.

On the protection front, apart from the rugged design, it features raised edges to protect your screen and camera; and the large port cutouts have flap covers to ensure no dust or lint gets in to cause damage. The case also has an optional holster accessory.

OtterBox Defender XT The OtterBox Defender XT is the rugged case to get if you're looking for military-grade protection without giving up on MagSafe. See at Amazon (US)

Which iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe case should you buy?

Now, if you ask me for my top pick, I prefer having my phone feel sleek and lightweight. The iPhone 13 Pro has enough heft to it due to the stainless steel body. Thus, I’d probably go with Apple’s original leather case. I have one for my iPhone 12, and it’s been great for the little bit of time that I’ve owned it. It barely adds any weight, and the machine aluminum buttons on it look and feel great.

Other best iPhone 13 Pro case options, in my opinion, include the Modern Leather Case from NOMAD and Supcase Unicorn Beetle Mag case. But if sticking to a budget was a must, the Spigen Mag Armor is an excellent option to consider.