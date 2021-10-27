When Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhone last year, there was a lot of excitement around the revival of the technology everyone loved on MacBooks. A year later, MagSafe is still around, with accessories supporting the standard now becoming widely available in the form of uniquely designed docks or mounts for tripods, cars vents. But if you put a case on your iPhone, the effectiveness of its magnets may reduce, and this is where MagSafe comes in. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro that you should consider buying.

Best iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Cases

Apple Silicone Case

If you’re looking to add barely any weight to your device while ensuring it has some protection against falls, the Apple Silicone Case is the one to pick. The soft-touch material does feel great in hand, and the microfiber lining on the side will keep your phone scratch-free and clean. Another advantage of owning this case is precise cutouts and compatibility with every feature your iPhone has to offer, even MagSafe.

Apple Silicone Case Apple Silicone Case is the perfect option for access to a variety of case colors and adequate protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Mag Armor

The Spigen Mag Armor is the option to get if you want to add more robust protection to your device while giving it a muted look that doesn’t stand out too much. Its defining factors are the raised lips across the front and textured sides. Spigen is known to have a high standard for quality, and this will be apparent in how tactile the button covers feel. The TPU Case also features the manufacturer’s Air Cushion Technology to dampen the vibrations and reduce damage from falls.

Spigen Mag Armor Spigen Mag Armor is the MagSafe compatible accessory to purchase if you want a simple case that offers good protection. View at Amazon

NOMAD Sport Case

The NOMAD Sport Case follows in the line of the Mag Armor but adds a little more protection with its rugged bumper design and a lot of character with its glossy yet grippy backplate. The manufacturer claims the case will provide 6ft drop protection, perfect for withstanding the challenges an active lifestyle may throw at your phone.

It achieves MagSafe compatibility via the addition of neodymium magnets hidden behind its microfiber lining. Another bonus feature is its included NFC Card, which can share data (like contact info, online profiles) with just a tap.

NOMAD Sport Case NOMAD Sport Case features a grippy bumper and standout backplate, which can provide a premium look to your device while adding uncompromising protection. View at NOMAD

Apple Leather Case

The Apple Leather Case is an official accessory that matches the quality of the Silicone but does it one better with the use of Leather. These cases are lightweight and will feel great in your hands. Their availability in five distinct colors is also appealing.

But keep in mind, while these cases are MagSafe compliant, using these accessories could leave a mark on the case material; it’s a fact that Apple accepts and issues a warning to its buyers. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for options that have some personalization, the Leather Case is one you can’t go wrong with, as it does patina with time.

Apple Leather Case Apple Leather Case with its supple material is the accessory to get if you want an option that feels great when in hand and can have a hint of personalization. View at Amazon

NOMAD Modern Leather Case

The NOMAD Modern Leather Case is another option to consider if you want the niceties of the material without losing out on the protection of a bumper. It uses Horween Leather from the United States, which the manufacturer says will develop a rugged patina; they even have an image showing what your case should look like overtime on their website.

This unit from NOMAD takes protection even further ahead of the Sport Case by getting a rating for 10ft of drop protection. Other than that, it features the same neodymium ring of magnets and NFC Card for sharing data.

NOMAD Modern Leather NOMAD Moden Leather Case is the option to get if you want good protection without compromising on the look and feel of the case. View at NOMAD

NOMAD Modern Leather Folio

The NOMAD Modern Leather Folio picks up right where the Modern Leather Case left off by adding a folio cover to the TPE bumper. The accessory is covered in the same Horween Leather and will also develop a rugged patina. It has a 10ft drop protection rating, neodymium magnets, and NFC Card.

The Folio part of it adds three card slots and another for storing cash. A point to note here is that NOMAD issues a warning to possibly use a screen protector to avoid micro scratches from any stored cards.

Good on you NOMAD, thanks for the warning!

NOMAD Modern Leather Folio The Modern Leather Folio is the case to pick for all-around protection of your device with increased function due to its added card and cash slots. View at NOMAD

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag

If you’re in the market for a clear case, the number of options that support MagSafe without compromising quality are limited. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag slots itself into this segment. It’s available for less than half the cost of Apple’s MagSafe Clear Case, uses a TPU Bumper with a hard polycarbonate back, and has magnets that can have different paint visible to your eye. Meaning your grey phone can have a dark-colored segment and not a high contrast white. For protection, this case features a raised lip and Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag is the definitive clear case alternative to Apple's expensive option, and its TPU bumper will ensure your phone remains protected from most falls. View at Amazon

PITAKA MagEZ Case 2

The Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 is the case to get if you’re looking for a slim option to go with your iPhone 13 Pro. Its made with Aramid Fiber and has a texture that you can feel at all times. It’s different from the other options on this list in the sense that it leaves the buttons on either side uncovered, along with the top.

PITAKA markets it as being only 0.06 inches, so to improve MagSafe functionality, they include magnetic strips. It fits into their line of sleeves and car mounts and offers the best compatibility with them. The manufacturer will be adding a Pro version of this case to its portfolio soon.

PITAKA MagEZ Case 2 The PITAKA MagEZ Case 2 is the option to get if you want a slim profile case that doesn't compromise on the look and feel. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender XT

The OtterBox Defender XT is the case to pick if you’re looking to get an accessory that can withstand more than the traditional abuse a smartphone may face. The manufacturer claims the case is rated to survive five times as many drops as the MIL-STD-810G 516.5 standard certifies it to withstand. It’s available in plain black and two dual-tone options.

On the protection front, apart from the rugged design, it features raised edges to protect your screen and camera; and the large port cutouts have flap covers to ensure no dust or lint gets in to cause damage.

The case also has an optional holster accessory which you will have to place a request for from OtterBox.

OtterBox Defender XT The OtterBox Defender XT is the rugged case to get if you're looking for military-grade protection without giving up on MagSafe. View at Amazon

Which iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case would I pick?

Now, if you ask me for my top pick, I prefer having my phone feel sleek and lightweight. The iPhone 13 Pro has enough heft to it due to the stainless steel body. Thus, I’d probably go with Apple’s original leather case. I have one for my iPhone 12, and it’s been great for the little bit of time that I’ve owned it. It barely adds any weight, and the machine aluminum buttons on it look and feel great. While I baby it, I have started seeing creases forming on it and feel that they add character to it.

If I lived in the United States, I’d probably get the Modern Leather Case from NOMAD. But if sticking to a budget was a must, the Spigen Mag Armor is the option to consider in my mind.