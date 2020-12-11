I’ve never been a fan of putting protective cases on a new phone, especially when it comes to the flagships I’ve used over the years. However, the sight of ugly scratch and scuff marks on the shiny device forced me to make a U-turn. Yes, a case hides a phone’s design and changes its in-hand feel as well. But it doesn’t always have to be that way. This is where thin cases come to the rescue.

If you’ve splurged on the iPhone 12 and are desperately searching for a case that won’t hide the iPhone 12’s eye-catching flat sides and sharp corners, we’re here to help. Take a look at our compilation of the best thin cases for the iPhone 12 available out there.

Spigen Thin Fit Case Checks every box Spigen claims that its thin fit case fits like a glove, and with a thickness of just 0.10-inch, we are inclined to believe that. And since it tips the scales at 1.41 ounces, you won’t notice any added heft to your iPhone 12. Plus, the open button layout will save you the trouble of mushy feedback you get with most cases. Buy at Amazon

Totallee Thin Protective Case Among the best If you like Apple’s own silicone cases, but wish they were thinner and lighter, you should get the Totallee Thin Case. With a thickness of 0.02 inches, it is one of the thinnest protective cases you will find out there. Aside from keeping scratches at bay, it also has raised lips around the camera lens and supports wireless charging too. Buy at Amazon

Totallee Clear Case Flaunt it all What if you like the slim profile of Totallee Thin case, but are not a fan of its solid color hiding the iPhone 12’s aesthetics? Well, the company has a solution for you in the form of its clear case. It has a rubbery finish for extra grip and can avoid yellowing in the long run. Most importantly, it will let you flaunt the iPhone 12 in all its colorful glory. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Armor Case Slim and sturdy The Spigen Liquid Armor case is slim, light, and rocks an anti-slip matte finish with geometrical textures to offer a good grip. More importantly, though, it uses the Air Cushion technology to offer military-grade protection, all that in a profile that is only 0.11 inches thick. And hey, it will not hinder wireless charging either. Buy at Amazon

Otterbox Symmetry Case Hardshell warrior The Otterbox Symmetry case for iPhone 12 offers the best of both worlds - a slim profile and superior protection. Otterbox claims durability of 3X as many drops as the military standard for its offering, which also has an anti-microbial layer on top. And in case you are wondering, it supports wireless charging as well. Buy at Best Buy

Zagg Gear4 Holborn Slim No compromises Zagg is known for making a wide range of protective cases, but the Gear4 series has garnered acclaim for the durability aspect it brings to the table. The Gear4 Holborn Slim employs the D30 technology for its reinforced side and rear panel and is claimed to offer 10 feet drop protection. Plus, it has a soft-touch finish. Buy at Zagg

Apple Silicone Case Just about right Apple’s own silicone case might not be the thinnest case out there, but it is still quite slim. The soft-touch rubberized finish of this case is simply unparalleled, and it comes in a wide array of colors to choose from. The biggest advantage of this case is that it is compatible with the new Magsafe-certified chargers. Buy at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case Best of both worlds In case you are a little unsure about the protection offered by thin cases, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case is a great option. The transparent rear panel is scratch resistant and won’t obstruct the iPhone’s colorful rear panel. The bumper is flat and can brush off drops from a height of up to 15 feet. Buy at Amazon

Torras Slim Fit Case Thin and light The Torras Slim Fit case for iPhone 12 is just 0.03 inch thick and weighs only 19 grams. Needless to say, it is featherlight and hugs the phone like skin. It has a silky surface finish and has also been nano-coated to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay. Thankfully, it has an open button design and supports wireless charging too. Buy at Amazon

Our pick from best thin cases for the iPhone 12 list?

Out of all the options listed above, the Totallee Thin Case for iPhone 12 Pro is my favorite. It is among the thinnest cases out there. And since it comes in an assortment of colors, you can choose the shade that best suits your taste. More importantly, it has an open button design, which means you won’t miss out on clicky tactile feedback. Plus, the raised bezels at the back will keep the camera lenses in pristine shape.

However, if you don’t mind a slightly thicker profile, Apple’s own silicone case for iPhone 12 is a great option. In my personal experience, I found the surface finish to be extremely comfortable and pleasant. Plus, it is compatible with Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger, so you’re covered on that front as well. And yes, the color options on the table are plenty.

But a protective case is only half the journey when it comes to taking care of your iPhone 12. The other half is a tempered glass screen protector, and trust me, scratches are never a pleasant sight to behold. In case you’re looking to grab one, go through our list of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors to save some valuable time and a trip down endless Google search pages and product listings on e-commerce sites.