Hate the sight of bulky cases spoiling your iPhone 12 Pro's looks? Pick one from our list of best thin cases for the iPhone 12 Pro.

This post was updated on October 14, 2022, by Sanuj Bhatia. Links have been corrected, and several new case options have been added.

Yes, putting a case on your iPhone 12 Pro may sound like a repulsive idea, especially if one of your key reasons for buying the device is its design. However, if you have been using your iPhone 12 Pro for the past few months/years, it must have picked up a few scratches and dents.

Such things on the rear panel or its metallic frame quickly become an eyesore, and it becomes pretty hard to ignore once you notice them. And if your iPhone 12 Pro is still in its intact state, it's best to protect those lustrous flat sides and sharp corners.

A thin protective case is the best solution in such a scenario, as it will protect your iPhone 12 Pro from any abrasive damage without hiding its sharp lines and adding any noticeable heft to it. We’ve rounded up the best thin cases for the iPhone 12 Pro to save you the hassle of going from one retailer’s website to another. Here are the best options available on the market right now:

Totallee Thin Protective Case (iPhone 12 Pro) Among the thinnest iPhone 12 Pro cases you’ll find out there with a thickness of just 0.02-inches, the Totallee Thin Case is also featherlight. Aside from protecting the device from scratches, it also comes with the assurance of not getting loose over time and supports wireless charging as well. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Armor Case for iPhone 12 Pro As the name makes it abundantly clear, the Spigen Liquid Armor case offers military-grade protection and employs the Air Cushion technology for handling accidental drops. It has a textured grip on the rear panel that also keeps fingerprints miles away. And you get all this in 0.11-inch thick profile. View at Amazon

X-level iPhone 12 Pro Slim Case X-level's iPhone 12 Pro Slim Case offers soft touch material and a matte finish. The case comes with raised edges that protect your iPhone from drops and fit perfectly for your 12 Pro. It's a slim case, so you can continue using your MagSafe wireless charger without any worries. It also comes in a variety of color options. View at Amazon

TORRAS iPhone 12 Pro Thin Case At just 0.03 inches thick and weighing 18.1 grams, the TORRAS iPhone 12 Pro case features advanced nano-coating offers and a soft yet sturdy touch. It also comes with 0.04-inch raised screen edges and 0.05-inch raised camera bezels, so when you drop your iPhone 12 Pro, you won’t have to worry about a cracked screen or dents and scratches. View at Amazon

TORRAS iPhone 12 Pro Slim Clear Case If you don't want to change the look of your iPhone 12 Pro and flaunt its finish, this is the best slim clear case to buy. It features anti-yellowing properties, X-SHOCK technology that protects your iPhone 12 Pro from drops, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Amazon

TOZO Ultra Thin Hard Case for iPhone 12 Pro With a thickness of just 0.35mm, Tozo claims that its offering is the thinnest hard cover case for the iPhone 12 Pro. it is semi-transparentc, so it won’t fully obscure the color of your phone’s rear panel. It also has a matte optical texture to offer a better grip and supports wireless charging too. View at Amazon

ESR Slim Case for iPhone 12 Pro The ESR case has a reinforced frame for superior shock absorption. The soft lining on the inner side effectively keeps scratches at bay, while the outer surface also keeps away smudges. Also, it won’t pose any issues with wireless charging either. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for iPhone 12 Pro Easily one of the slimmest protective cases out there with a thickness of just 0.1 inch, it is yet another excellent option to shield your iPhone 12 Pro from mechanical damage without hiding its eye-catching design. It has an anti-slip texture and rocks raised edges for added protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 12 Pro Another excellent option from the house of Spigen, the Thin Fit case is targeted at folks who value a minimal design without losing out on safety. This scratch-resistant case is just 0.10-inch thick, has an open button design for a clicky response, and will not hinder fast charging either. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style for iPhone 12 Pro A thin case that offers serious damage protection without making your phone look like an armored vehicle, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style is the one you should definitely consider. This military-grade case has a shock-absorbent bumper and a scratch-resistant transparent rear panel. View at Amazon

ZAGG Gear4 Holborn Slim Case (iPhone 12 Pro) Another slim case with a rigid frame that should be on your shopping list, the Gear 4 Holborn Slim case by Zagg is claimed to handle drops from a height of 10 feet. It has a relatively slim profile for a hard case and uses the RepelFlex Antimicrobial coating. Plus, it rocks a soft-touch finish, and supports wireless charging as well. View at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone 12 Pro Need a thin case with an added dash of safety? The Otterbox Symmetry Series Case is where you should spend your dollars. This slim case offers military-grade protection against drops and abrasion, and also uses anti-microbial technology to keep nasty microbes from polluting the rear panel. View at Amazon

Well, it’s now time to choose a personal favorite. But before I pick a name, I’d like to mention that the iPhone 12 Pro’s Graphite colorway is my favorite as I like to keep a simple and minimal look. With that in mind, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case will be my personal choice for the best slim case for iPhone 12 Pro.

It is extremely thin and light and uses the Air Cushion technology to offer an added dash of fall protection around the corners. Also, it is MagSafe compatible. Another great option if you're looking for a clear slim case is the TORRAS Slim Clear Case, as it offers anti-yellowing properties as well as raised edges for screen protection.

However, if a clear case is not your cup of tea but still want a form-fitting slim case, the Totallee Thin case for iPhone 12 Pro is a great choice. It is merely 0.02 inches thick and comes with an assurance of minimal loosening and peeling over prolonged usage. Totallee’s case is definitely for minimalists, and with an assortment of colors to choose from, you will certainly find a shade that you won’t be able to resist.

For more great product recommendations, stay tuned to Pocketnow! Also, feel free to tell us what thin case you plan to choose for your iPhone 12 Pro in the comments section below.