Apple announced the iPhone 13 series on September 14, and the new devices come with some big improvements internally. Speaking of the devices, the iPhone 13 Series consists of the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max flagship devices. In this list, we gathered some of the best iPhone 13 cases from our favorite brands that we could find today.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged It’s been 20-foot drop-tested, and it comes with a built-in screen protector. It also has a kickstand, and it’s the perfect case for those wanting ultimate protection. View at Amazon Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Premium Hybrid It has a hard PC back and shock-absorbent TPU bumper that provides effective protection. There are three color options and elevated bezels to protect the screen and camera from scratches and drops. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid There are six color options – including a transparent one – for all the iPhone colors for a stylish look. It provides great protection against drops, and the cutouts make it easy to charge the device and use the functions. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge Slim and Minimal The transparent case provides great protection against scratches and accidental drops. It’s easy to put on, and there are precision cutouts for the ports and functions. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor Tough Armor It has a new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance, and it also looks stylish. It’s MIL-STD 810G certified to provide anti-shock protection. View at Amazon

TORRAS Crystal Clear Slim Fit It’s a lightweight, durable and stylish case made for those who want the iPhone 13’s color to shine through. It also has great shock protection, and it’s inexpensive. View at Amazon

Otterbox Commuter Series Thin and Pocket Friendly It’s tested to survive, and it comes with a MIL-STD 810G certification to prove that. It’s a thin profile case, available in four colors. View at Amazon

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Minimal Similar to the UB Edge case, but it comes with a built-in screen protector to provide the ultimate protection against drops. The transparent back cover also highlights your iPhone’s signature look. View at Amazon Promoted

Apple Silicone Case The Original Apple’s first-party cases are excellent, and it’s available in a total of 8 colors. It has a soft-touch finish, and it has built-in magnets to support MagSafe accessories. View at Amazon

iBlason Cosmo Series Stylish It comes in three marble designs, and it even has a built-in screen protector to prevent cracks and scratches. It’s a slim profile case, and it provides excellent protection against drops. View at Amazon Promoted

Otterbox Defender Series Multi-layer Protection The inside of the case has multiple layers, offering excellent protection against drops, and it has port covers to prevent dirt and dust from getting into the device. There are raised edges all around, including on the camera. It’s on the expensive side, and there are four colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor Slim and Minimal It has an exterior card slot that can hold up to 2 cards, and it has minimalistic looks, offering shock-absorbing protection against drops and scratches. It’s available in Black and Rose Gold colors. View at Amazon

There are a few protective cases to choose from, including rugged, slim and fit, bumper cases, and a lot more. We could only include a handful of the best iPhone 13 cases right now as a lot of manufacturers haven’t yet posted their deals online, but be sure to keep an eye on this guide as we’ll update it frequently with the best deals and cases that we can find. We recommend bookmarking this page, and revisiting it on a monthly basis.

When it comes to our personal recommendation, our favorite picks are the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. They’re both very slick and thin profile cases, both have elevated edges that can protect the display and the camera layout on the back, without making the device bulkier. If you want a standard case with excellent protection, these are great picks at affordable prices.