The iPhone 12 marks a new era for iPhones on multiple grounds such as the introduction of 5G, a new fire-breathing chip, and a massive leap in imaging capabilities, especially when it comes to video capture. Notably, Apple also introduced the new Ceramic Shield display protection for the iPhone 12 series that is claimed to offer 4x higher durability. While the assurance of enhanced protection against accidental drops and scratches is definitely a perk, putting it to test is not advisable – especially when you’ll have to cough up a hefty $279 for a screen replacement.

Needless to say, a screen guard is a no-brainer, especially when your investment in the iPhone 12 goes north of $799. However, finding the right option that fits in with your product requirements and budget is not an easy task at all. But to save you the hassle, we’ve shortlisted the best iPhone 12 screen protectors. Have a look:

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector The dependable choice The Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector from Spigen ranks impressively high at 9H on the Moh hardness scale, which means it can easily brush off scratches and drops. Plus, you also get an easy installation kit in the package. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector Protective and clear This ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector from Caseology has an anti-dust as well as an oleophobic coating on top to keep your iPhone 12’s front view squeaky clean. Caseology also promises superior visual clarity with its offering. Buy at Amazon

Magglass iPhone 12 Screen Protector Everything you need Magglass’ screen protector comes with an anti-microbial layer on top, and is also resistant to dust and smudges. On the durability front, it is claimed to withstand impacts from a height of up to 6 feet and has a 9H hardness rating. Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy+ For privacy seekers Want to shield your iPhone 12’s on-screen content from prying eyes? Well, ZAGG’s InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy+ screen protector has a two-way filter treated with its aluminosilicate base to block content visibility from the side. Buy at Best Buy

Torras Diamond Tempered Glass Screen Protector High drop protection Rated to brush off accidental falls from a height of up to 6 feet and with 9H hardness, the Torras Diamond tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 12 is a solid choice. Plus, it also has an anti-blue light coating on top to reduce harmful blue light exposure. Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ The best from ZAGG The InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector is touted to be the strongest glass screen protection offered by ZAGG and is claimed to be 4x stronger than traditional glass. It also has an antimicrobial and blue-light filter coating on top. Buy at Best Buy

OtterBox Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard Keeps away blue light Otterbox’s Amplify Glass Blue Light Guard screen protector has a lot to offer such as an anti-microbial coating, blue light filter, high visual clarity, and superior drop resistance. The company also touts a 5x higher resistance compared to regular tempered glass screen guards. Buy at Best Buy

Belkin UltraGlass Privacy Screen Protector Privacy and protection Aside from being 2x stronger compared to your run-of-the-mill tempered glass screen shields, the UltraGlass Privacy screen protector from Belkin also has an anti-microbial coating on top and has a two-way side filter to shield the on-screen content from prying eyes. Buy at B&H

Swiss Armor iPhone 12 Screen Protector Affordable insurance Rocking a 2.5D curved arc alongside the edges, the Swiss Armor screen protector for iPhone 12 sits at the 9H hardness level on the Moh scale. Aside from being durable, it is also claimed to offer 99.9% visual clarity and has an oleophobic coating on top as well. Buy at Amazon

Our pick from the best iPhone 12 screen protectors list?

That sums up our selection of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors. If I were to pick one for myself, I’d go with the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector. It not only ranks high on the durability parameter with a hardness of 9H on the Moh scale, but also has an oleophobic coating on top and comes with an easy-installation kit in the retail package. And with a price tag of just $12.99, you get a great value for your money and unparalleled brand assurance courtesy of Spigen.

However, if you want the absolute best for your iPhone 12, you should go with ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy+ screen protector. It is claimed to offer 4x higher material strength compared to regular glass protection, has an anti-microbial coating on top and will also safeguard your privacy, thanks to a two-way filter that prevents prying eyes from seeing the on-screen content when viewed from the side.

And if you’re also interested in picking up a protective case for the iPhone 12, we’ve got you covered in that department as well. Now that you’re here, you shouldn’t miss Pocketnow’s first impressions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro duo in the video below. Our in-depth review will be out soon, so stay tuned for that, and don’t forget to drop by for more awesome product recommendation lists.