Best iPhone 13 mini Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 mini is possibly the last time we may get to see a small phone in the realm of flagships. It features a massive improvement to the battery life of its predecessor, meaning the only endurance issue it had has a solution. Thus, if you've been looking for a small phone at $699, the iPhone 13 mini is an easy recommendation. So, if you're planning on buying one, here is a list of locations where you can get it and some of the best deals available for it.

iPhone 13 mini The iPhone 13 mini is the best compact phone available for sale in 2021. If you need a small device with a powerhouse of a processor and a great camera, this is the one to get.

Key iPhone 13 mini Features

The iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch OLED panel with the highest pixel density of any iPhone. This panel features the new tinier notch and the exact feature set as the larger iPhone 13, meaning it can get as bright as 800 nits for typical use and 1200 nits when watching HDR content.

For processing, like the other devices part of the iPhone 13 Series, the iPhone 13 mini features the A15 Bionic. This one is the unit with one less GPU core. It is also paired with 4GB of RAM and internal storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

All that storage will come to aid when using the dual-camera array, which includes the larger 12MP wide sensor with Sensor-Shift Stabilization, and the 12MP ultra-wide. iPhone 13 mini also features Photographic Styles like the other devices from the new lineup. On the front, is another 12MP camera, which is also responsible for Face ID. And speaking of battery life, the iPhone 13 mini comes with a 10% larger battery (than the iPhone 12 mini) with a capacity of 2406 mAh.

Where to buy iPhone 13 mini?

Best iPhone 13 mini Deals

Verizon

Save up to $412 when you trade your damaged phone with any existing line on an Unlimted Plan.

Save up to $700 when you trade in an old or damaged phone and sign up for a new Unlimited line.

AT&T

Get iPhone 13 mini for $0 when you trade in an old phone and switch to AT&T or get a new Unlimited Plan.

T-Mobile