The iPhone 13 series is popular due to the improved battery endurance it features in comparison to the iPhone 12 models. And many reviews even spoke of how the iPhone 13 mini has especially seen an improvement, lasting longer than the iPhone 12 on a single charge, in some cases. But at the end of the day, those batteries still need to be charged. Here we look at some of the best chargers to consider for your iPhone 13 series device.

Best USB-C charging adapters for iPhone 13 series

Anker Nano 3 $19 $23 Save $4 Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too! $19 at Amazon

Anker Nano II 65W $50 $60 Save $10 The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable. The charger can also charge 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch devices at max speed. $50 at Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $17 $20 Save $3 The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match. $17 at Amazon

Best wireless chargers for iPhone 13 series

Powering your iPhone 13 series device will be slower when using wireless charging, but it adds a lot of conveniences to keep your phone and other devices powered.

If your daily setup involves a pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is a great option. But if you travel a lot, we recommend picking up the MagSafe Duo, which is very compact.

Apple MagSafe Charger $31 $39 Save $8 Charge your new iPhone with the Apple MagSafe Charger at 15W to keep it powered for a whole day's use. It's the perfect accessories to eliminate the need to frequently connect a cable to your iPhone and is also compatible with AirPods that have a wireless charging-enabled case. $31 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Duo $110 $130 Save $20 The Apple MagSafe Duo is an expensive accessory, which is a great product to own if you often travel and use multiple devices. It can charge your iPhone with 15W of power and use its other surface enough to keep your Apple Watch and AirPods juiced up. $110 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe $128 $150 Save $22 Belkin Boost Charge Pro brings the convenience of MagSafe and multi-device charging into a neat package that not only looks attractive but is also functional. Its choice of timeless materials will also help it blend into your home's decor with ease. $128 at Amazon

Best power banks for iPhone 13 series

Power banks are staples for power users around the globe, and there are many great options to consider for the iPhone 13 series. But in addition to the standard options, the introduction of MagSafe has brought many other unique accessories to pick from! If you are not buying a high-capacity power bank, we recommend considering the MagSafe Battery Pack or Anker's MagGo to keep your iPhone powered.

Elecjet Apollo Ultra ELECJET Apollo Ultra is a 10,000 mAh power bank with 65W output, ideal for users looking to power various devices. The OEM claims it will charge from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes, which means it's easy to top up and eases any battery-related anxiety. It features a USB-C and USB-A port; the latter can also be used while you're charging the power bank. $90 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10000 The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds. $26 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $91 $100 Save $9 Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W. $91 at Amazon

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) The Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack features a big 10000mAh battery. It comes with a lot of features and gives Apple's own offering a run for its money. Thanks to its high battery capacity, it can fully charge any iPhone model, including the latest iPhone 14 series, at least once. There is 7.5W of wireless charging support, along with 20W of charging through the USB-C and USB-A ports. This magnetic battery snaps onto your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12 and stays put with solid magnetic strength. The kickstand feature, LED indicator, and three color options make it fun to use. $80 at Amazon

Baseus Portable Laptop Charger The Baseus Portable Laptop Charger is a powerful 30000mAh power bank with a 65W USB-C port for full-speed laptop charging. With 5 output ports and 3 input ports, it can charge 3-5 devices simultaneously. The LED up front displays real-time monitoring of current, voltage, and power, while the 30000mAh capacity provides ample power to charge all of your devices, and not just smartphones. $80 at Amazon

Best car chargers for iPhone 13 series