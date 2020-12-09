Take a look at some of the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases available for you to keep your cards, cash, and phone safe and in the same place

There are tons of cases available for the iPhone 12 Pro in the market. We find different sizes, prices, and protection levels, which gives users more options to choose from. Wallet cases, however, offer the best protection for anyone who loves to travel light. They conveniently protect your device, at the same time that it allows you to leave a bulky wallet behind since it has enough space for you to carry your personal documents and a couple of credit cards.

If you're someone who owns an iPhone 12 Pro and loves to travel without much luggage, take a look at these best iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases. In addition to providing your device the extra protection it needs, you can also carry your cards in the same place.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (with Find My Support) Apple’s option will be compatible with any of its protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, so you can stack it on top of your MagSafe-compatible cases, and it will allow you to carry up to three cards at a time. It now also supports Find My, so you can track it in case you lose it. View at Amazon

OtterBox Strada Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro A strong folio case made with genuine leather that’s slim, sleek and pocket friendly, which includes a vertical card slot for a card or cash. View at Amazon

VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro (iPhone 12 Pro) A wallet case that includes a sturdy and smooth semi-automatic sliding technology in a convenient compartment that will allow you to carry 3-4 cards and some cash. Plus, a TPU body with a metal base bar will also deliver extreme drop protection. View at Amazon

ONETOP Wallet Case with Card Holder for iPhone 12 Pro This case is made with premium, durable leather that will also keep your device safe from falls. It features three card slots and a convenient stand feature that will help you when consuming content. View at Amazon

Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case A beautiful leather wallet that will expand and accommodate almost everything you put inside a regular wallet. It can hold 5-7 cards and cash, and it comes with a 25-year leather warranty. View at Pad & Quill

Nomad Rugged Folio (iPhone 12 Pro) A strong case made by combining high-quality Horween leather with rugged protection. It includes an internal shock absorption bumper and an exterior TPU bumper to keep your phone safe from drops. View at Amazon

Zttopo Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro This wallet case features a powerful magnetic back cover, which will keep your device safe from falls. It also includes eleven card slots, three cash bags, one mobile phone shells, and a lifetime warranty to make your days more convenient. View at Amazon

Dockem Wallet Case (iPhone 12 Pro) This case features a premium canvas style synthetic leather, which provides an elegant and professional look, while its UltraGrip texture will provide a secure feel in your hand. It comes with two card slots for you to place your cards or cash. View at Amazon

Case Mate Tough Leather Wallet Folio (iPhone 12 Pro) This is a nice looking handcrafted genuine leather case that holds four cards and cash. It features separate pockets for cash and ID, and its flap can also be used as a stand for media consumption in landscape mode. View at Amazon

TORRO Wallet Cell Phone Case (iPhone 12 Pro) We have another handcrafted case from napa leather with contrasting red stitching. It features a durable silicone-based internal frame and a toughened rear plate that will aid with shock absorption if you ever drop your device. View at Amazon

Venito Capri Leather Wallet Case (iPhone 12 Pro) This case will give you great protection thanks to its genuine leather outer layer and suede inner lining. It also comes with RFID Blocking shield to keep your cards safe. View at Amazon

Well, there you have it, our picks for some of the best wallet cases available for your iPhone 12 Pro. Remember that these cases can also be used with your iPhone 12 since they share they feature the same dimension and size.

Now, if you ask me, I would start by recommending the Spigen Slim Armor CS for those users who don’t need to carry more than a couple of cards or cash since it will keep your iPhone 12 Pro and your cards safe and in the same spot, without having to put up with the added bulk that other wallet cases give us.

If you don’t really care for the added bulk, and you need to have more cards and other stuff in your wallet. The best options for you to consider are the Pad and Quill Bella Fino Wallet Case and the ZTTOPO Wallet Case, since they offer plenty of room for you to put everything you need. Just don't forget to remove your iPhone 12 Pro from its case before charging it wirelessly.

Finally, if it were up to me, I’d go for the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case or Apple’s Leather Wallet with MagSafe since they come with a slim leather design that will keep up to 3 cards with you at all times. Apple’s option is detachable, so it can be used with any MagSafe-compatible case meaning that you can also use it with any other iPhone 12 variant.

So which iPhone 12 Pro wallet case will you choose? Let us know in the comments section below!