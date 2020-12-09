There are tons of cases available for the new iPhone 12 Pro in the market. We find different sizes, prices, and protection levels, which gives users more options to choose from. However, wallet cases are some of the best options available for anyone who loves to travel light. They conveniently protect your device, at the same time that it allows you to leave a bulky wallet behind since it has enough space for you to carry your personal documents and a couple of credit cards.

Now, you may be one of those users who love to travel light, and maybe you are also the proud owner of a brand-new iPhone 12 Pro. If that’s the case, you may want to take a look at some of the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet cases that are listed below. So you can give your device the extra protection it needs while also carrying your cards in the same place.

Pad and Quill Bella Fino iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case For leather lovers A beautiful leather wallet that will expand and accommodate almost everything you put inside a regular wallet. It can hold 5-7 cards and cash, and it comes with a 25-year leather warranty. See at Pad and Quill

OtterBox Strada Series Case for iPhone 12 Protection for a lifetime A strong folio case made with genuine leather that’s slim, sleek and pocket friendly, which includes a vertical card slot for a card or cash. See at Amazon

VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro for iPhone 12 Pro Extreme drop protection A wallet case that includes a sturdy and smooth semi-automatic sliding technology in a convenient compartment that will allow you to carry 3-4 cards and some cash. Plus, a TPU body with a metal base bar will also deliver extreme drop protection. See at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Slim and strong Spigen’s Slim Armor features Air Cushion technology and dual-layer protection thanks to its shock-absorbing TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. It will hold up to two cards, while maintaining a slim and sleek design. See at Amazon

ONETOP iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case with Card Holder For extra storage This case is made with premium, durable leather that will also keep your device safe from falls. It features three card slots and a convenient stand feature that will help you when consuming content. See at Amazon

Vaburs iPhone 12 Pro Case Wallet with Card Holder Connect with the Universe This wallet case is made with high-quality PU leather with an embossed mandala pattern flower. It features three card slots, a convenient kickstand, and compatible with magnetic car mounts. See at Amazon

Zttopo Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro For those who can't travel light This wallet case features a powerful magnetic back cover, which will keep your device safe from falls. It also includes eleven card slots, three cash bags, one mobile phone shells, and a lifetime warranty to make your days more convenient. See at Amazon

Dockem Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro For synthetic leather lovers This case features a premium canvas style synthetic leather, which provides an elegant and professional look, while its UltraGrip texture will provide a secure feel in your hand. It comes with two card slots for you to place your cards or cash. See at Amazon

Case Mate Tough Leather Wallet Folio for iPhone 12 Pro Extra space with geniune leather This is a nice looking handcrafted genuine leather case that holds four cards and cash. It features separate pockets for cash and ID, and its flap can also be used as a stand for media consumption in landscape mode. See at Amazon

TORRO Wallet Cell Phone Case for iPhone 12 Pro For a sophisticated and elegant look We have another handcrafted case from napa leather with contrasting red stitching. It features a durable silicone-based internal frame and a toughened rear plate that will aid with shock absorption if you ever drop your device. See at Amazon

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro For the classy look This is Mujjo’s best protective leather case with a card wallet that will hold 2-3 cards at a time. Its super slim profile accentuates the phone’s design while keeping it guarded against falls. See at Amazon

Nomad Rugged Folio for the iPhone 12 Pro For rugged protection A strong case made by combining high-quality Horween leather with rugged protection. It includes an internal shock absorption bumper and an exterior TPU bumper to keep your phone safe from drops. See at Nomad Goods

Venito Capri Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro For exceptional craftsmanship This case will give you great protection thanks to its genuine leather outer layer and suede inner lining. It also comes with RFID Blocking shield to keep your cards safe. See at Amazon

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe For Apple fans Apple’s option will be compatible with any of its protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, so you can stack it on top of your MagSafe compatible cases, and it will allow you to carry up to three cards at a time. See at Amazon

Well, there you have it, our picks for some of the best wallet cases available for your iPhone 12 Pro. Remember that these cases can also be used with your 6.1-inch iPhone 12 since they share the same footprint.

Now, if you ask me, I would start by recommending the Spigen Slim Armor CS for those users who don’t need to carry more than a couple of cards or cash since it will keep your iPhone 12 Pro and your cards safe and in the same spot, without having to put up with the added bulk that other wallet cases give us.

If you don’t really care for the added bulk, and you need to have more cards and other stuff in your wallet. The best options for you to consider are the Pad and Quill Bella Fino Wallet Case and the ZTTOPO Wallet Case since they offer plenty of room for you to put everything you need. Just remember to remove your iPhone 12 Pro from the case before you try to charge it wirelessly.

Finally, if it were up to me, I’d go for the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case or Apple’s Leather Wallet with MagSafe since they come with a slim, leather design that will keep up to 3 cards with you at all times. Apple’s option is detachable, so it can be used with any MagSafe compatible case meaning that you can also use it with any other iPhone 12 variant.