The iPhone 12 Pro Max will soon be available for purchase, and considering that this is the most expensive model of the latest iPhone 12 lineup, we can say that it would be wise to get some sort of protection for your device. You know, in case something goes wrong.

We have made a selection of some of the best cases available today for you to keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max away from possible scratches and safe in case it may fall. There are many options to choose from and different levels of protection. In the end, it just depends on how much protection you want and how much money you’re willing to spend.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe is a great way to protect your phone. It comes with a silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there's a soft microfiber lining for even more protection against scratches and drops

iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 Pro Max was designed to show off the colors of your device, while it provides extra protection with its thin, light and easy to grip design.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max This premium protective clear case is made with a hard PC back and flexible TPU bumper with elevated bezels that will keep the phone's touchscreen and camera lens safe from scratches.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max This case will keep your phone safe from up to 20 ft drops, and its built-in screen protector will also help you keep scratches away from your display

Casetify Ultra Impact Case Some of the best protection you can get for your device, as it provides 3 miters of drop protection with an ultra-slim design, and it is customizable with a monogram or initials

Casetify Leather Case This case is made with biodegradable vegan leather which will give you premium compressed texture, with basic protection for your phone

Casetify Carbon Fiber Phone Case This case will give you 6.6-feet drop protection with a slim design, and it is made with 50 percent recycled materials.

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Civilian Protective Cover This case features military drop-test standards for increased shock protection, together with its soft core with impact resistant bumpers will keep your phone safe

Olixar for iPhone 12 Pro Max Genuine Leather Back Case This case is crafted using real leather for a luxurious and stylish design, at the same time that it will give your phone protection without extra bulk

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max This case comes with a thin, sleek, stylish pocket friendly design that will deliver durable protection shields against drops, and its raised beveled edges will help protect your phone's touchscreen

You now have to decide which of these cases may be the best for your device, considering what you like to do. There are some great options to choose from; if you want your cases to be slim and lightweight, you can stick with Apple’s prospects, even though we have listed a couple of cases that will give you the same protection without having to break the bank.

However, you must always remember that you get what you pay for. If you were asking me, I’d definitely like to try one of those customizable cases offered by Casetify, even though they may seem a bit pricey. I would also consider the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, as I sometimes tend to be a bit careless, and I usually put my phones through more than I should. Still, most people do just great with a clear case or something that doesn’t add that much bulk to their devices, like the OtterBox Symmetry case series, which comes in several colors for you to choose from.