When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series, the company made it a point to talk about the enhanced durability of its new devices, thanks to the new Ceramic Shield front cover. Apple called it the biggest leap in iPhone history when it comes to durability and says that it relies on an added high-temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, enhancing its durability by a factor of 4x compared to the previous-gen iPhones.

While those claims are yet to be put to test, we’d suggest putting a screen protector on your shiny new iPhone 12 Pro as a ‘just in case’ scenario. After all, it’s worth spending some $30 on a screen protector rather than paying $279 to get a screen replacement.

We’ve rounded up the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors to save you the hassle of looking through all of them, so you can make sure your screen is protected out of the box!

Belkin UltraGlass Anti-Microbial Screen Protector Covers it all Manufactured using the double ion-exchange process, this screen protector is claimed to offer superior clarity, 2x material strength and almost 99% protection against bacterial growth. It measures an impressive 9H on the Moh hardness scale. Buy at B&H

TORRAS Diamonds Hard Screen Protector All you can ask for Made out of shatterproof sapphire glass, the Torras Diamond Hard Screen Protector is claimed to survive drops from a height of 6 feet, has an oleophobic as well as a hydrophobic coating on top, and also blocks harmful blue light to a certain extent. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector Great value for money The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector has a material hardness of 9H on the Moh scale, which means it will easily keep scratches at bay. It has an oleophobic coating on top and comes with an auto-alignment installation kit. Buy at Amazon

Torras iPhone 12 Pro screen protector Great drop protection This ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector from Torras is claimed to survive drops from a height of 6 feet and can also withstand a high level of external pressure. Aside from being easy to install, it will also keep fingerprints and smudges away. Buy at Amazon

Magglass Anti-Microbial Screen Guard Keep away microbes Maggglass’ matte finish screen protector for the iPhone12 Pro has an anti-glare surface texture to keep reflections, as well as fingerprints and oil smudges in check. Plus, the material used to make it can is claimed to repel most common germs. Buy at Amazon

OtterBox Performance Glass Series Strength and clarity This anti-scratch screen protector from Otterbox ranks 9H on the Moh hardness scale, which means it will safeguard your iPhone 12 Pro’s screen with ease. Otterbox also claims that this case offers much higher clarity compared to soda-lime glass. Buy at Amazon

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector High material strength ESR claims that its tempered glass screen protector can withstand a vertical pressure of up to 5kg and has an ultra-clear material, which means it won’t affect Face ID authentication. It has an anti-fingerprint coating and ships with an installation kit. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jack of all trades Caseology’s ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 12 Pro has an anti-dust coating and can also repel liquid exposure to a good extent. This case is claimed to offer superior visual clarity and rocks an oleophobic coating as well. Buy at Amazon

QHOHQ iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector Also blocks UV rays Standing at the 9H mark - the highest rating for glass - on the Moh hardness scale, the QHOHQ tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 12 Pro also has an oleophobic coating on top and is also claimed to block and filter ultraviolet rays. Buy at Amazon

Otterbox Amplify Blue Light Guard Premium protection The Otterbox Amplify Blue Light Guard for the iPhone 12 Pro will not only protect the display from scratches and scrapes but will also cut down on blue light exposure to your eyes. Plus, the silver ions infused in the glass will keep microbes at bay. Otterbox notes that its offerings is also 5x more sratch-resistant than regular tempered glass Buy at Best Buy

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ The best by ZAGG The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite screen protector is is infused with Kastus antimicrobial technology that is claimed to kill up to 99.9% of common surface bacteria. ZAGG claims it is the strongest glass screen protection ever offered by the company, a claim that lends this product additional credibility. Buy at Best Buy

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector Ultra clear and strong The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector is claimed to be 3x more effective at shatter protection and uses an ion matrix technology to preserve the smooth feel of glass. ZAGG claims that this screen protector offers 100% clarity, which means you won't miss anything in terms of color reproduction. Buy at Best Buy

Our pick from the best iPhone 12 screen protectors list?

Well, these were our picks for the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors you can find out there. As for our personal pick, the Belkin UltraGlass Anti-Microbial screen protector seems the best option out there. Measuring at 9H on the Moh hardness scale, you can rest assured that this screen protector will keep your iPhone 12 Pro’s OLED display safe from ugly scratches. Plus, its ultra-thin form factor, high visual clarity, and anti-microbial coating offer an even higher incentive to shell some benjamins on it.

However, if you are looking for an affordable option without compromising on safety, the QHOHQ screen protector (pack of 3) can be yours for just around $10. It also measures 9H on the Moh hardness scale, has an oleophobic coating on top, and can also block UV rays. QHOHQ’s offering is also quite thin at just 0.2mm and has an arc edge of 2.5D to provide a comfortable scrolling experience around the edges.

In the meanwhile, check out Pocketnow’s take on the iPhone 12 and its Pro sibling in the video below, in which Jaime Rivera talks about his initial impressions of using Apple’s new devices. And for the in-depth review and more cool product recommendations, stay tuned to Pocketnow, as we got a lot more stuff coming your way. Ciao!