Best iPhone 13 Pro Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 Pro finally brought Apple's take on high refresh rate displays for mobiles to market. And the experience it provides does make a huge visual difference, welcome on the iPhone. But, regardless of all the upgrades, Apple has made to this year's model, it still retails for its $999 price. So if you've wanted to get one for a while, this article lists the various locations from where you can buy it and some of the best deals available on it.

Now, if you want to get more of an idea on what the device stands to offer, make sure to check out Pocketnow's review of the entire iPhone 13 Series. And if you do decide to get the device we have articles covering some of the best MagSafe accessories and cases for the phone.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro The iPhone 13 Pro features all-round upgrades making the device the best option available from Apple. If you're looking for a phone that will not leave out an ounce of performance and has the latest bells and whistles, this is the device to get.

Key iPhone 13 Pro Features

The design across the iPhone 13 Series has hardly seen a change, and the iPhone 13 Pro remains fairly identical to the iPhone 12 Pro, except for its new smaller notch, larger camera sensors, and increase in thickness.

On the front, the iPhone 13 Pro features a panel similar to the iPhone 13 in some parameters, mainly its size (6.1-inch) and resolution (2532 x 1170), while other factors like refresh rate and peak brightness are improved. The iPhone 13 Pro's display has adopted Apple's ProMotion technology which allows its display to adapt its refresh rate to the content shown on the screen, and it has a new typical peak brightness of 1000 nits. But like iPhone 13, it reaches 1200 nits when viewing HDR content.

Under the hood, you will find the A15 Bionic which features six CPU cores, and a five-core GPU. This is bundled with 6GB of RAM and storage variants that start at 128GB and go up to 1TB. Keep in mind, if you want to make the most of the iPhone 13 Pro's ProRes video recording feature you will need to buy the 256GB model, as the base 128GB model limits ProRes recording to 1080p.

Speaking of video recording, and also photos, the iPhone 13 Pro features a triple camera array on the rear with 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto lenses. On the front is a 4K-recording capable 12MP shooter. And lastly, powering all the hardware on iPhone 13 Pro is a 3125mAh battery.

To learn more about the iPhone 13 Pro check out our FAQ.

Where to buy iPhone 13 Pro?

iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro BestBuy

iPhone 13 Pro AT&T iPhone 13 Pro Verizon iPhone 13 Pro T-Mobile

Best iPhone 13 Pro Deals

Verizon

AT&T

Get iPhone 13 Pro for $0 when you trade in an old phone and switch or obtain an Unlimited Plan.

T-Mobile