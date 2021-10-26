The iPhone 13 Series has been on sale since 24th September and received a lot of praises for its improvement in battery life, especially for the iPhone 13 mini, which suffered last year. Thus, recommending the small iPhone is a lot easier this year. So, if you’ve recently ordered one or received your unit a little while ago, here are some of the best case options for the iPhone 13 mini, which you should consider buying to protect it from any possible harm or add a little character.

Best iPhone 13 mini Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro All-round Rugged Protection The Unicorn Beetle Pro is the case to get for 360-degree protection of your iPhone 13 mini. Its screen protector and plastic back, supported by the TPU frame, will keep your mini free from dings and scratches, and the added kickstand will be perfect for those video-watching sessions when you're on the go. View at Amazon Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Protection with Style Unicorn Beetle Style features a transparent back, perfect for showing off your iPhone 13 mini; especially, if you picked it up in the new Blue or Pink. And surrounding the frame of your phone is a TPU bumper which will provide effective protection, with raised edges that also help avoid scratching. View at Amazon Promoted

Apple Leather Case The Premium Option The Apple Leather Case is the accessory to get if you want to keep your phone feeling grippy and well protected. The soft leather will develop a patina as you use it, giving it a look that's unique to you. The case does feature Apple's MagSafe array of magnets if that's a must-have for you. It's available in five different options. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case The Default With a microfiber lining on the inside and soft silicone covering the outside, the Apple Silicone Case is the accessory to get to protect your phone and leave it feeling great. The raised lips will keep your screen and camera lens scratch-free. It's available for purchase in eight different colors and also has support for MagSafe. View at Amazon

Spigen Mag Armor MagSafe on Budget The Spigen Mag Armor is the case to get for your iPhone 13 mini if you need an option with support for MagSafe, barely any added bulk, and decent protection. Its tactile buttons and neat cutouts will keep your phone feeling premium even when covered. Spigen has also packed in its Air Cushion Technology. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag A Transparent Flavor Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag uses the mix of a polycarbonate back cover with TPU sides to protect your iPhone 13 mini from falls. It features an array of magnets on the back to ensure MagSafe works without a hassle. The Ultra Hybrid Mag for iPhone 13 mini is available in three different colors, Black, White, and Pink. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Multilayer Protection Built with three different layers, the Spigen Tough Armor is the case to get to ensure your 13 mini can handle any rough environment. The unit features Spigen's Air Cushion Technology due to its silicone layer covered by a polycarbonate panel. The PC backing is also responsible for its various colorways, where you have the choice between Black, Grey, Blue, and Red. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop A Pop of Color Caseology's Nano Pop is the case to get if you like dressing up your phone in fun colors while ensuring it does have protection. It has a slim profile but comes with enough durability to have a military-grade certification. It's available in five different color options, where the camera lens features a contrasting shade complementing the rest of the case. View at Amazon

NOMAD Modern Leather Protection with Leather Made with Horween Leather, this case from NOMAD is perfect if you want to deck your iPhone 13 mini with security and a touch of elegance. It's rated for 10ft drop protection and said to develop a rugged patina. The case is also MagSafe compliant due to its included Neodymium magnets. Another bonus feature is an NFC chip which is customizable to share data with a tap. View at NOMAD

NOMAD Sport Case Glossy Back The NOMAD Sport Case for iPhone 13 mini is the cheaper option from the manufacturer's catalog, but it does not skimp on much. It features a TPE Bumper with metal buttons, the same MagSafe-compliant Neodymium magnets, and an NFC chip for data sharing. The glossy back is available in five different colors to compliment your phone. View at NOMAD

OtterBox Commuter Anti-microbial Coating The OtterBox Commuter is the rugged case to pick up if you want protection and add a little heft to your phone. The manufacturer rates it to last for three times the number of falls its military rating certifies it for, and the port covers will ensure dust and lint won't get into parts where they don't belong. It's available for purchase in three colors, Black, Pink, and Blue. View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender XT Rugged Protection with MagSafe The OtterBox Defender XT is an option that follows the steps of the Commuter. It adds rugged protection to the iPhone 13 mini but without sacrificing MagSafe compatibility as it includes an array of magnets. It also takes protection up a notch by making the case five times more resistant to falls than what the MIL-STD-810G guarantees. View at Amazon

Which is the best iPhone 13 mini Case?

Amongst these iPhone 13 mini cases, if you’re like me and don’t like having a lot of bulk on your phone, I recommend picking up either Apple’s Silicone Case or Spigen’s Mag Armor (the Liquid Armor, in case you like its design and don’t mind missing out on MagSafe). The NOMAD Sport Case is another worthy alternative, which will provide more protection and unique functionality due to its embedded NFC card.

But if rugged protection is a must, SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro is a case you can’t go wrong with, although those who prefer muted designs should look at OtterBox’s Commuter or Defender XT Series. The latter of the two also features support for MagSafe, something SUPCASE does not offer.

And lastly, if you’d like your iPhone to feel premium, Apple’s Leather Case or NOMAD’s Modern Leather are great options to consider. Not only will they feel great, but they’ll age as you use them, giving your case a look that’s unique to you.