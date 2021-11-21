Best iPhone 13 Chargers: Anker, Belkin, Spigen, and more

The iPhone 13 Series has received compliments from every reviewer for its improved battery life over the iPhone 12 Series -- Apple announced a minimum of an hour increase for every phone in its lineup. The iPhone 13 mini has especially seen an improvement, and in some cases, lasts longer than the iPhone 12 on a single charge. But at the end of the day, those Lithium-Ion cells still need to be charged. Thus, in this article, we have listed the best charger options to consider for your iPhone 13.

Best USB-C Charging Adapter for iPhone 13

SUPCASE USB-C Charger

The SUPCASE USB-C Charger is the perfect companion for your iPhone 13, especially if you already own accessory devices like AirPods or an Apple Watch, as it ships with two ports, one USB-A and one USB-C (these accessories previously shipped with a USB-A to Lightning Cable).

The adapter uses a chip inside to regulate outflow to ensure your devices aren't stressed while charging and uses heat-resistant materials to regulate temperatures. The folding prongs also make it a great travel companion.

SUPCASE USB-C Charger The SUPCASE USB-C Charger features two ports, one USB-A and another USB-C. Its 20W capacity is ideal to charge up your devices efficiently within a short span of time.

Anker Nano II 30W

Anker Nano II uses GaN to give users access to a charge capable of fast charging their devices without the additional bulk higher wattages tend to introduce. With its support for USB PD, this charger will be able to provide 18-20W of power for your iPhone, meaning you should be able to top off up to 50 percent within 30 minutes.

The device comes with an 18-month warranty and a neat little design which makes it easy to tuck into any tiny nook. You can use the Lightning to USB-C cable that came with your iPhone since the adapter doesn't ship with one.

Anker Nano II Anker Nano II supports USB-C PD (PPS) and charges Phones, Tablets, and Notebooks. It's the perfect accessory to carry or use at home.

Apple 20W USB-C Charger

Now, if you're looking to keep your charger buying experience simple, the Apple 20W USB-C brick is the accessory to pick. Its the unit which is confirmed to operate competently with every Apple product and even ships with iPads. Like the Nano II, it can also fast charge your iPhone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The advantages it holds are its simplistic design and easy to access customer service support.

Apple 20W USB-C Charger The default accessory sold in all Apple Stores. Use this charge to ensure your iPhone charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger

The Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger is the charger to have if you tend to charge more than just one iPhone at a time. Its USB-C ports can output 20W via each outlet when two devices are connected or 30W when powering just one via a single port.

The use of GaN is another reason behind its high-output but compact design. Speaking of compact design, it also has prongs that fold into the charger's enclosure which makes carrying this adapter on trips quite convenient.

Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger The Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger is the accessory for those using multiple devices, primarily smartphones and notebooks.

Best Wireless Chargers for iPhone 13

Spigen ArcField

The Spigen ArcField Wireless charger for iPhone 13 is an alternative to the first-party MagSafe charging puck. It's capable of charging your phone with 7.5W of power, meaning it is perfect for those who like to place their device in a place and forget about it for a while -- maybe even overnight.

Within the retail packaging for this device, you will find a 3.3ft USB-C cable, with one end fixed to the puck.

Spigen ArcField Spigen ArcField is the accessory to get to ensure your device slowly charges to 100 percent and is ready for the next day.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is the accessory to pair with your iPhone 13 if you also own an Apple Watch. The charger ships with a meter-long Lightning to USB-C cable. And when it's plugged into Apple's 20W USB-C Adapter can provide 15W of power to your iPhone 13.

The white accessory folds into a compact little square that makes it perfect for traveling and avoiding the hassle of separate cables for each device.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger The MagSafe Duo Charger is a great buy for users with an Apple Watch who find themselves traveling frequently.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1

The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is the accessory to have if you want a product that meshes well within a home or can act as a nice stand to keep beside your bed. The accessory ships with a power adapter, which can ensure both your Qi-enabled earbuds and iPhone are ready for the day.

It's available in two colors, one with a Black base and another in White. It also has a three in one version which charges your Apple Watch too

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 is the charger to own if you have AirPods and want an accessory that meshes well with any minimalist house.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger is an accessory part of its MagGo lineup that features support for Apple's MagSafe standard. The base has a flip-up platform that rises to and gives access to another charging area that can power up earbuds.

This particular package ships with a 20W USB-C charger, a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable, and the charging station itself. Its also available in four colors, Black, White, Lavender, and Light Blue.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger Anker 623 Wireless Charger is the accessory to get for your iPhone if you want a compact base that's versatile and can charge multiple devices.

Best Power Bank for iPhone 13

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD

Anker PowerCore Essential is a 20000mAh power bank that has support for USB PD. Its USB-C port can output up to 20W of power, while its USB-A port can utilize 18W. The large battery on this accessory should be able to provide the iPhone 13 mini with eight full charges, the iPhone 13 with approximately six, the iPhone 13 Pro with six, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with approximately four and a half.

Unfortunately, the accessory only ships with USB-C to USB-C and a USB-A to USB-C cable, so you will need to bring your own USB-C to the Lightning wire -- although the USB-C to USB-C will come in handy when you have to charge the power bank itself. Also, there's a travel pouch included that can make it easier to drop into a back without any worry of scratching it or losing its cables.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD The Anker PowerCore Essential is a 20000mAh power bank perfect for a long day out. Its port variety is also an advantage.

Best Car Charger for iPhone 13

Anker PowerDrive III Duo

The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is the accessory to have if you find yourself with a commute that's short or are often traveling from one city to another via your car. It features two USB-C ports that can individually provide 18W of power to connected devices.

The unit has a fireproof construction and integrated circuits to protect against overloading and inconsistent temperatures.