The iPhone 13 Pro is now on sale, and you may have either already received your unit or are expecting it to be delivered shortly, leading to what may be an exhausting case hunt. Thus, to help you find the best option for your needs, here is our compilation of some of the best options available on the market.

Now, if you don’t have a 13 Pro coming but just happened to come across this article, I’m going to direct you to our iPhone 13 Pro: Everything you need to know page, where you’ll find out what’s new with this device and see whether it may be worth the upgrade.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Rugged Case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro is the case to get if you want all-round protection for your new iPhone and don’t mind any added bulk and instead prefer having more material to grip. The case has three parts, a protective frame with a built-in screen protector, a back cover made from polycarbonate and TPU, and a detachable piece that adds a rotatable holster. It also features a kickstand that’s part of the back cover.

Once you put your phone into this unit, you will notice how precise the cutouts are and find out that ports and buttons are easy to use. Along with this, SUPCASE has received a rating of MIL-STD 810G-515.6, meaning drops should not pose an issue for your 13 Pro. For interested buyers, the case is available in three colors, Black, Red, and Blue.

SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle Pro SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro is the rugged case option to get if you want some of the best possible protection for your iPhone. Its multiple layers will ensure that your phone remains secure at all times. View at Amazon

Best iPhone 13 Pro Slim and Protective Case: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

If you’re looking for an accessory that not only feels right in your hands but also adds more than average protection, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor should be your go-to! This TPU case has a raised lip in the front that will prevent your display from touching surfaces when placed facing downwards.

It features one of the slimmest profiles amongst the variety of options available on the market and, in my opinion, offers a bang for your buck. Its button covers maintain the clicky nature of your iPhone’s buttons, not taking away from the feel, and as a whole, barely adds weight. For those wondering, it does not feature a microfibre lining, so we recommend taking your phone out occasionally and giving it and the case a wipe down from the inside.

So, while the case is an overall great buy, it, unfortunately, drops the MagSafe-certified array of magnets to maintain its low cost. This means your phone may retain some magnetic functionality, but if you plan on using MagSafe Car Mounts or other such accessories, you may be better off with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag.

Note: The images below showcase the Spigen Liquid Air Armor on iPhone 12.

Spigen Liquid Air Spigen's Liquid Air is the case to get to ensure your device is protected and does not become too bulky. Its TPU construction will last for a significant amount of time. View at Amazon

Best Premium Feel iPhone 13 Pro Case: Apple Leather Case

In today’s day and age, where phones look exceedingly similar: and any personality we bring is limited by our choice of cases and skins, getting an item that ages with use and can be made unique to you is a plus. For $59, while pricey, Apple’s Leather Case comes with a fit that’s just right for your device and even features MagSafe. Although, using magnetic accessories may leave a mark on the leather. A point Apple hasn’t shied away from accepting.

Regardless, the tanned leather will feel great in your hand, and as you use it, the patina it develops will give it character — a look that’s specific to you and your experiences. Also, the machined aluminum buttons are a nice touch.

In my experience (with an iPhone 12), the case barely adds any weight to the device (a huge plus) while adding a small amount of protection. There is a slight lip, meaning your screen won’t be touching a surface when the device is facing downwards, and the leather casing wraps all around the phone. There is a microfiber lining on the inside with the little circle for the MagSafe array.

Note: The images below showcase the Apple Leather Case in Saddle Brown on iPhone 12.

If Apple’s leather options aren’t to your taste, make sure to check out NOMAD, whose Modern Leather case has been featured down below.

Apple Leather Case The Apple Leather Case is the option to get if you want a premium feeling accessory that not only protects your device but can add a personal flair to it with age. View at Amazon

Alternates Cases for iPhone 13 Pro

If the above options are not to your liking, listed below are alternate cases that we feel will provide adequate protection for your new phone.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Bumper Protection & Transparent Back SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is an option that sacrifices the extra protection offered by the UB Pro for a design that incorporates a hard polycarbonate back and shock-absorbent TPU to keep your phone safe and maintain its slim profile; to an extent. It still features the MIL-STD 810G-516.6 rating and will withstand a 15ft drop as tested by MET Labs. If you're worried about how the transparent back will hold up, SUPCASE claims it will avoid watermarks and is highly scratch resistant. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Thin Fit TPU Bumper & Matte Back Built with polycarbonate and TPU, the Spigen Thin Fit case is the option to pick if you want good protection without the strings brought by bland-looking rugged cases. It features Spigen's Air Cushion Technology to protect your device from falls and their aftermath. Although, the lips surrounding the camera and bottom edge of the phone can be more prominent than you may have expected. View at Amazon

NOMAD Sport Case Grippy Bumper & Glossy Back While you may have come across NOMAD for its leather accessories, the Sport Case is another option made with the brand's high level of quality while using easier-to-maintain materials. It features a TPE bumper, metal buttons, and a glossy back that'll make sure your phone stands out. While the protective section remains black in all available SKUs, buyers can choose between Black, Silver, Grey-ish Blue, and two other color options. The case also comes with nickel-plated Neodymium magnets to maintain full MagSafe compatibility. View at NOMAD

i-Blason Ares In-built Screen Protector If the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro's design blocked a little too much of your brand new iPhone, the i-Blason Area offers similar levels of protection with a transparent back. It comes with an attachment that goes on top of the case to save your screen from possible damage. It is available in two colors, Black or Blue. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor Rugged Protection on a Budget The Spigen Tough Armor is a case option that adapts the rugged design language by adding three layers of protection to your phone. First is the polycarbonate base, followed by the TPU frame and then a foam inlay. Combining these layers with the case's manufacturing allows it to have a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 rating. It also features a kickstand on the back that may come in handy for some scenarios. View at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Comes with Antimicrobial Protection The OtterBox Commuter is a plain-looking case with two layers, one made with plastic and another softcover. These combine to achieve rugged protection for your device while leaving your phone MagSafe compatible, claims OtterBox. It features raised edges that will ensure the screen is safe from most uneven surfaces on which you place it, and the protective cover for the Lightning Port will keep dirt from getting into it. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case The Basic Option If you're looking for the least friction when getting a case and money is just an object, the official Apple Silicone Case is the option to get. It is available in several colors, features compatibility with MagSafe, and a fit that not many can boast. The back glass of your phone will rest on a microfiber lining, and the slight lip will ensure your screen does not rest on any surface when placed facing down. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Multilayer Military Protection The OtterBox Defender Case is the option to purchase if you want a rugged case with good protection. It features a polycarbonate layer that can cover the rubber slipcover to make the case feel robust. OtterBox also ships a holster attachment that can act as a belt clip or stand when used with this case. View at Amazon

NOMAD Modern Leather A Premium Leather Option The NOMAD Modern Leather Case is the accessory to pick if you want an option that feels premium will adding more than adequate protection. It uses Horween Leather which wraps around the back and has a TPE bumper to handle any damage from a fall. Like the Sport Case, it also features an array of neodymium magnets for MagSafe and will support any accessories. It is available in three colorways, Black, Brown, and Beige. View at NOMAD